Charlotte Kool beats old teammate Wiebes to win stage 1 of UAE Tour Women
No longer leading out, DSM sprinter spoils Wiebes' debut with SD Worx
Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) has proven herself to be a world-class sprinter, winning stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women against the rider she was leading out last season, Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx).
The stage had promised crosswind action, but the wind wasn't strong enough to force echelons. There were a number of crashes, including two within the last four kilometres, but the peloton came onto the 750-metre finishing straight for a mass sprint.
Wiebes was led out perfectly by her teammates Femke Markus and Barbara Guarischi, but Kool got the jump on her from behind to win by a bike length and take the red leader's jersey.
Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the final spot on the podium.
More to follow
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
