Elisa Longo Borghini wins UAE Tour Women as Kool takes final sprint

Image 1 of 8 Charlotte Kool won the final stage of the 2023 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini won the 2023 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini at the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images) The UAE Tour Women peloton at speed (Image credit: Getty Images) The UAE Tour Women peloton passes the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) won the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) impressed at the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Charlotte Kool surges to the line at the UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) secured overall victory at the inaugural UAE Tour Women race, as Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) won the high-speed final sprint stage to the Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Longo Borghini set-up her overall success with victory on the stage 3 mountain finish to Jebel Hafeet with a dominant ride with new teammate Gaia Realini.

Trek-Segafredo carefully protected Longo Borghini and Realini on the flat 119 km stage around Abu Dhabi to give them an important early-season WorldTour win.

Realini finished second overall at seven seconds, with Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) third at 1:18.

Longo Borghini thanked her teammates for their help during the four-day race.

“I am very happy about this and also really proud of my team and the way we rode this week. I think we really showed team spirit,” she said after lifting the winner's trophy and pulling on the red winner's jersey.



“Today was quite an easy day in the beginning but then it got a bit hectic, especially in the last few kilometres where the speed was high, we were in the middle of the city with all the corners and there were cat eyes in the middle of the road."



The fourth and final stage ended with another mass sprint and Kool came from behind to fly past Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) in sight of the finish line. Chiara Consonni also passed Wiebes to take second place on the day.



“It was not on purpose,” Kool said as she came from behind to win the sprint.

“It was really hectic, I lost my lead-out, Pfeiffer, but I said ‘wait’, because she shouldn’t launch Lorena. Then I just knew I had to be patient and hope for a gap. When I saw the gap, I just went full."

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)