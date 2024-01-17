UAE Tour past winners
Champions 2019-2023
|Year
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2023
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step
|2022
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2021
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2020
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton–Scott
|2019
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
