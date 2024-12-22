Mathieu van der Poel asserted his dominance yet again in Zonhoven World Cup

World Champion takes record five wins at Zonhoven on his return to cyclocross

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dominated Zonhoven World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
In his highly anticipated return to cyclocross, Mathieu van der Poel wasted no time asserting his dominance, delivering a commanding performance at the Zonhoven World Cup on Sunday. The World Champion seized the lead early on the first lap, showcasing his mastery of the wet, sandy course, while the rest of the field battled for the remaining podium places.

Van der Poel moved his way to second place before the sandy drop where he descended like a stone straight down overtaking Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) who had taken the front at the start.  This was the last time that Aerts or any of the other riders would see Van der Poel all the way to the finishing line and onto the stage.

