Lorena Wiebes wins windswept second stage at the UAE Tour Women

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx) sprinted to victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour Women. The European champion launched from the wheel of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) in the final 200 metres and beat Kool to the line, with Kool's lead-out Pfeiffer Georgi taking third place.

As the most recent stage winner, Wiebes is the new overall leader, lying at the same time as stage 1 winner Kool. Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) lies third overall at 10 seconds.

The stage was hit by high winds and dominated by echelon action right from the start, with a group of 19 minutes ahead of the rest of the peloton for a long time.

The peloton eventually caught up with 43km to go, and a trailing group finally returned at the 20km mark. However, in the last 10km, the race split again in the crosswinds, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez) among the riders losing ground in the GC battle.

