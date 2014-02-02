Image 1 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) becomes the U23 world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) on his way to victory at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Sweeck and Aerts (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) sits behind the Belgians (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Clement Russo (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Toon Aerts (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Logan Owen (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) on his way to victory at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Steven James (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Cody Kaiser (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) becomes the U23 world champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) wins the world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 World Champion Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 The U23 Men's podium at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 The start of the Mens U23 race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Curtis White (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Martijn Budding (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 Tobin Ortenblad (United States of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Wout Van Aert (Belgium) claimed the U23 men’s world cyclo-cross title with a majestic performance in Sunday’s race in Hoogerheide.

The 19-year-old attacked on the opening lap and held the led until the line. He finished 50 seconds clear of Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium), with Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) in third at 1:17.

“I went on the first lap and on every lap the lead grew and grew,” Van Aert said.

“It’s unbelievable and I’m so, so happy. He [van der Poel] was the big favourite and I beat him and that makes it even more beautiful. I finally proved I can do it at a big championship.”

“Yesterday we had three on the podium in the junior race and today it’s two. I think we’re the best team and I’m extremely proud.”

Clear conditions overnight, and the added feature of sand being added to the course, meant that at the start of the U23 race much of the talk centred around how much faster the course might prove to be compared to the previous day.

Van Aert and World Cup winner and Mathieu van der Poel lined up as the favourites having dominating the cross season but it was Toon Aerts (Belgium) who led in the initial stages.

Behind him the Dutch and Belgian teams fought for supremely with Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Stan Godrie (Netherlands), Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) looking to hold off Vanthourenhout (Belgium), Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) and Van Aert.

With Aerts reeled in Wout Van Aert (Belgium) took his chance, dismounting on one of the inclines as others chose to grind up the slopes in their saddles. The move paced off perfectly and the Belgian quickly built up a lead of 19 seconds by the end of the first lap.

It was now up to the Dutch to counter but Teunissen was already struggling and Mathieu van der Poel looked isolated when Vanthourenhout (Belgium) attacked and broke clear.

Wout Van Aert was only getting quicker, putting in a second lap that was even faster than his first and extending his lead to over 30 seconds.

At 42 seconds were a group containing Laurens Sweeck (Belgium), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Stan Godrie (Netherlands) and Aerts. However when Sweeck attacked and moved into third it looked as though Belgium would pick up their second one-two-three of the championships.

With two laps to go to Vanthourenhout was still holding second place at 37 seconds, with Aerts and Sweeck at 1:12, David van der Poel (Netherlands) in 5th and Mathieu van der Poel dropping down to sixth.

The day went from bad to worse for the home nation when David van der Poel tumbled over his handlers but Mathieu van der Poel, his right leg taped up, began the fight back.

With one lap to go he made contact with Aerts and Sweeck and the battle for bronze was back on. For the first time in the race the Belgians were on the back foot as panic looked to set in and Mathieu van der Poel began to find the form that had carried him to the World Cup title.

Aerts was the first to crack, quickly followed by Sweeck but up ahead the race was won, with Wout Van Aert taking the title.

Full Results