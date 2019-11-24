Thibau Nys takes Koksijde World Cup junior win
Huybs is second, Belmans third
Junior Men: -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:43:04
|2
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:00:02
|3
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|0:00:03
|4
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|5
|Jente Michels (Bel)
|6
|Marco Brenner (Ger)
|0:00:30
|7
|Dario Lillo (Swi)
|0:00:34
|8
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:00:38
|9
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:00:48
|10
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|0:00:54
|11
|Jetze Van Campenhout (Bel)
|0:00:57
|12
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|13
|Lars Sommer (Swi)
|0:01:03
|14
|Danny Van Lierop (Ned)
|15
|Rémi Lelandais (Fra)
|0:01:10
|16
|Joost Brinkman (Ned)
|0:01:31
|17
|Davide De Pretto (Ita)
|0:01:42
|18
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|0:01:52
|19
|Matyáš Fiala (Cze)
|0:02:00
|20
|Victor Van de Putte (Bel)
|0:02:05
|21
|Noé Castille (Fra)
|0:02:11
|22
|Romain Gregoire (Fra)
|0:02:32
|23
|Jasper Levi Pahlke (Ger)
|0:02:44
|24
|Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita)
|0:02:55
|25
|Levi Van Hoften (Ned)
|0:02:59
|26
|Rory Mcguire (GBr)
|0:03:06
|27
|Daniel Barnes (GBr)
|0:03:17
|28
|Corran Carrick-anderson (GBr)
|0:03:22
|29
|Luca Harter (Ger)
|0:03:25
|30
|Matěj Stránský (Cze)
|0:03:28
|31
|Milan Kuypers (Bel)
|0:03:30
|32
|Ian Mcdonald (USA)
|0:03:32
|33
|Jelle Harteel (Bel)
|0:03:33
|34
|Timo Müller (Swi)
|0:03:34
|35
|Mathis Avondts (Bel)
|0:03:59
|36
|Mauro Delmé (Bel)
|0:04:08
|37
|Paul Anchain (Fra)
|0:04:12
|38
|Tim Neffgen (Ger)
|0:04:29
|39
|Ben Chilton (GBr)
|0:04:34
|40
|Ugo Ananie (Fra)
|41
|Tommy Servetas (USA)
|0:04:43
|42
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:04:44
|43
|Pierrick Burnet (Fra)
|0:04:59
|44
|Oscar Lind (Swe)
|0:05:42
|45
|Dylan Zakrajsek (USA)
|0:05:55
|46
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|0:06:55
|47
|Andrin Betl (Swi)
|0:07:56
|48
|Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|0:08:54
|49
|Casper Johansson (Swe)
|0:09:17
|50
|Axel Sävenlund (Swe)
|51
|Simon Wyllie (GBr)
|DNF
|Erik Zälle (Swe)
|DNF
|Lukas Vernersson (Swe)
