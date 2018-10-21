Trending

Iserbyt wins under-23 men's race in Bern

Fine second, Benoist third

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium).

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:48:31
2Eddy Fine (Fra)0:00:27
3Antoine Benoist (Fra)0:00:32
4Thomas Pidcock (GBr)0:00:41
5Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:00:42
6Kevin Kuhn (Swi)0:00:55
7Lander Loockx (Bel)0:00:56
8Niels Vandeputte (Bel)0:01:13
9Jens Dekker (Ned)0:01:18
10Sandy Dujardin (Fra)0:01:20
11Erwann Kerraud (Fra)0:01:21
12Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
13Jarno Bellens (Bel)0:01:22
14Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)0:01:39
15Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)0:01:50
16Ryan Kamp (Ned)0:01:51
17Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
18Josef Jelínek (Cze)0:01:53
19Toon Vandebosch (Bel)0:02:05
20Yentl Bekaert (Bel)0:02:13
21Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)0:02:23
22Loris Rouiller (Swi)0:02:24
23Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
24Mees Hendrikx (Ned)0:02:36
25Joris Ryf (Swi)0:02:45
26Felix Stehli (Swi)
27Luca Schätti (Swi)0:02:47
28Quentin Navarro (Fra)0:03:02
29Jakub Říman (Cze)0:03:03
30Daniel Mayer (Cze)0:03:21
31Johan Jacobs (Swi)0:03:35
32David Conroy (Irl)0:03:42
33Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:03:57
34Loïs Dufaux (Swi)0:04:01
35Martin Meiler (Ger)0:04:39
36Noé Barras (Swi)
37Pascal Tömke (Ger)
38Pirmin Benz (Ger)

Latest on Cyclingnews