Thibau Nys takes Koksijde World Cup junior win

Huybs is second, Belmans third

Koksijde, Thibau Nys
Thibau Nys
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:43:04
2Ward Huybs (Bel) 0:00:02
3Lennert Belmans (Bel) 0:00:03
4Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
5Jente Michels (Bel)
6Marco Brenner (Ger) 0:00:30
7Dario Lillo (Swi) 0:00:34
8Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) 0:00:38
9Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) 0:00:48
10Arne Baers (Bel) 0:00:54
11Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel) 0:00:57
12Hugo Kars (Ned)
13Lars Sommer (Swi) 0:01:03
14Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
15Rémi Lelandais (Fra) 0:01:10
16Joost Brinkman (Ned) 0:01:31
17Davide De Pretto (Ita) 0:01:42
18Bailey Groenendaal (Ned) 0:01:52
19Matyáš Fiala (Cze) 0:02:00
20Victor Van de Putte (Bel) 0:02:05
21Noé Castille (Fra) 0:02:11
22Romain Gregoire (Fra) 0:02:32
23Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger) 0:02:44
24Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) 0:02:55
25Levi Van Hoften (Ned) 0:02:59
26Rory Mcguire (GBr) 0:03:06
27Daniel Barnes (GBr) 0:03:17
28Corran Carrick-anderson (GBr) 0:03:22
29Luca Harter (Ger) 0:03:25
30Matěj Stránský (Cze) 0:03:28
31Milan Kuypers (Bel) 0:03:30
32Ian Mcdonald (USA) 0:03:32
33Jelle Harteel (Bel) 0:03:33
34Timo Müller (Swi) 0:03:34
35Mathis Avondts (Bel) 0:03:59
36Mauro Delmé (Bel) 0:04:08
37Paul Anchain (Fra) 0:04:12
38Tim Neffgen (Ger) 0:04:29
39Ben Chilton (GBr) 0:04:34
40Ugo Ananie (Fra)
41Tommy Servetas (USA) 0:04:43
42Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:04:44
43Pierrick Burnet (Fra) 0:04:59
44Oscar Lind (Swe) 0:05:42
45Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) 0:05:55
46Kyle Johnson (USA) 0:06:55
47Andrin Betl (Swi) 0:07:56
48Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 0:08:54
49Casper Johansson (Swe) 0:09:17
50Axel Sävenlund (Swe)
51Simon Wyllie (GBr)
DNFErik Zälle (Swe)
DNFLukas Vernersson (Swe)

