Zolder win for Nieuwenhuis in U23 World Cup

Russo, Toupalik complete podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands0:53:35
2Clement Russo (Fra) France0:00:13
3Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic0:00:29
4Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium0:00:45
5Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:47
6Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium0:00:49
7Felipe Orts (Spa) Spain0:00:50
8Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy0:00:51
9Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium0:00:52
10Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark0:00:53
11Lucas Dubau (Fra) France0:00:54
12Curtis White (USA) United States Of America0:00:58
13Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium0:01:14
14Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands0:01:23
15Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands0:01:28
16Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium0:01:39
17Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands0:01:42
18Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:16
19Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
20Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium0:02:20
21Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium0:02:24
22Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:32
23Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland0:02:44
24Yan Gras (Fra) France0:02:53
25Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy0:03:01
26Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America0:03:02
27Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:04
28Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland0:03:05
29Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands0:03:06
30Lander Loockx (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:09
31David Eriksson (Swe) Sweden0:03:26
32Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands0:03:29
33Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany0:04:02
34Niels Derveaux (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:13
35Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America0:04:44
36Tony Periou (Fra) France0:04:52
37Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:14
38Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America0:05:19
39Henrik Jansson (Swe) Sweden0:05:29
40Manuel Muller (Ger) Germany0:05:41
41Daniel Mayer (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:56
42Eric Brunner (USA) United States Of America0:06:04
43Felix Keiser (Lux) Luxembourg0:06:07
44Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia0:06:37
45David Jary (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:38
46Martin Meiler (Ger) Germany0:06:53
47Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Canada
48Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg0:07:11
49Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia0:07:39
50Luc Turchi (Lux) Luxembourg
51Jan Petelin (Lux) Luxembourg

