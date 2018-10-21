Image 1 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins Bern Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel digs deep (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 Daan Soete and Corne van Kessel sprint for the line (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 A wave from World Cup leader Toon Aerts (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Wout van Aert suffered a mechanical (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 Wout van Aert crosses the line in second (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins in Bern (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel celebrates with Wout van Aert in the background (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 Wout van Aert chases after early mechanical (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel climbs in Bern (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel enjoyed another flawless race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 Tim Merlier gets a dousing of water, whether he wanted it or not (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 An unhappy Wout van Aert on the podium (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel on the podium in Bern (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 The top 3 at the third round of the World Cup in Bern (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 The podium in Bern, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel and Toon Aerts (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 25 Toon Aerts maintained his lead in the World Cup competition (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins Bern Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins Bern Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins Bern Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins Bern Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins Bern Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 25 Mathieu van der Poel wins Bern Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 25 World Champion Wout van Aert was second in Bern (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 25 World Champion Wout van Aert racing the Bern World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel opened his 2018-2019 Telenet UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup account on Sunday afternoon with a solo victory on a fast course in Bern, Switzerland. The European champion distanced his rivals during the third of 11 laps, held off a comeback from world champion Wout van Aert and completed his long solo effort to capture the win at the Weyermannshaus open-air pool in Bern.

Van Aert kept the pressure high and finished as runner-up at eight seconds from Van der Poel. World Cup leader Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Lions) won the battle for third place at a minute from the winner and holds on to the leader’s jersey after his back-to-back wins in the USA.

On the fast course in sunny Bern, it was hard to make the difference for the top riders. Van Aert had a great start and was joined up front by Daan Soete (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice) and Van der Poel. The rest of the field lost ground as riders struggled on the few technical obstacles and held up the rest of the pack.

During the third lap of the race, Van der Poel took command with an acceleration along the barriers. Moments later, Van Aert dropped his chain after coming through a 180-degree corner. Van der Poel never allowed the Belgian rider to close the small gap back down.

“Wout started explosively and I was suffering. I knew Daan was in second place. At the barriers I knew Daan wasn’t jumping, so I planned to accelerate there. It’s hard to create a gap on this course. There are only two or three sections where you can go flat out so that’s what I did, but Wout does that too,” Van der Poel said.

For eight laps, the cyclo-cross giants rode what seemed like a time trial. Van der Poel rode flawlessly and never seemed to let the race slip out of his control. Shortly after Van Aert’s mechanical problem, he rode the fastest lap of the race in five minutes 45. Van Aert was good during that fourth lap, but just not good enough to come much closer than the six seconds he lost when he dropped his chain. Halfway through the race, the gap suddenly increased to 11 seconds.

“I noticed that Mathieu was unable to go any faster, but on this course, it’s harder to go any faster than him. Halfway through the race, I shifted back into my comfort zone and I shouldn’t have allowed myself to let that happen. I need to keep fighting for every second,” said Van Aert. “I shifted wrong and my chain dropped. It’s a pity that I lost the race because of this incident. I kept trying because if the same happened with him I still had a chance,” Van Aert said.

Much further back, Toon Aerts salvaged his World Cup leader when he escaped a large chase group on the penultimate lap and stormed towards third place. After the race, his hands were bleeding.

“There are a lot of corners on this course, and with my long body, I sometimes hit one of the poles. It’s part of the job. I’m pleased that I’ll be wearing the white jersey in Tábor, and hopefully, I’ll still wear it in the next round in Koksijde. It’s a bit difficult for me to focus on one classification right now, this early in the season,” Aerts said. Aerts leads the World Cup classification with 225 points, 15 more than Van Aert. Van der Poel skipped the two first World Cup rounds in the USA.

During the last lap, Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Bingoal) won the battle for fourth place, preceding Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea Lions), Soete and Corné van Kessel (Telenet Fidea Lions). Young Spanish rider Felipe Orts Lloret (Delikia-Ginestar) impressed with his eighth place in Bern. He finished ahead of Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea Lions) and French champion Steve Chainel (Team Chazal-Canyon). The home crowd had to wait for Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-SRAM) to see the first Swiss rider at the finish line in 22nd place at 2:33.

The next World Cup round is held in Tábor, Czech Republic on November 17.

