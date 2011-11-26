Image 1 of 8 Belgian pair Daan Soete and Wout Van Aert were powerless to stop Mathieu Van der Poel from taking another win in Koksijde. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 8 The junior men's winner Gert-Jan Bosman (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 8 Junior men's podium: Daan Soete, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 8 Junior men's podium: Daan Soete, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 8 Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 8 Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 8 Daan Hoeyberghs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 8 Racers struggled in the sand of Koksijde (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Mathieu Van der Poel won the second round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium. The Dutchman chased Daan Soete (Belgium) and Wout Van Aert (Belgium) for most of the race but thanks to a tremendous last-lap effort he went past the Belgian duo. With his second World Cup win, Van der Poel strengthens his overall lead.

“I had to dig really deep to win this one. I had a really bad start but I felt strong and kept trying,” Van der Poel said. Going into the last lap, Van der Poel still trailed the Belgians by 12 seconds and it seemed that the race was over. “I wasn’t getting any closer anymore. I didn’t go too well through the sand but I managed to ride up a climb where they [Soet and Van Aert] had to run,” Van der Poel explained. “Then they tried to block me but I managed to get around them.” Clearly the Belgians weren’t planning to offer Van der Poel the win on a plate.

The Belgian plan didn’t work out and at the finish line the Belgian duo realized it was a missed opportunity to beat the strong Dutchman. “We worked together to hold him off as we realized he’s stronger,” Soete said. On the final sand section Soete and Van Aert were eventually gapped. “He runs too fast and I was unable to close the gap. It’s not a shame to be beaten by him,” Soete said. Compatriot Van Aert added that Van der Poel didn’t make the difference in the sand. “We were riding well in the sand but we lost a lot on the sections in between,” he said.

Just like the winner, Silvio Herklotz (Germany) bounced back from a lost position as well. Herklotz got away in 35th position but eventually fought back to claim fourth place at almost one minute from Van der Poel. Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium) was fifth ahead of the duo Romain Seigle (France) and Quentin Jauregui (France). Further back, Andrew Dillman (USA) finished in a decent 17th place on the world championships course of Koksijde.

Van der Poel leads the World Cup with 120 points. Soete (85 points) overtakes Jauregui (78 points) in second place while Van Aert (73 points) is fourth.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands 0:37:47 2 Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium 0:00:02 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium 4 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany 0:00:59 5 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium 0:01:04 6 Romain Seigle (Fra) France 7 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France 0:01:49 8 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium 0:01:55 9 Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium 0:01:58 10 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium 0:02:15 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) France 0:02:33 12 Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland 0:02:37 13 Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:48 14 Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:55 15 Victor Koretzky (Fra) France 0:02:59 16 Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy 0:03:02 17 Andrew Dillman (USA) United States 0:03:15 18 Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland 0:03:20 19 Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:21 20 Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium-B 21 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium-B 0:03:26 22 Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:33 23 Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Belgium-B 0:03:34 24 Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands 0:03:46 25 Marco König (Ger) Germany 0:03:56 26 Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy 27 Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) Belgium-B 0:04:04 28 Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:15 29 Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic 0:04:19 30 Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland 0:04:20 31 Jelto Veroft (Bel) Belgium-B 0:04:35 32 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) France 0:04:40 33 Johannes Siemermann (Ger) Germany 34 Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland 0:04:42 35 Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) Netherlands 0:04:54 36 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain 0:04:59 37 Max Lindenau (Ger) Germany 0:05:04 38 Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany 0:05:10 39 Joseph Moses (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:11 40 Anthony Chamerat Dumont (Fra) France 0:05:27 41 Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany 0:05:29 42 Alexander Welburn (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:40 43 Braam Merlier (Bel) Belgium-B 0:05:45 44 Joe Kirkham (GBr) Great Britain 0:05:47 45 Jiri Rehak (Cze) Czech Republic 0:05:53 46 Piotr Konwa (Pol) Poland 0:06:00 47 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy 0:06:07 48 Adam Martin (GBr) Great Britain 0:06:16 49 Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic 0:06:20 50 Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland 0:06:27 51 Simon Hamann-Larsen (Den) Denmark 52 Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic 0:06:41 53 Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Sweden 0:07:03 54 Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic 0:07:39 55 Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia - 1 lap 56 Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia - 1 lap 57 Sven Fritsch (Lux) Luxembourg - 1 lap 58 Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Poland - 1 lap 59 Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy - 1 lap 60 Zygimantas Baikstys (Ltu) Lithuania - 1 lap 61 Luis Junquera San Millan (Spa) Spain - 1 lap 62 Miroslaw Plotka (Pol) Poland - 1 lap 63 David Klein (Lux) Luxembourg - 2 laps 64 Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia - 2 laps 65 Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark - 2 laps DNF Rick Theis (Lux) Luxembourg DNF Peio Olaberria (Spa) Spain DNS Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic

