Lorena Wiebes wins windswept second stage at the UAE Tour Women
Dutchwoman takes first win with SD Worx ahead of DSM duo Kool and Georgi
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour Women. The European champion launched from the wheel of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) in the final 200 metres and beat Kool to the line, with Kool's lead-out Pfeiffer Georgi taking third place.
As the most recent stage winner, Wiebes is the new overall leader, lying at the same time as stage 1 winner Kool. Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) lies third overall at 10 seconds.
The stage was hit by high winds and dominated by echelon action right from the start, with a group of 19 minutes ahead of the rest of the peloton for a long time.
The peloton eventually caught up with 43km to go, and a trailing group finally returned at the 20km mark. However, in the last 10km, the race split again in the crosswinds, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez) among the riders losing ground in the GC battle.
