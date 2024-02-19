UAE Tour: Tim Merlier wins as late pile-up disrupts sprint

Image 1 of 15 Tim Merlier is the first leader of the 2024 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier won stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) All smiles for Michael Mørkøv during a calm start to stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton navigate the open desert highway (Image credit: Getty Images) A calm opening to stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) A first appearance in the colours of Ineos Grenadiers for Tobias Foss (Image credit: Getty Images) The two-man breakaway of the day: Mark Stewart and Marco Murgano of Corratec-Vini-Fantini (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier won the opening stage of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) The desert views of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) The UAE Tour climbed into the Liwa dunes (Image credit: Getty Images) UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) The speed was high on stage 1 of the 2024 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) The landscapes of the 2024 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Riders came in one by one after a late crash on stage 1 of the 2024 UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Sean Quinn was one of several riders to crash near the finish on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) repeated his success from last year and took victory on stage 1 of the UAE Tour after a chaotic sprint which saw a nasty pile-up in the final five hundred metres.

Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) opened the sprint early after most sprinters lost their leadouts during the hectic run-unto Liwa Palace.

Merlier avoided the crash, slingshotted around the Colombian and powered to the line to continue his brilliant start to the season.

Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Jakub Mareczko (Corratec-Vini Fantini) completed the podium after also passing Gaviria who faded to sixth in the final hundred metres. Mark Cavendish avoided the crash but was unable to take part in the sprint.

Merlier's third win of the season puts him into the overall red leader’s jersey going into the 12km stage 2 individual time trial starting and finishing in Al Hudayriyat Island.

