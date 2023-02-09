Charlotte Kool beats old teammate Wiebes to win stage 1 of UAE Tour Women

By Lukas Knöfler
published

No longer leading out, DSM sprinter spoils Wiebes' debut with SD Worx

Image 1 of 14
DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 09 Charlotte Kool of The Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 1st UAE Tour Women 2023 Stage 1 a 109km stage from Port Rashid to Dubai Harbour UAETourWomen on February 09 2023 in Dubai United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Kool is overjoyed as Wiebes (left) faces disappointment (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) has proven herself to be a world-class sprinter, winning stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women against the rider she was leading out last season, Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx).

The stage had promised crosswind action, but the wind wasn't strong enough to force echelons. There were a number of crashes, including two within the last four kilometres, but the peloton came onto the 750-metre finishing straight for a mass sprint. 

Wiebes was led out perfectly by her teammates Femke Markus and Barbara Guarischi, but Kool got the jump on her from behind to win by a bike length and take the red leader's jersey.

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the final spot on the podium.

More to follow

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1