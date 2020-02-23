UAE Tour: Ackermann wins stage 1 sprint
German beats Ewan and Barbier in hectic finish
Stage 1: Zabeel Park - Al Marjan Island
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) emerged victorious after a high-speed and aggressive sprint on the opening stage of the UAE Tour.
The German rider opened his sprint early to punch his way through the chaotic finish as his rivals fought for position and a clear run at the line. He used his speed to hold off his rivals and had the speed to win and celebrate a hugely important victory against many of the best sprinter in the peloton.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was second and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) was third. Dylan Groenwegen (Jumbo-Visma) cam up late to finish fourth but Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) were out of the top ten after struggling to find their way past their rivals.
Thanks to his victory, Ackermann is also the first race leader of the weeklong UAE Tour.
"I'm super happy with this victory because almost all the top sprinters are here and I wasn't sure if my shape was good enough to beat them all," Ackermann said soon after the finish.
"Now I know that my shape is good and we can take it easy the next few days and have a look at what goes on during the week.
"It was a really hectic and nervous sprint in which I was jumping from one guy's wheel to another one. I was swimming from one guy to the next one but when I saw my chance I told myself to go. I took my chance at the right time. Everyone was really strong. I surprised them by starting my sprint with 300 metres to go."
Full report to follow.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:29:19
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|7
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|8
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|9
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|16
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|17
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|20
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|22
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|24
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|25
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|27
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|34
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|40
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|43
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|44
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|47
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|50
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|51
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|56
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|57
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|58
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|59
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|61
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|64
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|66
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|67
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|69
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
|71
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|72
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|73
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|74
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|75
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|76
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|77
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|78
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|79
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|81
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|82
|Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|83
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|86
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|88
|Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|89
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|91
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|93
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|94
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|95
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|96
|James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
|97
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|101
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|102
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|104
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|105
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|106
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|107
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|110
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|111
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|112
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|113
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|114
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|115
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
|116
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|122
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|124
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|125
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|126
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|127
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:20
|128
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|129
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:30
|130
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:43
|131
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|132
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|133
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|135
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|136
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:52
|137
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|138
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:58
|139
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:02
|140
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:22
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|3:29:19
|2
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|5
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|11
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
|14
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|17
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|18
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|19
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|20
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|21
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|22
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|25
|James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
|26
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|28
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|30
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|36
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:52
|37
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|3:29:14
|2
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:02
|3
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|0:00:05
|4
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|5
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|7
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
|16
|Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|19
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|20
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|21
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|22
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|23
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|24
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
|28
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|29
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|30
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:57
|37
|Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
