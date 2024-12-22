Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado conquers Zonhoven World Cup in brutal conditions

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) showcased her skill in treacherous conditions, conquering the sand to claim her second victory of the 2024-2025 World Cup at Zonhoven. She finished ahead of Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM) and current World Cup leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions). A morning storm brought heavy rain and wind, delaying earlier races and transforming the course with packed sand, puddles, and mud.

After a strong start, Backstedt surged to the front alone, maintaining a lead of around 15 seconds as the chase group behind continually shifted. Midway through the race, Brand and Inge van der Heijden (Fenix-Deceuninck) bridged across to join her. Alvarado caught the leaders one lap later and capitalized on a mistake by Brand, powering ahead to secure the victory.

Behind her, Brand and Backstedt dueled it out for the remaining podium spots with Backstedt winning the battle for silver, crossing the line five seconds behind Alvarado, Brand took third, a further 10 seconds later.

Alvarado was happy but surprised to get the win after a tough day of racing in yesterday’s Hulst Word Cup where she finished eighth.

“I think [the win means] a lot after yesterday’s day of feeling, I think today was totally different, and I didn't expect to win today, so that’s an even better victory,” Alvarado said.

After skipping the Dublin World Cup, Alvarado remains uncertain about her chances of claiming the overall title. She also opted out of traveling to Sardinia for the Cabras World Cup, which was ultimately canceled due to hazardous weather conditions.

“I skipped two races and yesterday was not a good day, so I think for the [overall] victory will be a hard one. So we will see. I keep riding, hopefully good during the World Cups and then we'll see at the end.”

Annemarie Worst (Cyclocross Reds) crashed out of the front group on the big sand drop on the second lap, and abandoned the race.

Results

