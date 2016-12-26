Image 1 of 23 Marianne Vos takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Vos, Cant, Nash and Brand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-Beobank) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Sanne Cant in second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Marianne Vos wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Sophie De Boer (Kalas-NNOF) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-Beobank) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv0 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Marianne Vos claims the World Cup in Zolder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Lucinda Brand on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 Marianne Vos in the dirt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Katerina Nash (Clif Bar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 Loes Sels (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 Chiara Teocchi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 The chasers head up the run-up in Zolder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 Lucinda Brand being reeled in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Sanne Cant (Enertherm-Beobank) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Eva Lechner chasing with Sophie De Boer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Ellen Van Loy (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Ellen Van Loy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) captured the win in the seventh round of the Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup on Monday afternoon. On Boxing Day, Vos finished just ahead of Belgian champion Sanne Cant (IKO Enertherm-Beobank) and Katerina Nash (CLIF). It was Vos' first World Cup round in nearly two years and only the third race of the season for seven-time world champion Vos, who made her comeback in Antwerp nine days earlier.

"I'm very happy. Heusden-zolder is always a course... or has been a course that suited me. I'm very happy to be here. It's a special race to win," Vos said in the flash interview.

Overnight rain turned the fast course around the car racing circuit into a slightly more technical event. World champion Thalita de Jong (Rabo-Liv) called off her participation on the course where she won the World championships back in January due to illness. Apart from the challenging course in Heusden-Zolder, eventual winner Vos also had to deal with her back-row start position.

Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) claimed the hole shot and rode away from the rest of the pack in a muddy section. The chase group with Nash, Cant, De Boer, Ellen Noble, Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv), Eva Lechner (CLIF) was 13 seconds down on her.

Vos was steadily picking her way through the bunch at 25 seconds from Van Loy, who made a mistake on a steep descent and landed in the cushions, while Nash crashed on the off-camber climb, flatted and lost a lot of time. Lechner profited and rode away from the other chasers at the end of the second lap on a steep climb. At the end of the second lap Italian champion Lechner trailed Van Loy by only six seconds. Cant and De Boer were 12 seconds down with Vos, Ellen Noble, Amanda Miller, Brand and Christine Majerus at short distance.

Cant rode a strong third lap, surging towards the front with De Boer, Vos and Brand, and reeled in Lechner and eventually lone leader Van Loy. During the fourth lap Brand tried her luck. She gapped the five other women and rode most of the lap alone in front. At the back-end of the course she struggled in the final technical part of the course and suddenly Vos and the others were back on her tail. Further back, Nash was making up a lot of ground and rode the fastest fourth lap of the pack, bridging up to the lead group on the finishing straight.

On the final lap climb to the Sacraments chapel Vos accelerated, dropping Lechner, Brand and De Boer. Only Cant and Nash could follow the Dutch woman's fast pace. Right after the off-camber climb she put the duo briefly at distance. In the muddy descent Cant ended up in a bad track and she lost all momentum. Nevertheless she fought back and passed Nash on the run-up, fighting back to Vos' wheel.

On the final climb in the forest Vos impressed and rode the first part of the climb to the top, leaving Cant and Nash behind. Vos made no mistakes and held on to her lead until the finish line, clearly being delighted with a big comeback victory in the World Cup. Cant pushed on but finished as runner-up at two seconds. Nash was a strong third after her fallback halfway the race.

In the World Cup standing Cant gains back 20 points on De Boer, who leads with 373 points. Nash moves into third place with 275 points, eight more than Ellen Van Loy. Miller is fifth with 247 points.

The penultimate round of the World Cup is held on the 15th of January in Fiuggi, Italy.

