UAE Tour: Ackermann wins stage 1 sprint

German beats Ewan and Barbier in hectic finish

Stage 1: Zabeel Park - Al Marjan Island

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his first WorldTour win of 2020

Chris Froome is back in action at the UAE Tour

Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling)

Chris Froome is protected by his Team Ineos teammates

Deceuninck-QuickStep helped with the chase

The sun was out on stage 1

Domenico Pozzovivo is back in action with NTT Pro Cycling

Victor Campenaerts on his debut with NTT Pro Cycling

Wout Poels and Chris Froome riie together

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) speaks at the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
New Zealand and Danish national champions Shane Archbold and Michael Mørkøv

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish (Bahrain McLaren)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 1

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 1

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit out early

Tadej Pogacar rides with his UAE teammates

Bahrain McLaren ride together

Chris Froome was back in action at the UAE Tour

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the first race leader

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) gets the trophy

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) looks good in red

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes down the centre of the road

It was a hectic sprint but Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won it

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) emerged victorious after a high-speed and aggressive sprint on the opening stage of the UAE Tour.

The German rider opened his sprint early to punch his way through the chaotic finish as his rivals fought for position and a clear run at the line. He used his speed to hold off his rivals and had the speed to win and celebrate a hugely important victory against many of the best sprinter in the peloton.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) was second and Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-Up Nation) was third. Dylan Groenwegen (Jumbo-Visma) cam up late to finish fourth but Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) were out of the top ten after struggling to find their way past their rivals.

Thanks to his victory, Ackermann is also the first race leader of the weeklong UAE Tour.

"I'm super happy with this victory because almost all the top sprinters are here and I wasn't sure if my shape was good enough to beat them all," Ackermann said soon after the finish.

"Now I know that my shape is good and we can take it easy the next few days and have a look at what goes on during the week. 

"It was a really hectic and nervous sprint in which I was jumping from one guy's wheel to another one. I was swimming from one guy to the next one but when I saw my chance I told myself to go. I took my chance at the right time. Everyone was really strong. I surprised them by starting my sprint with 300 metres to go."

Full report to follow.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:29:19
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
6Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
7Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
8Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
9José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
10Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
13Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
14Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
16Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
17Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
20Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
21Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
22Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
24Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
25Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
26Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
27Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
28Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
31Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
32Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
33Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
34Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
39Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
43Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
44Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
47Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
49Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
50Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
51Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
52Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
53Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
54Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
56Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
58François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
59Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
60Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
61Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
62Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
63Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
64Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
66Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
67Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
68Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
69Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
70Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
71Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
72Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
73Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
74Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
75Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
76James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
77Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
78Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
79Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
81Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
82Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
83Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
84Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
85Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
86Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
88Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
89Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
91Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
93Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
94Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
95Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
96James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
97Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
99Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
101Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
102Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
103Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
104Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
105Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
106Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
107Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
108Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
109Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
110Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
111Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
112Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
113Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
114Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
115Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
116Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
118William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
119Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
120Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
121Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
122Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
123Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
124Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
125Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
126Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
127Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:20
128Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
129Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:43
131Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:06
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
134Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
135Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27
136Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:52
137Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:58
139Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:02
140Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:22

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 16
3Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 13
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 12
5Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 11
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
7Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7
9Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 5
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 3
12José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2
13Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 3:29:19
2Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
3Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
5Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
7Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
8Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
9Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
11Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
13Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
14Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
15Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
16Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
17Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
18Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
20James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
21Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
22Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
23Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
25James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
26Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
28Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
30Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
31Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
33Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
34Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
35Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
36Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:52
37Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:29:09
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:04
3Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:05
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:06
5Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
6Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:07
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
9Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
12José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
13Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
17Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Mark Cavendish (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
19Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
20Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
21Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
23Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
24Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
25Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
26David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
28Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
29Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
30Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
31Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
32Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
34Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
35Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
36Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
37Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
42Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
44Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
46Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
47Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
48Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
50Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
52Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
53Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
54Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
55Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
56Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
57Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
58Shane Archbold (NZl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
59Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
60Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
61François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
62Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
63Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
64Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
65Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
66Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
67Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
69Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
70Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
72Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
73Andrey Amador (CRc) Team Ineos
74Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
75Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
76Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
77Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
78Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
79James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
80Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
82Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
84Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
85Jay Thomson (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
86Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
87Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Astana Pro Team
88Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
89Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
91Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
92Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
93Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
94Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
95Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
96Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
97Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
98James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
99Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
100Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
101Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
102Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
103Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
104Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
105Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
107Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
108Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
109Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
110Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
111Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
112Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
113Andrea Garosio (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
114Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
115Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
116Chris Froome (GBr) Team Ineos
117Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
119William Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
120Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
121Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
122Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
123Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
124Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
125Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
126Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
127Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:30
128Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
129Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:40
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:53
131Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:16
132Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
133Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
134Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
135Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37
136Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02
137Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:08
139Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:12
140Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:32

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 16
3Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 13
4Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 12
5Leonardo Tortomasi (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 11
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9
7Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 7
9Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 5
10Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 4
11Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 3
12José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2
13Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 1

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 3:29:14
2Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:02
3Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:00:05
4Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
5Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
7Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
10Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
11Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
13Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
14Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
15Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Team Ineos
16Iñigo Elosegui Momeñe (Spa) Movistar Team
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
18Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
19Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
20Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
21Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
22James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
23Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
24Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Vladislav Kulikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
28Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
29Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
30Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
34Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
35Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
36Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:57
37Cristian Scaroni (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

