Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado conquers Zonhoven World Cup in brutal conditions

Zoe Backstedt holds off Lucinda Brand to take second place

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 22 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 28th Zonhoven UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2024 Womens Elite on December 22 2024 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) wins Zonhoven World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) showcased her skill in treacherous conditions, conquering the sand to claim her second victory of the 2024-2025 World Cup at Zonhoven. She finished ahead of Zoe Backstedt (Canyon-SRAM) and current World Cup leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions). A morning storm brought heavy rain and wind, delaying earlier races and transforming the course with packed sand, puddles, and mud.

After a strong start, Backstedt surged to the front alone, maintaining a lead of around 15 seconds as the chase group behind continually shifted. Midway through the race, Brand and Inge van der Heijden (Fenix-Deceuninck) bridged across to join her. Alvarado caught the leaders one lap later and capitalized on a mistake by Brand, powering ahead to secure the victory.

