Van der Poel beats Belgian duo on the line
Dutchman strengthens World Cup lead
Junior Men: -
Mathieu Van der Poel won the second round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium. The Dutchman chased Daan Soete (Belgium) and Wout Van Aert (Belgium) for most of the race but thanks to a tremendous last-lap effort he went past the Belgian duo. With his second World Cup win, Van der Poel strengthens his overall lead.
“I had to dig really deep to win this one. I had a really bad start but I felt strong and kept trying,” Van der Poel said. Going into the last lap, Van der Poel still trailed the Belgians by 12 seconds and it seemed that the race was over. “I wasn’t getting any closer anymore. I didn’t go too well through the sand but I managed to ride up a climb where they [Soet and Van Aert] had to run,” Van der Poel explained. “Then they tried to block me but I managed to get around them.” Clearly the Belgians weren’t planning to offer Van der Poel the win on a plate.
The Belgian plan didn’t work out and at the finish line the Belgian duo realized it was a missed opportunity to beat the strong Dutchman. “We worked together to hold him off as we realized he’s stronger,” Soete said. On the final sand section Soete and Van Aert were eventually gapped. “He runs too fast and I was unable to close the gap. It’s not a shame to be beaten by him,” Soete said. Compatriot Van Aert added that Van der Poel didn’t make the difference in the sand. “We were riding well in the sand but we lost a lot on the sections in between,” he said.
Just like the winner, Silvio Herklotz (Germany) bounced back from a lost position as well. Herklotz got away in 35th position but eventually fought back to claim fourth place at almost one minute from Van der Poel. Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium) was fifth ahead of the duo Romain Seigle (France) and Quentin Jauregui (France). Further back, Andrew Dillman (USA) finished in a decent 17th place on the world championships course of Koksijde.
Van der Poel leads the World Cup with 120 points. Soete (85 points) overtakes Jauregui (78 points) in second place while Van Aert (73 points) is fourth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:37:47
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:02
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|4
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany
|0:00:59
|5
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:04
|6
|Romain Seigle (Fra) France
|7
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|0:01:49
|8
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:55
|9
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:58
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:15
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
|0:02:33
|12
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:37
|13
|Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:48
|14
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:55
|15
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) France
|0:02:59
|16
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|0:03:02
|17
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States
|0:03:15
|18
|Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:20
|19
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:21
|20
|Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium-B
|21
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:26
|22
|Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:33
|23
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:03:34
|24
|Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:46
|25
|Marco König (Ger) Germany
|0:03:56
|26
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|27
|Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:04
|28
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:15
|29
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:04:19
|30
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:20
|31
|Jelto Veroft (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:04:35
|32
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) France
|0:04:40
|33
|Johannes Siemermann (Ger) Germany
|34
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
|0:04:42
|35
|Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:04:54
|36
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain
|0:04:59
|37
|Max Lindenau (Ger) Germany
|0:05:04
|38
|Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany
|0:05:10
|39
|Joseph Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:11
|40
|Anthony Chamerat Dumont (Fra) France
|0:05:27
|41
|Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany
|0:05:29
|42
|Alexander Welburn (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:40
|43
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Belgium-B
|0:05:45
|44
|Joe Kirkham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:05:47
|45
|Jiri Rehak (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:05:53
|46
|Piotr Konwa (Pol) Poland
|0:06:00
|47
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
|0:06:07
|48
|Adam Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:16
|49
|Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:20
|50
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:27
|51
|Simon Hamann-Larsen (Den) Denmark
|52
|Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:06:41
|53
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Sweden
|0:07:03
|54
|Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:39
|55
|Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia
|- 1 lap
|56
|Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia
|- 1 lap
|57
|Sven Fritsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|- 1 lap
|58
|Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Poland
|- 1 lap
|59
|Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy
|- 1 lap
|60
|Zygimantas Baikstys (Ltu) Lithuania
|- 1 lap
|61
|Luis Junquera San Millan (Spa) Spain
|- 1 lap
|62
|Miroslaw Plotka (Pol) Poland
|- 1 lap
|63
|David Klein (Lux) Luxembourg
|- 2 laps
|64
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia
|- 2 laps
|65
|Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark
|- 2 laps
|DNF
|Rick Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Spain
|DNS
|Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic
World Cup standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands
|120
|pts
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium
|85
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|78
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
|73
|5
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium
|71
|6
|Romain Seigle (Fra) France
|70
|7
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium
|51
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium
|44
|9
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium
|41
|10
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|11
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany
|40
|12
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
|35
|13
|Marco König (Ger) Germany
|32
|14
|Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|15
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy
|30
|16
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) France
|27
|17
|Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands
|26
|18
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) GreatBritain
|23
|19
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland
|19
|20
|Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic
|18
|21
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) France
|16
|22
|Andrew Dillman (USA) United States
|14
|23
|Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland
|13
|24
|Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic
|13
|25
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands
|12
|26
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy
|12
|27
|Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium
|11
|28
|Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany
|11
|29
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium
|10
|30
|Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|31
|Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic
|10
|32
|Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|33
|Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic
|9
|34
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Belgium
|8
|35
|Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland
|6
|36
|Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy
|5
|37
|Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) Belgium
|4
|38
|Stefano Debellis (Ita) Italy
|4
|39
|Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany
|3
|40
|Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy
|2
|41
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland
|1
|42
|Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy