Gert-Jan Bosman (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) finished off the blistering performance of the Dutch team in the second round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium on Saturday morning. Bosman was the first across the line as the Dutch swept the first five places. World Cup leader and European champion Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) was fourth and remains leader. Belgians Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus) and Vinnie Braet (Sunweb-Revor) ended up at the wrong side of the big group, finishing sixth and seventh respectively.
“It’s good to win again. I knew the form was good and that this course suited me well so I’m glad it finally delivered. We [Dutch riders] didn’t talk with each other but you could tell we were riding with rather than against each other,” Bosman said.
Stan Godrie (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) led the race after the first lap. The first-year U23 rider was then joined by a big group that included Bosman, Van der Haar, Micki van Empel (Telenet-Fidea), Mike Teunissen (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team), Belgians Bosmans and Braet. Originally Arnaud Jouffroy, Arnaud Grand (Switzerland), Diether Sweeck (Belgium) and David van der Poel (Netherlands) featured in this lead group as well.
Pre-race favourite Van der Haar explained that he didn’t have a good day and didn’t manage to create a further selection. “I felt it when I ran. Usually you blast through the sand and then you have a gap but I didn’t have it today. I wasn’t well warmed up because we had to park so far away, had a fire in the camper, and were forced to stay in the box for 15 minutes. That didn’t help,” Van der Haar said.
Despite a few accelerations, Van der Haar realized that if the Dutch wanted to win he had to play it smart. “I dropped back into fourth place with Wietse [Bosmans] behind me. I didn’t want to risk that a late crash would ruin it for us,” Van der Haar said. Bosman profited the most from the Dutch tactics and he blasted up the finishing straight with a small gap on his four compatriots.
The American participants were unable to leave their mark in Koksijde, however. Luke Keough (Champions System – Keough Cyclocross) had a great start and rode in fifth place early on before he crashed out and quit the race. Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) was seventeenth. “I’m 17th now. I know what to do to crack the top 10 here at the world championships. It’s sandy. I had an average start, no complaints about that. You have to ride smart on this course. There’s no space to pass because you end up in the deep sand. It’s better to ride smooth than fast,” McDonald told Cyclingnews. Cody Kaiser (California - Giant) barely managed to stay within the same lap as the leaders and finished 52nd.
Van der Haar now leads the World Cup with 100 points. Bosman (84 points) and Teunissen (80 points) are second and third. Bosmans is the first non-Dutch rider in fourth place with 70 points. McDonalds drops a spot from tenth to eleventh with his 36 points.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|0:52:41
|2
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:05
|3
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:07
|4
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:11
|5
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|6
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:12
|7
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:13
|8
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:26
|10
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) France
|0:00:36
|11
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland
|0:00:39
|12
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland
|0:00:40
|13
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:00:41
|14
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:57
|15
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:00
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|0:01:02
|17
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States
|0:01:15
|18
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:16
|19
|Stef Boden (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:01:49
|20
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark
|0:01:53
|21
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:20
|22
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:24
|23
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:02:29
|24
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:37
|25
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:02:53
|26
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:01
|27
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
|0:03:15
|28
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:03:23
|29
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:25
|30
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|0:03:33
|31
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:36
|32
|David Menut (Fra) France
|33
|Camille Thominet (Fra) France
|0:04:08
|34
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:13
|35
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Germany
|0:04:28
|36
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:04:30
|37
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:32
|38
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Germany
|0:04:33
|39
|Clément Venturini (Fra) France
|0:04:36
|40
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:37
|41
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:44
|42
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) France
|0:04:47
|43
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Spain
|0:05:20
|44
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) Spain
|0:05:26
|45
|Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Ger) Germany
|0:05:39
|46
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:48
|47
|Steven James (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:00
|48
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) Spain
|0:06:26
|49
|Domenico Maria Salviani (Ita) Italy
|50
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:33
|51
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain
|0:06:37
|52
|Cody Kaiser (USA) United States
|0:06:44
|53
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Spain
|0:07:01
|54
|Julian Lehmann (Ger) Germany
|- 1 lap
|55
|Constantin Liebenow (Ger) Germany
|- 1 lap
|56
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Great Britain
|- 1 lap
|57
|Patryk Kostecki (Pol) Poland
|- 1 lap
|58
|Lex Reichling (Lux) Luxembourg
|- 1 lap
|59
|Matis Preimanis (Lat) Latvia
|- 2 laps
|60
|Luke Gray (GBr) Great Britain
|- 2 laps
|61
|Scott Thiltges (Lux) Luxembourg
|- 2 laps
|62
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol) Poland
|- 2 laps
|63
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux) Luxembourg
|- 2 laps
|64
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Great Britain
|- 3 laps
|65
|Domas Manikas (Ltu) Lithuania
|- 3 laps
|66
|Jaroslav Chalas (Svk) Slovakia
|- 3 laps
|67
|Wojciech Malec (Pol) Poland
|- 3 laps
|68
|Marek Michalec (Svk) Slovakia
|- 3 laps
|69
|Sebastian Mlynski (Pol) Poland
|- 4 laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands
|100
|pts
|2
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|84
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands
|80
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) Belgium
|70
|5
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Netherlands
|65
|6
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands
|59
|7
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Switzerland
|55
|8
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Italy
|54
|9
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Belgium
|54
|10
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Czech Republic
|37
|11
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) United States
|36
|12
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Belgium
|31
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) France
|31
|15
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Czech Republic
|28
|16
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Czech Republic
|28
|17
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|18
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Belgium
|26
|19
|Jens Adams (Bel) Belgium
|24
|20
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) France
|22
|21
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Poland
|19
|22
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|23
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Netherlands
|17
|24
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|16
|25
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Denmark
|15
|26
|Stef Boden (Bel) Belgium
|12
|27
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) Czech Republic
|12
|28
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Germany
|11
|29
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Belgium
|10
|30
|Luca Braidot (Ita) Italy
|10
|31
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium
|9
|32
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Italy
|9
|33
|Lars Forster (Swi) Switzerland
|7
|34
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Czech Republic
|7
|35
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Belgium
|6
|36
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Belgium
|6
|37
|Michael Boros (Cze) Czech Republic
|5
|38
|Jakub Skala (Cze) Czech Republic
|4
|39
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Italy
|3
|40
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Germany
|2
