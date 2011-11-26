Trending

Belgian pair Daan Soete and Wout Van Aert were powerless to stop Mathieu Van der Poel from taking another win in Koksijde.

(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
The junior men's winner Gert-Jan Bosman

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Junior men's podium: Daan Soete, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Junior men's podium: Daan Soete, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Mathieu van der Poel

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Daan Hoeyberghs

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Racers struggled in the sand of Koksijde

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Mathieu Van der Poel won the second round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium. The Dutchman chased Daan Soete (Belgium) and Wout Van Aert (Belgium) for most of the race but thanks to a tremendous last-lap effort he went past the Belgian duo. With his second World Cup win, Van der Poel strengthens his overall lead.

“I had to dig really deep to win this one. I had a really bad start but I felt strong and kept trying,” Van der Poel said. Going into the last lap, Van der Poel still trailed the Belgians by 12 seconds and it seemed that the race was over. “I wasn’t getting any closer anymore. I didn’t go too well through the sand but I managed to ride up a climb where they [Soet and Van Aert] had to run,” Van der Poel explained. “Then they tried to block me but I managed to get around them.” Clearly the Belgians weren’t planning to offer Van der Poel the win on a plate.

The Belgian plan didn’t work out and at the finish line the Belgian duo realized it was a missed opportunity to beat the strong Dutchman. “We worked together to hold him off as we realized he’s stronger,” Soete said. On the final sand section Soete and Van Aert were eventually gapped. “He runs too fast and I was unable to close the gap. It’s not a shame to be beaten by him,” Soete said. Compatriot Van Aert added that Van der Poel didn’t make the difference in the sand. “We were riding well in the sand but we lost a lot on the sections in between,” he said.

Just like the winner, Silvio Herklotz (Germany) bounced back from a lost position as well. Herklotz got away in 35th position but eventually fought back to claim fourth place at almost one minute from Van der Poel. Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium) was fifth ahead of the duo Romain Seigle (France) and Quentin Jauregui (France). Further back, Andrew Dillman (USA) finished in a decent 17th place on the world championships course of Koksijde.

Van der Poel leads the World Cup with 120 points. Soete (85 points) overtakes Jauregui (78 points) in second place while Van Aert (73 points) is fourth.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands0:37:47
2Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium0:00:02
3Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium
4Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany0:00:59
5Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium0:01:04
6Romain Seigle (Fra) France
7Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France0:01:49
8Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium0:01:55
9Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium0:01:58
10Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium0:02:15
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) France0:02:33
12Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland0:02:37
13Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands0:02:48
14Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands0:02:55
15Victor Koretzky (Fra) France0:02:59
16Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy0:03:02
17Andrew Dillman (USA) United States0:03:15
18Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland0:03:20
19Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands0:03:21
20Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium-B
21Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:26
22Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands0:03:33
23Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Belgium-B0:03:34
24Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands0:03:46
25Marco König (Ger) Germany0:03:56
26Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy
27Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:04
28Hugo Robinson (GBr) Great Britain0:04:15
29Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic0:04:19
30Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland0:04:20
31Jelto Veroft (Bel) Belgium-B0:04:35
32Dylan Kowalski (Fra) France0:04:40
33Johannes Siemermann (Ger) Germany
34Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland0:04:42
35Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) Netherlands0:04:54
36Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Spain0:04:59
37Max Lindenau (Ger) Germany0:05:04
38Felix Drumm (Ger) Germany0:05:10
39Joseph Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:05:11
40Anthony Chamerat Dumont (Fra) France0:05:27
41Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany0:05:29
42Alexander Welburn (GBr) Great Britain0:05:40
43Braam Merlier (Bel) Belgium-B0:05:45
44Joe Kirkham (GBr) Great Britain0:05:47
45Jiri Rehak (Cze) Czech Republic0:05:53
46Piotr Konwa (Pol) Poland0:06:00
47Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy0:06:07
48Adam Martin (GBr) Great Britain0:06:16
49Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:20
50Lukas Spengler (Swi) Switzerland0:06:27
51Simon Hamann-Larsen (Den) Denmark
52Karel Svrcina (Cze) Czech Republic0:06:41
53Dennis Wahlqvist (Swe) Sweden0:07:03
54Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:39
55Simon Vozar (Svk) Slovakia- 1 lap
56Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Slovakia- 1 lap
57Sven Fritsch (Lux) Luxembourg- 1 lap
58Mateusz Grabis (Pol) Poland- 1 lap
59Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy- 1 lap
60Zygimantas Baikstys (Ltu) Lithuania- 1 lap
61Luis Junquera San Millan (Spa) Spain- 1 lap
62Miroslaw Plotka (Pol) Poland- 1 lap
63David Klein (Lux) Luxembourg- 2 laps
64Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia- 2 laps
65Magnus Skjoth (Den) Denmark- 2 laps
DNFRick Theis (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFPeio Olaberria (Spa) Spain
DNSSimon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic

World Cup standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) Netherlands120pts
2Daan Soete (Bel) Belgium85
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France78
4Wout Van Aert (Bel) Belgium73
5Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Belgium71
6Romain Seigle (Fra) France70
7Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Belgium51
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) Belgium44
9Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) Belgium41
10Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) Netherlands41
11Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Germany40
12Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Italy35
13Marco König (Ger) Germany32
14Koen Weijers (Ned) Netherlands32
15Nadir Colledani (Ita) Italy30
16Anthony Turgis (Fra) France27
17Ariesen Tim (Ned) Netherlands26
18Hugo Robinson (GBr) GreatBritain23
19Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Switzerland19
20Jan Brezna (Cze) Czech Republic18
21Victor Koretzky (Fra) France16
22Andrew Dillman (USA) United States14
23Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Switzerland13
24Simon Mateju (Cze) Czech Republic13
25Stan Wijkel (Ned) Netherlands12
26Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy12
27Ben Boets (Bel) Belgium11
28Yannick Gruner (Ger) Germany11
29Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Belgium10
30Daniel Lukes (Cze) Czech Republic10
31Karel Pokorny (Cze) Czech Republic10
32Erik Kramer (Ned) Netherlands9
33Tomas Novacek (Cze) Czech Republic9
34Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) Belgium8
35Michal Paluta (Pol) Poland6
36Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) Italy5
37Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) Belgium4
38Stefano Debellis (Ita) Italy4
39Steffen Müller (Ger) Germany3
40Francesco Pedante (Ita) Italy2
41Dominic Grab (Swi) Switzerland1
42Lubos Malovec (Svk) Slovakia1

