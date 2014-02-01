Trending

Vos wins seventh UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship title

Lechner, Wyman on podium as Compton has disastrous opening lap

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins her seventh world title

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Nommay podium: Helen Wyman, Marianne Vos and Eva Lechner

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marlène Morel Petitgirard (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ayako Toyooka (Japan)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Arley Kemmerer (United States Of America)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Crystal Anthony (United States Of America)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vos and Lechner set the pace

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikki Harris (Great Britain) came through to take fifth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Meredith Miller (United States Of America)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elle Anderson (United States Of America)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Meredith Miller (United States Of America)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikki Harris (Great Britain) came home in fifth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katherine Compton (United States Of America)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kaitlin Antonneau (United States Of America)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Compton battles through the women's field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant (Belgium) was fourth in the worlds road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Helen Wyman (Great Britain) took third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World Champion Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lechner, Vos and Wyman with their medals

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Helen Wyman (Great Britain) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sanne Cant (Belgium) finished fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lechner, Vos and Wyman on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The start of the women's race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) was in a league of her own

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Eva Lechner (Italy) couldn't hold onto Vos

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Helen Wyman (Great Britain) finished with a bronze medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katherine Compton (United States Of America) fell to 9th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins her seventh world title

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the world title in Hoogerheide

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The home crowd was out in force for Marianne Vos, and she did not disappoint

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Winning the World Championships never seems to gets old for Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Silver is as good as a win for Eva Lechner (Italy)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Eva Lechner, Marianne Vos and Helen Wyman made up the Worlds elite women's podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A disappointed Sanne Cant was just out of the medals

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Helen Wyman powers away from Belgian Sanne Cant to take bronze

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marianne Vos celebrates 'cross world title number seven, with Eva Lechner in silver and Helen Wyman with bronze

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) was unbeatable

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France) on her way to sixth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) takes the win

(Image credit: AFP)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the world title

(Image credit: AFP)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) on the podium

(Image credit: AFP)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) takes to her feet

(Image credit: AFP)

Marianne Vos (Netherlands) retained her UCI World Cyclo-cross title with an unmistakably unstoppable performance in Hoogerheide on Saturday. The Dutch rider broke clear on the opening lap of the race and was never put under pressure by any of her rivals as she saw off the challenges of Eva Lechner (Italy) and Helen Wyman (Great Britain) who finished second and third, respectively.

Compton came into the race as one of the main favourites having secured the women’s World Cup in January, however a slip of the pedals in the opening sector, coupled with a tangle Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic) saw her drop down towards the back of the field.

Wyman had no such problems as she punched her way to the front and set the pace with Lechner and Vos in quick pursuit.

The British rider made a bobble, and Lechner and Vos pulled out a few seconds lead soon after, as the Belgian duo of Sanne Cant (Belgium) and Ellen Van Loy (Belgium) led the chase. The Italian mountain biker certainly wasn’t letting the defending champion have her own way though as she attempted to break up the rhythm and pace at the front as the pair drew clear.

On the first off-camber sectors Vos’s dominance started to show. She pulled clear of Lechner towards the end of the first lap and with a gap secure it was clear she would not be waiting.

By now Wyman had settled into her own rhythm and, along with Cant, set about chasing down Lechner, but by the end of the first lap Vos had five seconds on Lechner with Wyman and Cant at 19. Compton was a distant 10th at 36 seconds.

While Vos stretched her lead Compton at least began to claw her way back into contention, losing more time to Vos but moving up to fifth before she finally latched onto Wyman and Cant in what looked like the battle for bronze.

The American briefly held bronze as the riders headed into the third lap as Wyman went into the pits. However, with Lechner starting to fade Wyman and Cant sensed and opening on the podium and they dispatched with Compton on the penultimate lap.

The British rider, on the look out for her first Worlds medal at this level, then dropped her Belgian rival.

At the start of the final lap Lechner was 53 seconds behind the rampaging Vos with Wyman and a recovered Cant at 1:09 and Compton at 1:27.

Vos was faultless throughout, even on the final lap the Dutch rider kept the pressure up but Lechner was in trouble, losing second after second to Wyman, who was in turn being chased hard by Cant. The Italian hung on, Wyman too, to complete the podium yet the day belonged to Vos.

Compton finished a distant 9th, almost three minutes behind the new world champion.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Netherlands)0:39:25
2Eva Lechner (Italy)0:01:07
3Helen Wyman (Great Britain)0:01:17
4Sanne Cant (Belgium)0:01:20
5Nikki Harris (Great Britain)0:02:33
6Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)0:02:44
7Loes Sels (Belgium)0:02:47
8Thalita De Jong (Netherlands)0:02:52
9Katherine Compton (United States Of America)0:02:58
10Caroline Mani (France)0:02:59
11Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)0:03:11
12Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)0:03:19
13Kaitlin Antonneau (United States Of America)0:03:23
14Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)0:03:28
15Elle Anderson (United States Of America)
16Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)0:03:42
17Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)0:03:53
18Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)0:03:54
19Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)0:03:55
20Githa Michiels (Belgium)0:04:03
21Yara Kastelijn (Netherlands)0:04:22
22Aida Nuno Palacio (Spain)
23Jessica Lambracht (Germany)0:04:31
24Meredith Miller (United States Of America)
25Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)0:04:36
26Gabriella Durrin (Great Britain)0:04:47
27Marlène Morel Petitgirard (France)0:04:58
28Francesca Cauz (Italy)0:05:04
29Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Netherlands)0:05:31
30Crystal Anthony (United States Of America)0:05:58
31Asa Maria Erlandsson (Sweden)0:06:01
32Lisa Heckmann (Germany)0:06:07
33Elena Valentini (Italy)0:06:43
34Arley Kemmerer (United States Of America)0:06:53
35Hannah Payton (Great Britain)0:06:56
36Ayako Toyooka (Japan)0:07:03
37Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spain)0:07:15
38Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Denmark)0:07:17
39Lisa Jacobs (Australia)
40Emeline Gaultier (France)0:08:49
41Martina Kukulova (Czech Republic)0:10:09
42 (-1 lap)Melissa Anset (Australia)

 

