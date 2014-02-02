Image 1 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) in his third cyclo-cross rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) out on course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 2014 World Cyclo-cross champion Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 39 Tom Meeusen (Belgium) finished fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 39 Yu Takenouchi (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 39 Ryan Trebon (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 39 Zdenek Stybar follows Sven Nys on the worlds course in Holland (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 39 Sven Nys leads Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 39 Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) finished fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 39 Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) faded in the final few laps (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) was in top form (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 39 Allen Krughoff (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 39 Alexander Revell (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 39 Angus Edmond (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) sets the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) rides towards the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) takes on the Worlds course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) on his way to second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 39 Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) started strongly (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) leads Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) leads Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 39 Nys, Stybar and Pauwels on the podium in Holland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) takes the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 39 Nys, Stybar and Pauwels on the podium in Holland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) was too good for Nys (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) wins the 2014 cycl-cross world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) on top of the world (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) wins the World title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) takes second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 39 Sven Nys (Belgium) finished second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) pushes for the line with Sven Nys in the background (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 39 Zdenek Stybar with Omega Pharma-QuickStep sports director Wilfried Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) wins the world title (Image credit: AFP) Image 39 of 39 Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) wins the world title (Image credit: AFP)

Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) won his third cyclo-cross world title after an epic duel with Sven Nys (Belgium) in Hoogerheide on Sunday. The Czech rider made his winning move inside the final lap, capitalizing on several mistakes by Nys to eventually break free of the defending champion.

Strength in numbers was once again the nature of the race with Belgium also taking third courtesy of a solid ride from Kevin Pauwels. However it was Stybar’s day, with the Omega Pharma-Quickstep road rider combining his brute strength with an unbeatable fortitude to defeat Nys.

After an exhilarating under 23 men’s race in the morning the gaze of the cyclo-cross world turned its attention to the main event. In a repeat of last year's race, France’s Francis Mourey set the early pace, leaping clear from the gun as the field lined out.

Martin Bina (Czech Republic) was an early casualty, crashing while in second place, with Lars Van der Haar (Netherlands) skilfully leaping over the stricken rider’s body and bike.

Niels Albert (Belgium) was the worst casualty, having yet another terrible start and never making it out of the middle of the bunch.

Stybar was already showing his intentions from the first lap. Lacking a front row start on the grid, he quickly moved up through the bunch to the head of the field, riding with a natural level of assurance that belied his lack of recent cross racing.

With Mourey a willing pace-setter Rob Peeters (Belgium), Nys, and Stybar patrolled the front of the chase. More riders quickly made the junction, among them Thijs van Amerongen (Netherlands) and Lars Van der Haar (Netherlands). Albert had already lost 20 seconds by the time he’d crossed the line after the first lap but the Belgian contingent had strength in numbers with Klaas Vantornout, Kevin Pauwels and Tom Meeusen.

However by the end of the first lap the race began to take shape and the foundations of the Nys-Stybar battle started to form. They quickly caught and passed Mourey and the pair set about sharing the pace as the Frenchman and Van der Haar grappled to stay in contention for a medal.

Van der Haar fell for a second time as he exited the pits and with Stybar pushing on once more, and Mourey already in a desperate state, the race began to split further still.

By the end of the second lap Nys was still holding his Czech counterpart with Van der Haar closing once more and Mourey in a worsening position as the chasers began to close.

Nys sensed an opportunity to test his remaining rivals on a short incline mid-way through the next lap, and Stybar with his shoulders rocking, briefly looked in trouble.

A bike change gave Stybar another brief lead with Van der Haar back and Mourey two bike lengths off and when the Dutchman managed to claw his way back to the leading pair it looked as though the medals would come down to those three.

With five laps to go the gap was 17 seconds to a group containing five Belgians.

It was Nys who then began to turn the screw midway through the next lap with Van der Haar finally losing contact.

Kevin Pauwels (Belgium), meanwhile, had distanced the chasing back and was quickly shadowing Mourey. The duo’s time together did not last long as Pauwels kicked once more and quickly found himself with Van der Haar.

With three laps to go Stybar almost hit the barriers in the first muddy section with the chase group at 20 seconds but then disaster struck once again for the chase with Van der Haar and Pauwels coming together.

Two to go and Stybar led over the line with Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) – making use of that early crash - at 46 seconds in third with Pauwels a few more seconds ahead of Van der Haar.

So far the leading pair had skirted with danger but survived each obstacle. That changed, first for Stybar on an off-camber right hand corner. The Czech rider's bike slipped from under him and Nys’ reactions were instantaneous and impressive as he dismounted and leapfrogged his rival in one smooth move.

Any advantage the Belgian had was quickly wiped out but Nys tested Stybar once more, this time with his biggest attack of the race. The move paid off and a two second window was quickly created. But with Nys leading and Stybar struggling to make contact this time Nys hit the deck on a u-turn.

It was all the impetus Stybar needed to close the move and he instantly attacked. Once more the move was nullified as behind them Pauwels looked to secure bronze.

Up ahead, and on the final lap, Stybar made what would turn out to be his winning move. Nys still had enough to counter the first acceleration but when Stybar attacked again in the mud his brute force saw him go clear and Nys forced to his feet. Nys, the personification of technical excellence on 'cross, suddenly appeared to lose his composure and pressure told as the Czech rider was able to open up a six second lead.

There was no way back and Stybar doubled his lead by the finish to win by 12 seconds.

