UAE Tour: Adam Yates wins atop Jebel Hafeet
Mitchelton-Scott leader attacks alone to take race lead
Stage 3: Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) seized control of the UAE Tour after he soloed to victory on the summit finish at Jebel Hafeet on stage 3.
The Briton finished 1:02 clear of pre-race favourite Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to claim an empathic stage victory and move into the red jersey of race leader.
Yates first attacked with six kilometres of the desert climb remaining in the company of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ). He then kicked clear of his two companions with five kilometres remaining and never faltered thereafter as he claimed an emphatic victory.
Pogacar didn’t react to Yates’ initial acceleration but the Slovenian ripped clear of the chasing group with five kilometres remaining, bridging across swiftly to Lutsenko and Gaudu. He later forged clear of that duo, but he was unable to match Yates’ pace on the upper reaches of the climb.
He was 40 seconds behind Yates with three kilometres to go and ultimately crossed the line over a minute down on the Mitchelton-Scott rider. Lutsenko won the sprint for third on the stage ahead of Gaudu and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), some 1:30 down on Yates.
Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) were part of a group that came in two minutes behind, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) conceded over 2:30.
The early part of the stage was marked by a break featuring Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal), Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabù-KTM) and Stijn Steels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), but this quartet was swept up at the base of the final climb to Jebel Hafeet.
Yates, Pogacar et al will have a chance to test themselves once again on Jebel Hafeet when the UAE Tour returns for another finish at the summit on stage 5.
Full report to follow.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:42:33
|2
|Tadej Pocagar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:03
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:30
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:56
|7
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Astana
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|10
|Eddie Dunbar (GBr) Team Ineos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12:30:02
|2
|Tadej Pocagar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:35
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:40
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb)
|0:02:06
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|10
|Eddie Dunbar (GBr) Team Ineos
