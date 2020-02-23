UAE Tour: Ackermann wins stage 1 sprint

Image 1 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his first WorldTour win of 2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 25 Chris Froome is back in action at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Chris Froome is protected by his Team Ineos teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Deceuninck-QuickStep helped with the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 The sun was out on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 Domenico Pozzovivo is back in action with NTT Pro Cycling (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Victor Campenaerts on his debut with NTT Pro Cycling (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 Wout Poels and Chris Froome riie together (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit out early (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 25 Tadej Pogacar rides with his UAE teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 25 Bahrain McLaren ride together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 25 Chris Froome was back in action at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the first race leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets the trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) looks good in red (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes down the centre of the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 It was a hectic sprint but Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won it (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) emerged victorious after a high-speed and aggressive sprint on the opening stage of the UAE Tour.

The German rider opened his sprint early to punch his way through the chaotic finish as his rivals fought for position and a clear run at the line. He used his speed to hold off his rivals and had the speed to win and celebrate a hugely important victory against many of the best sprinter in the peloton.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was second and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) was third. Dylan Groenwegen (Jumbo-Visma) cam up late to finish fourth but Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) were out of the top ten after struggling to find their way past their rivals.

Thanks to his victory, Ackermann is also the first race leader of the weeklong UAE Tour.

"I'm super happy with this victory because almost all the top sprinters are here and I wasn't sure if my shape was good enough to beat them all," Ackermann said soon after the finish.

"Now I know that my shape is good and we can take it easy the next few days and have a look at what goes on during the week.

"It was a really hectic and nervous sprint in which I was jumping from one guy's wheel to another one. I was swimming from one guy to the next one but when I saw my chance I told myself to go. I took my chance at the right time. Everyone was really strong. I surprised them by starting my sprint with 300 metres to go."

Full report to follow.

Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:29:19 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 7 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 8 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 9 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 16 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 17 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 20 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 24 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 25 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 27 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 29 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 32 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 33 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 34 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 37 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 43 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 44 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 47 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 49 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 50 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 51 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 52 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 56 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 57 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 58 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 59 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 61 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 64 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 66 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 67 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 68 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 69 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 70 Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos 71 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 72 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 73 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 74 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 75 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 76 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 77 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 78 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 81 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 82 Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 83 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 84 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team 85 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 86 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 88 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 89 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 91 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 93 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 94 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 95 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 96 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 97 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 98 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 99 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 101 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 102 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 103 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 104 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 105 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 106 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 107 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 108 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 109 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 110 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 111 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 112 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 113 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 114 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 115 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 116 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 118 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 119 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 120 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 122 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 123 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 124 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 126 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 127 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:20 128 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 129 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30 130 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:43 131 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:06 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 135 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 136 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:52 137 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 138 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:58 139 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:02 140 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:22

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 16 3 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 13 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 5 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 11 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 7 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 9 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 5 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4 11 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 3 12 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 3:29:19 2 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 3 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 5 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 8 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 11 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 13 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos 14 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 17 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 18 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 20 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 21 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 22 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 23 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 25 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 26 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 28 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 30 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 33 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 36 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:52 37 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:29:09 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04 3 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:05 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:06 5 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:07 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 11 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 12 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 19 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 20 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 21 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 24 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 26 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 28 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 30 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 31 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 32 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 34 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 35 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 36 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 37 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 39 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 40 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 46 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 47 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 48 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 50 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 52 Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 53 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 55 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 57 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 58 Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 59 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 60 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 62 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos 63 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 64 Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 67 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 69 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 70 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 71 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 72 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 73 Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos 74 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 75 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 76 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 77 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 78 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 79 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 80 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 81 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 82 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 84 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 85 Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 86 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 87 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team 88 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 89 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 91 Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 92 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos 94 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 95 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 96 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 97 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 98 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 99 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 100 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 101 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 102 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 103 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 104 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 105 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 106 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 107 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 108 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 109 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 111 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 112 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 113 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 114 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 115 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 116 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos 117 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 119 William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 120 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 121 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 123 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 124 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 125 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 126 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 127 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:30 128 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 129 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40 130 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53 131 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:16 132 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 133 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 135 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 136 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02 137 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 138 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:08 139 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:12 140 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:32

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 16 3 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 13 4 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 5 Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 11 6 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 7 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7 9 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 5 10 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4 11 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 3 12 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1