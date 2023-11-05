2023 European Cyclo-cross Championships: Célia Géry takes solo win in Junior Women's race for France
Cat Ferguson (GB) silver, Viktoria Chladonova (Slovakia) bronze
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
2023 European Cyclo-cross Championships: Aubin Sparfel (France) captures Junior Men's raceZsombor Takacs (Hungary) silver, Jules Simon (France) bronze
-
2023 European Cyclo-cross Championships: Célia Géry takes solo win in Junior Women's race for FranceCat Ferguson (GB) silver, Viktoria Chladonova (Slovakia) bronze
-
Saitama Criterium: Tadej Pogačar wins ahead of Sepp KussUAE Team Emirates champ fends off Sepp Kuss in exhibition race
-
Kuss 'stroke of genius', Cavendish draws dragon in Saitama Criterium media dayGallery of images of riders taking part in fan-friendly pre-race show