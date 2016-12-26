Trending

Arensman wins over Vandebosch in Zolder juniors race

Goeman rounds out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands0:39:31
2Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
3Andreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium0:00:10
4Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain0:00:17
5Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain0:00:22
6Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium0:00:32
7Jelle Camps (Bel) Belgium0:00:57
8Ryan Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
9Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Czech Republic
10Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States Of America0:00:58
11Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada0:01:02
12Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium0:01:03
13Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Netherlands0:01:08
14Loris Rouiller (Swi) Switzerland0:01:11
15Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy0:01:30
16Arne Vrachten (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:35
17Amo Van Den Broeck (Bel) Belgium-B0:01:41
18Jeremy Montauban (Fra) France
19Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland0:02:01
20Thibault Valognes (Fra) France
21Brody Sanderson (Can) Canada0:02:06
22Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Belgium-B0:02:24
23Kyle Agterberg (Ned) Netherlands0:02:29
24Jakub Schierl (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:36
25Tristan Montchamp (Fra) France
26Tim Wollenberg (Ger) Germany0:02:39
27Tristan Parrotta (Lux) Luxembourg0:02:46
28Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Netherlands
29Misch Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
30Lorenzo Calloni (Ita) Italy0:02:49
31David Honzak (Cze) Czech Republic0:02:52
32Bart Artz (Ned) Netherlands0:02:59
33Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:03
34Lane Maher (USA) United States Of America0:03:09
35Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:10
36Nicolas Kess (Lux) Luxembourg
37Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Belgium0:03:18
38Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:20
39Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium0:03:22
40Patrick Favaro (Ita) Italy0:03:40
41Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:55
42Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:58
43Ross Ellwood (USA) United States Of America0:04:01
44Simon Vanicek (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:02
45Caleb Swartz (USA) United States Of America0:04:09
46Jakub Riman (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:14
47Vladimir Miksanik (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:20
48Dolf Pemen (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:28
49Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk) Slovakia0:05:08
50Lukas Baldinger (Ger) Germany0:05:30
51Julian Rottmann (Ger) Germany0:06:53
52Lukas Kubis (Svk) Slovakia0:07:07
53Oliver Jaros (Svk) Slovakia
54Elias Gustafsson (Swe) Sweden

Latest on Cyclingnews