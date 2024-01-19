UAE Tour 2024 route

There is one small surprise in the route for the 2024 UAE Tour, which typically features flat stages around the two major uphill finales at Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet. This year the opening stage features a new finish at Liwa Palace and a new challenge.

The oasis in the Rub' Al Khali desert was featured for the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Dune. The landscape rolls with large dunes and the tarmac laid down across as that make up the Moreeb Dune cycle path will shake up the race with double-digit gradients and a slight uphill finish.

A time trial returns on stage 2 but with a twist - rather than a team effort it's an individual time trial with a series of tight looping turns amid an otherwise straightforward test on the outdoor sports-focussed recreational centre on Al Hudayriyat island.

The GC riders come out to play on stage 3 to Jebel Jais before the race settles in for three flat sprint stages before the grand final at Jebel Hafeet.

Stage 1: Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed-Liwa Palace, 143km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 1 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) Map of stage 1 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)

The stage of the desert is one for the sprinters. Starting in Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed, stage 1 heads south for 45km along wide, straight roads. After reaching Liwa, the route will enter an area of very pronounced dunes, which make up the bulk of the stage. Bumpy terrain going to Moreeb Dune, where the race will make two laps of the 18.1km-long Moreeb Dune cycle path characterised by rather steep ups and downs with double-digit gradients. The 143km stage returns to Liwa for the dash slightly uphill at around 3% to the finish line.

Stage 2: Al Hudayriyat Island - Al Hudayriyat Island (ITT), 12.1km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) Map of stage 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)

The 12.1km individual time trial takes place entirely inside Al Hudayriyat Island. The perfectly flat and wide route with wide-ranging turns, a few right-angle bends and two successive U-turns should deliver high speeds, winds permitting.

Stage 3: Al Marjan Island - Jebel Jais, 176km

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)

The first of two mountain stages, stage 3 is divided into two distinct parts. Leaving Al Marjan Island, the undulating route heads to Ras al Khaimah and returns to the desert for the bulk of the 176km stage. After the Ras al Khaimah airport, the race will head straight for Jais Mountain with an average gradient of 5%. The final climb of approximately 20 km winds through wide hairpin bends where gradients pitch up to 9% around 2 km from the finish.

Stage 4: Dubai Police Officer's Club - Dubai Harbour, 173km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 4 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) Map of stage 4 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)

Stage 4 is another flat stage for the sprinters. After starting in Downtown Dubai with a passage around the Burj Khalifa before crossing Deira and skimming past the Big Flag, stage 4 will head out of the city in the direction of the desert before returning to Dubai for a fast finish in Dubai Harbour. Another chance for the sprinters to shine.

Stage 5: Al Aqah-Umm Al Quwain, 182km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 5 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) Map of stage 5 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)

Departing from Al Awah to reach Umm Al Quwain, stage 5 heads through the desert areas on the edge of the Hajar Mountains and continues on stretches of motorway until reaching Umm al Quwain for the final sprint.

Stage 6: Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum - Abu Dhabi Breakwater

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 6 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) Map of stage 6 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)

Starting in Louvre Abu Dhabi, stage 6 heads to Saadiyat Island and Yas Marina where the race continues westwards before re-entering Abu Dhabi through Khalifa City. The 138km route continues over Al Reem Island and Al Maryah Island, and passes Qasr Al Hosn, before the final sprint finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Stage 7: Al Ain-Jebel Hafeet, 161km

Image 1 of 2 Profile of stage 7 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour) Map of stage 7 (Image credit: RCS Sport/UAE Tour)

Stage 7 is the classic mountain stage of the UAE Tour. Starting in Al Ain Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa, the final stage has become the classic mountain test of the UAE Tour, finishing on Jebel Hafeet after passing symbolic landmarks. The 10km climb will be a defining point of the race and will be the last chance for those hopeful of winning the red jersey to make the difference. The route up Jebel Hafeet winds through wide-ranging hairpin bends on a wide roadway. Gradients are mainly around 8-9% with a pitch up to 11%, 3 km from the finish. There is a very short descent in the last km, before the last ramp.