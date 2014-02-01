Image 1 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins her seventh world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 The Nommay podium: Helen Wyman, Marianne Vos and Eva Lechner (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 47 Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Ayako Toyooka (Japan) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Arley Kemmerer (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Crystal Anthony (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Vos and Lechner set the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 Ellen Van Loy (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Nikki Harris (Great Britain) came through to take fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Meredith Miller (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Elle Anderson (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Meredith Miller (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Nikki Harris (Great Britain) came home in fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Katherine Compton (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Kaitlin Antonneau (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Compton battles through the women's field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Sanne Cant (Belgium) was fourth in the worlds road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Helen Wyman (Great Britain) took third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 World Champion Marianne Vos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Lechner, Vos and Wyman with their medals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Helen Wyman (Great Britain) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Sanne Cant (Belgium) finished fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Lechner, Vos and Wyman on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 The start of the women's race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) was in a league of her own (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Eva Lechner (Italy) couldn't hold onto Vos (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Helen Wyman (Great Britain) finished with a bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Katherine Compton (United States Of America) fell to 9th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins her seventh world title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the world title in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 47 The home crowd was out in force for Marianne Vos, and she did not disappoint (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 47 Winning the World Championships never seems to gets old for Marianne Vos (Netherlands) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 47 Silver is as good as a win for Eva Lechner (Italy) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 47 Eva Lechner, Marianne Vos and Helen Wyman made up the Worlds elite women's podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 47 A disappointed Sanne Cant was just out of the medals (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 47 Helen Wyman powers away from Belgian Sanne Cant to take bronze (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 47 Marianne Vos celebrates 'cross world title number seven, with Eva Lechner in silver and Helen Wyman with bronze (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) was unbeatable (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France) on her way to sixth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) takes the win (Image credit: AFP) Image 45 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the world title (Image credit: AFP) Image 46 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 47 of 47 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) takes to her feet (Image credit: AFP)

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) retained her UCI World Cyclo-cross title with an unmistakably unstoppable performance in Hoogerheide on Saturday. The Dutch rider broke clear on the opening lap of the race and was never put under pressure by any of her rivals as she saw off the challenges of Eva Lechner (Italy) and Helen Wyman (Great Britain) who finished second and third, respectively.

Compton came into the race as one of the main favourites having secured the women’s World Cup in January, however a slip of the pedals in the opening sector, coupled with a tangle Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic) saw her drop down towards the back of the field.

Wyman had no such problems as she punched her way to the front and set the pace with Lechner and Vos in quick pursuit.

The British rider made a bobble, and Lechner and Vos pulled out a few seconds lead soon after, as the Belgian duo of Sanne Cant (Belgium) and Ellen Van Loy (Belgium) led the chase. The Italian mountain biker certainly wasn’t letting the defending champion have her own way though as she attempted to break up the rhythm and pace at the front as the pair drew clear.

On the first off-camber sectors Vos’s dominance started to show. She pulled clear of Lechner towards the end of the first lap and with a gap secure it was clear she would not be waiting.

By now Wyman had settled into her own rhythm and, along with Cant, set about chasing down Lechner, but by the end of the first lap Vos had five seconds on Lechner with Wyman and Cant at 19. Compton was a distant 10th at 36 seconds.

While Vos stretched her lead Compton at least began to claw her way back into contention, losing more time to Vos but moving up to fifth before she finally latched onto Wyman and Cant in what looked like the battle for bronze.

The American briefly held bronze as the riders headed into the third lap as Wyman went into the pits. However, with Lechner starting to fade Wyman and Cant sensed and opening on the podium and they dispatched with Compton on the penultimate lap.

The British rider, on the look out for her first Worlds medal at this level, then dropped her Belgian rival.

At the start of the final lap Lechner was 53 seconds behind the rampaging Vos with Wyman and a recovered Cant at 1:09 and Compton at 1:27.

Vos was faultless throughout, even on the final lap the Dutch rider kept the pressure up but Lechner was in trouble, losing second after second to Wyman, who was in turn being chased hard by Cant. The Italian hung on, Wyman too, to complete the podium yet the day belonged to Vos.

Compton finished a distant 9th, almost three minutes behind the new world champion.

