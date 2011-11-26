Image 1 of 14 Tom Meeusen leads Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 14 Bart Wellens (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 14 Joeri Adams runs with his bike through the sand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 14 Sven Nys takes the win ahead of Kevin Pauwels, whose protest of the final sprint was turned down by the UCI. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 14 Tom Meeusen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 14 Bart Wellens (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 14 Tom Meeusen slogs through the sand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 14 Sven Nys leads Kevin Pauwels through the sand (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 14 Sven Nys outsprints Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 14 Sven Nys aheads of Kevin Pauwels near the barriers in the final dash to the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 14 Sven Nys races to victory while Kevin Pauwels raises his arms in protest (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 14 Mario De Clercq speaks to Peter Vanden Abeele after the race about the rider protest (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 14 Elite men's podium: Kevin Pauwels, Sven Nys, Bart Aernouts (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 14 World Cup overall leader Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The third round of the World Cup in sandy Koksijde, Belgium, ended in a tumultuous sprint between Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor). Nys was first over the line but Pauwels' gestures showed that he didn't agree with the way the sprint unfolded. Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant - Offroad Team) was third ahead of world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) in fourth. Pauwels remains the leader in the UCI World Cup, but Nys trails him by only five points.

"I'm very happy with this victory. I had one of my better days of this season," Nys said. The 35-year-old needed a couple of laps to bridge up with the lead group that included Stybar, Pauwels, Aernouts, Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ).

"My teammate did a great job by closing the gap on the road. I didn't have to make any additional effort," Nys said, heralding the efforts from Sven Vanthourenhout (Landbouwkrediet).

Once at the back of the lead group, Nys showed off his skills in a long, hilly, sandy section during the third lap. Nys choose a different line that seemed worse at first glance, but he simply blasted past everyone. The series of accelerations that followed created a four-man lead group with Nys, Pauwels, Stybar and Aernouts at the halfway point of the race.

For a few laps, this status quo remained, but with three laps to go, Nys punched away on the same sandy passage where he had impressed during the third lap. Pauwels smoothly bridged back up to Nys while Stybar held up Aernouts.

"More was possible for me. I probably shouldn't have been at the back of the group all the time," said Aernouts.

Several attacks from both Nys and Pauwels followed. During the penultimate lap, Nys powered away after Pauwels collided with a barrier. "I thought that was the decisive move for the victory, but I made a mistake. At the world championships, I can't make that mistake again," Nys said.

Roles were reversed about halfway through last lap, when Nys struggled in the long sand section and Pauwels seemed to be heading for the win. "I recovered from that, and we both headed for a sprint with sore legs," Nys said.

A debatable sprint concluded the race. Nys wanted to make sure he took the final corner first going into the asphalt. "It's a short road to the finish, but there was a strong headwind. I entered the corner at high speed and almost went into the barriers. Then I looked back and saw that no damage was done. At that moment Kevin was still behind me, and I opted to ride my sprint on the righthand side of the road. I don't think Kevin was ever next to me. I fought to get the victory, and Kevin had the choice to choose the other side," Nys said.

Pauwels claimed he was riding next to Nys. "I was halfway alongside his bike, maybe a little further back. When exiting the corner, I was immediately next to Nys with my wheel, so I had no other choice but move along to the right," Pauwels said.

Aernouts was a close third due to the poker game between Pauwels and Nys in the last lap. "I was able to see them, but I couldn't tell whether Pauwels was next to Nys or not and that's the key question here. We should've had one of those choppers from the airbase here to show what happened," Aernouts said.

Stybar lost a lot of ground in the final laps. The Czech was fourth at 45 seconds.

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) missed out in the lead group after a disastrous passage in the sand during the third lap. He was never able to bridge back up but kept the leaders in sight, eventually finishing fifth. Vantornout, Mourey, Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) and Sven Vanthourenhout claimed positions six up to nine. Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat - Auber 93) surprised by cracking the top-10 on a demanding course.

British rider Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) will be content with his 22nd place while Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) quickly lost ground during the race and eventually faded to a 32nd place. "What to say, what to say? I need to train more specifically for Koksidje [sic] if I even want to have a chance at top 15 for the world champs. I'm disappointed. Yes. I learned a lot of things that I wouldn't have if I hadn't come over and raced Koksidje [sic]. I knew it wouldn't be easy," Powers tweeted. His compatriot Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) didn't finish the race.

The Nys-Pauwels debates among the 10,000 spectators heated up a chilly Koksijde where the sun was setting at the finish. No doubt the fans of both Pauwels and Nys will have much to talk about this evening.

Tomorrow is another race and undoubtedly the duo will clash again in Gieten, The Netherlands during the fifth leg of the Superprestige Series.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1:03:18 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:01 3 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:00:06 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:45 5 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:51 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:00:57 7 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:01:08 8 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:32 9 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:00 10 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:34 11 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.Nl Cycling Team 0:02:46 12 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco Cycling Team 0:03:10 13 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 0:03:12 14 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:03:21 15 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:03:36 16 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) 0:03:45 17 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:52 18 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 0:04:03 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:10 20 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:04:15 21 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:04:32 22 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:04:39 23 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:54 24 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:04:55 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke 0:05:02 26 Aurelien Duval (Fra) 27 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) 0:05:35 28 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:05:40 29 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:05:47 30 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale / Cyclocrossworld.Com 0:05:57 31 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing 0:06:06 32 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 0:06:07 33 Marcel Meisen (Ger) 0:06:18 34 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) 0:06:20 35 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:06:26 36 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:30 37 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 38 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:06:35 39 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:06:53 40 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) KDL Trans 0:07:08 -1lap Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team -1lap David Kasek (Cze) -1lap Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team -1lap Jérome Chevallier (Fra) -1lap Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia - Felt -1lap Milan Barenyi (Svk) -1lap Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) -2laps Robert Gavenda (Svk) KDL Trans -3laps René Lang (Swi) -3laps Martin Haring (Svk) -3laps Craig Richey (Can) -3laps Gusty Bausch (Lux) -3laps Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) -3laps Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) -5laps Joachim Parbo (Den) -5laps Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) -5laps Robert Glajza (Svk) -5laps Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) -5laps Sigvard Kukk (Est) DNF Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic Sportfood.de DNF Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike DNF Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus DNF John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpiante A.S.D. DNS Marco Ponta (Ita) DNS Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) DNS Tommy Nielsen (Den)

