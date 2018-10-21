Iserbyt wins under-23 men's race in Bern
Fine second, Benoist third
U23 Men: Bern - Bern
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:48:31
|2
|Eddy Fine (Fra)
|0:00:27
|3
|Antoine Benoist (Fra)
|0:00:32
|4
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:00:41
|5
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:00:42
|6
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:00:55
|7
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:00:56
|8
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel)
|0:01:13
|9
|Jens Dekker (Ned)
|0:01:18
|10
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra)
|0:01:20
|11
|Erwann Kerraud (Fra)
|0:01:21
|12
|Jakob Dorigoni (Ita)
|13
|Jarno Bellens (Bel)
|0:01:22
|14
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:01:39
|15
|Maxime Bonsergent (Fra)
|0:01:50
|16
|Ryan Kamp (Ned)
|0:01:51
|17
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|18
|Josef Jelínek (Cze)
|0:01:53
|19
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
|0:02:05
|20
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|0:02:13
|21
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Ned)
|0:02:23
|22
|Loris Rouiller (Swi)
|0:02:24
|23
|Tomas Kopecky (Cze)
|24
|Mees Hendrikx (Ned)
|0:02:36
|25
|Joris Ryf (Swi)
|0:02:45
|26
|Felix Stehli (Swi)
|27
|Luca Schätti (Swi)
|0:02:47
|28
|Quentin Navarro (Fra)
|0:03:02
|29
|Jakub Říman (Cze)
|0:03:03
|30
|Daniel Mayer (Cze)
|0:03:21
|31
|Johan Jacobs (Swi)
|0:03:35
|32
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:03:42
|33
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:03:57
|34
|Loïs Dufaux (Swi)
|0:04:01
|35
|Martin Meiler (Ger)
|0:04:39
|36
|Noé Barras (Swi)
|37
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|38
|Pirmin Benz (Ger)
