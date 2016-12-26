Zolder win for Nieuwenhuis in U23 World Cup
Russo, Toupalik complete podium
U23 Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Netherlands
|0:53:35
|2
|Clement Russo (Fra) France
|0:00:13
|3
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:29
|4
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:45
|5
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:47
|6
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:49
|7
|Felipe Orts (Spa) Spain
|0:00:50
|8
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:51
|9
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:52
|10
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:53
|11
|Lucas Dubau (Fra) France
|0:00:54
|12
|Curtis White (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:58
|13
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:14
|14
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:23
|15
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:28
|16
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:39
|17
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:42
|18
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:16
|19
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|20
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:20
|21
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:24
|22
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:32
|23
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:44
|24
|Yan Gras (Fra) France
|0:02:53
|25
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Italy
|0:03:01
|26
|Gage Hecht (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:02
|27
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:04
|28
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:05
|29
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:06
|30
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:09
|31
|David Eriksson (Swe) Sweden
|0:03:26
|32
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:29
|33
|Lukas Meiler (Ger) Germany
|0:04:02
|34
|Niels Derveaux (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:13
|35
|Maxx Chance (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:44
|36
|Tony Periou (Fra) France
|0:04:52
|37
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:14
|38
|Cooper Willsey (USA) United States Of America
|0:05:19
|39
|Henrik Jansson (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:29
|40
|Manuel Muller (Ger) Germany
|0:05:41
|41
|Daniel Mayer (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:56
|42
|Eric Brunner (USA) United States Of America
|0:06:04
|43
|Felix Keiser (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:06:07
|44
|Matej Ulik (Svk) Slovakia
|0:06:37
|45
|David Jary (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:38
|46
|Martin Meiler (Ger) Germany
|0:06:53
|47
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can) Canada
|48
|Noah Fries (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:07:11
|49
|Jakub Kurty (Svk) Slovakia
|0:07:39
|50
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Luxembourg
|51
|Jan Petelin (Lux) Luxembourg
