UAE Tour: Pogačar wins stage 5

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moved closer to overall victory at the UAE Tour, controlling his rivals on the second Jabel Hafeet mountain finish and so defending his overall race lead.

Yates responded to a series of attacks from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and then attacked himself to distance a select group of riders that formed on the 10km climb.

They were joined by David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) and the five sprinted into the sweeping final turn. Lutsenko emerged first and thought he had won only for Pogačar to snatch victory with a bike throw at the line and give UAE Team Emirates an important win on home turf.

Yates finished third in the same time, with Gaudu finishing four seconds behind and Zakarin fifth at seven seconds.

Pogačar pulled back six seconds on Yates thanks to the stage winner's time bonus but the British rider leads overall by 1:01 with only two flat stages left to race.

Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:48:53 2 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 0:00:07 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:23 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 9 Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 10 Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:27