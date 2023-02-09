Charlotte Kool beats old teammate Wiebes to win stage 1 of UAE Tour Women

Image 1 of 14 Kool is overjoyed as Wiebes (left) faces disappointment (Image credit: Getty Images) A big celebration for Kool after beating Wiebes to the victory (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Kool celebrates on the podium following her stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) The pre-race team presentation took place in front of the QE2 ship in Dubai (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) The peloton racing through the UAE early on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Aude Biannic (Movistar) and Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Zaaf) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) An early crash in the peloton for Bepink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The split peloton across the wide roads of the UAE (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) SD Worx lead the peloton for sprinter Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton during stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A rear view of the peloton with Dubai in the background (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes with SD Worx teammate Lonneke Uneken in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Canyon-Sram in the peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) UAE Team ADQ lead the peloton during the closing kilometres of the stage (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) has proven herself to be a world-class sprinter, winning stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women against the rider she was leading out last season, Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx).



The stage had promised crosswind action, but the wind wasn't strong enough to force echelons. There were a number of crashes, including two within the last four kilometres, but the peloton came onto the 750-metre finishing straight for a mass sprint.

Wiebes was led out perfectly by her teammates Femke Markus and Barbara Guarischi, but Kool got the jump on her from behind to win by a bike length and take the red leader's jersey.

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the final spot on the podium.

More to follow

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)