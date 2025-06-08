Recommended reading

'I was in a different weight class' – Mathieu van der Poel 'disappointed' to lose to GC stars in thrilling Critérium du Dauphiné opener

By published

Former world champion fades in sprint behind Pogačar and Vingegaard, after missing intense training due to wrist injury

MONTLUCON, FRANCE - JUNE 08: (L-R) Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the breakaway during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 1 a 195.8km stage from Domerat to Montlucon / #UCIWT / on June 08, 2025 in Montlucon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) couldn't help but have mixed feelings after narrowly missing out on the victory on a thrilling opening stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné

While he was aware that finishing third from a star-studded late break was a positive sign of his best form coming back after a recent wrist fracture, he was still "disappointed" that he wasn't able to beat Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) or Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to the line in Montluçon.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.