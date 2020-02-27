Trending

UAE Tour: Pogačar wins stage 5

Yates stays in control despite attacks on Jebel Hafeet



Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Tadej Pogacar attacks Adam Yates at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogacar attacks Adam Yates at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Carlos Rodriguez (Team Ineos)

Carlos Rodriguez (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images)


James Knox leads the break of the day

James Knox leads the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)


Adam Yates sits behind his Mitchelton-Scott teammates

Adam Yates sits behind his Mitchelton-Scott teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)


Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images)


Andrey Amador leads the peloton

Andrey Amador leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)


The feeds were fast in the cross winds

The feeds were fast in the cross winds (Image credit: Getty Images)


Chris Froome (Team Ineos)

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images)


UAE Tour 2020 - 2nd Edition - 5th stage Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet 162 km - 27/02/2020 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - UAE - Team Emirates) - Adam Yates (GBR - Mitchelton - Scott) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacks (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tadej Pogacar attacks Adam Yates at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogacar attacks Adam Yates at the UAE Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The UAE Team Emirates squad protects Tadej Pogacar

The UAE Team Emirates squad protects Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The UAE Emirates team on the podium

The UAE Emirates team on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Alejandro Valvarde again struggled

Alejandro Valvarde again struggled (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) studies Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) before attacking

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) studies Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) before attacking (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Davide Formolo leads teammate Tadej Pogačar

Davide Formolo leads teammate Tadej Pogačar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


The peloton climbs Jabel Hafeet

The peloton climbs Jabel Hafeet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) marks Tadej Pogacar

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) marks Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) goes on the attack

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) beats Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) beats Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo )

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moved closer to overall victory at the UAE Tour, controlling his rivals on the second Jabel Hafeet mountain finish and so defending his overall race lead.

Yates responded to a series of attacks from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and then attacked himself to distance a select group of riders that formed on the 10km climb.

They were joined by David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) and the five sprinted into the sweeping final turn. Lutsenko emerged first and thought he had won only for Pogačar to snatch victory with a bike throw at the line and give UAE Team Emirates an important win on home turf.

Yates finished third in the same time, with Gaudu finishing four seconds behind and Zakarin fifth at seven seconds.

Pogačar pulled back six seconds on Yates thanks to the stage winner's time bonus but the British rider leads overall by 1:01 with only two flat stages left to race.

Full report to follow.

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:48:53
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:00:07
6Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:24
9Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
10Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20:35:04
2Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:01
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:48
5Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:11
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:34
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
8Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:39
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:47
10Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:51

