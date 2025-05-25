Recommended reading

Mathieu van der Poel crashes twice in return to mountain biking at XCO World Cup in Nové Město

The extent of injuries has not yet been confirmed as Dutchman abandons his first mountain bike race since 2023

Mathieu van der Poel ompeting at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was not the comeback that Mathieu van der Poel would have hoped for at the UCI Mountain Bike Series XCO World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, as he crashed twice in the first six minutes of the race before abandoning on the third lap on Sunday.

His team, Alpecin-Deceuninck, have not yet released a medical update confirming the extent of his injuries.

