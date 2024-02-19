UAE Tour: Tim Merlier wins as late pile-up disrupts sprint
De Klein and Mareczko complete the podium as crash fills the road
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) repeated his success from last year and took victory on stage 1 of the UAE Tour after a chaotic sprint which saw a nasty pile-up in the final five hundred metres.
Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) opened the sprint early after most sprinters lost their leadouts during the hectic run-unto Liwa Palace.
Merlier avoided the crash, slingshotted around the Colombian and powered to the line to continue his brilliant start to the season.
Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) and Jakub Mareczko (Corratec-Vini Fantini) completed the podium after also passing Gaviria who faded to sixth in the final hundred metres. Mark Cavendish avoided the crash but was unable to take part in the sprint.
Merlier's third win of the season puts him into the overall red leader’s jersey going into the 12km stage 2 individual time trial starting and finishing in Al Hudayriyat Island.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
