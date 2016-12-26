Arensman wins over Vandebosch in Zolder juniors race
Goeman rounds out podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:39:31
|2
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Belgium
|3
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:10
|4
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spa) Spain
|0:00:17
|5
|Daniel Tulett (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:22
|6
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:32
|7
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:57
|8
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|Denzel Stephenson (USA) United States Of America
|0:00:58
|11
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Canada
|0:01:02
|12
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:03
|13
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Netherlands
|0:01:08
|14
|Loris Rouiller (Swi) Switzerland
|0:01:11
|15
|Filippo Fontana (Ita) Italy
|0:01:30
|16
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:35
|17
|Amo Van Den Broeck (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:41
|18
|Jeremy Montauban (Fra) France
|19
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:01
|20
|Thibault Valognes (Fra) France
|21
|Brody Sanderson (Can) Canada
|0:02:06
|22
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:24
|23
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:29
|24
|Jakub Schierl (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:36
|25
|Tristan Montchamp (Fra) France
|26
|Tim Wollenberg (Ger) Germany
|0:02:39
|27
|Tristan Parrotta (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:02:46
|28
|Bart Hazekamp (Ned) Netherlands
|29
|Misch Leyder (Lux) Luxembourg
|30
|Lorenzo Calloni (Ita) Italy
|0:02:49
|31
|David Honzak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:52
|32
|Bart Artz (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:59
|33
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:03
|34
|Lane Maher (USA) United States Of America
|0:03:09
|35
|Ken Conter (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:10
|36
|Nicolas Kess (Lux) Luxembourg
|37
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:18
|38
|Vince Van Den Eynde (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:20
|39
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:03:22
|40
|Patrick Favaro (Ita) Italy
|0:03:40
|41
|Felix Schreiber (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:55
|42
|Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:58
|43
|Ross Ellwood (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:01
|44
|Simon Vanicek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:02
|45
|Caleb Swartz (USA) United States Of America
|0:04:09
|46
|Jakub Riman (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:14
|47
|Vladimir Miksanik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:20
|48
|Dolf Pemen (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:28
|49
|Jakub Varhanovsky (Svk) Slovakia
|0:05:08
|50
|Lukas Baldinger (Ger) Germany
|0:05:30
|51
|Julian Rottmann (Ger) Germany
|0:06:53
|52
|Lukas Kubis (Svk) Slovakia
|0:07:07
|53
|Oliver Jaros (Svk) Slovakia
|54
|Elias Gustafsson (Swe) Sweden
