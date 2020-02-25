UAE Tour: Adam Yates wins atop Jebel Hafeet

Image 1 of 22 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 The four riders in the break race across the desert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 A classic photo from the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 The UAE Tour peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 22 Chris Froome rides at the back of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Victor Campenaerts in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 22 Caleb Ewan in the UAE Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 22 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 22 Adam Yates won stage 3 of the UAE Tour atop Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 It wasn't a good day for Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Davide Formolo and Tadej Pogcar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 The UAE Team Emirates protected Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 It was hot in the UAE desert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 The riders pass through the sands dunes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Wout Poels suffered in the heat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 UAE Team Emirate ride together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Mark Cavendish does some early work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Adam Yates leads the attack on Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seized control of the UAE Tour after he soloed to victory on the summit finish at Jebel Hafeet on stage 3.

The Briton finished 1:02 clear of pre-race favourite Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to claim an empathic stage victory and move into the red jersey of race leader.

Yates first attacked with six kilometres of the desert climb remaining in the company of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ). He then kicked clear of his two companions with five kilometres remaining and never faltered thereafter as he claimed an emphatic victory.

Pogacar didn’t react to Yates’ initial acceleration but the Slovenian ripped clear of the chasing group with five kilometres remaining, bridging across swiftly to Lutsenko and Gaudu. He later forged clear of that duo, but he was unable to match Yates’ pace on the upper reaches of the climb.

He was 40 seconds behind Yates with three kilometres to go and ultimately crossed the line over a minute down on the Mitchelton-Scott rider. Lutsenko won the sprint for third on the stage ahead of Gaudu and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), some 1:30 down on Yates.

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) were part of a group that came in two minutes behind, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) conceded over 2:30.

The early part of the stage was marked by a break featuring Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Stijn Steels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), but this quartet was swept up at the base of the final climb to Jebel Hafeet.

Yates, Pogacar et al will have a chance to test themselves once again on Jebel Hafeet when the UAE Tour returns for another finish at the summit on stage 5.

Full report to follow.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4:42:33 2 Tadej Pocagar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:03 3 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana 0:01:30 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:56 7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Astana 9 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 10 Eddie Dunbar (GBr) Team Ineos