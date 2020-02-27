UAE Tour: Pogačar wins stage 5
Yates stays in control despite attacks on Jebel Hafeet
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) moved closer to overall victory at the UAE Tour, controlling his rivals on the second Jabel Hafeet mountain finish and so defending his overall race lead.
Yates responded to a series of attacks from Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and then attacked himself to distance a select group of riders that formed on the 10km climb.
They were joined by David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Ilnur Zakarin (CCC Team) and the five sprinted into the sweeping final turn. Lutsenko emerged first and thought he had won only for Pogačar to snatch victory with a bike throw at the line and give UAE Team Emirates an important win on home turf.
Yates finished third in the same time, with Gaudu finishing four seconds behind and Zakarin fifth at seven seconds.
Pogačar pulled back six seconds on Yates thanks to the stage winner's time bonus but the British rider leads overall by 1:01 with only two flat stages left to race.
Full report to follow.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:48:53
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:04
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:23
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|9
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|10
|Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|20:35:04
|2
|Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:01
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:48
|5
|Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:11
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:34
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:39
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:47
|10
|Victor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UAE Tour: Pogačar wins stage 5Yates stays in control despite attacks on Jebel Hafeet
-
How to watch the UAE Tour – live stream, TV, resultsNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
-
Evans Cycles deals: today's best deals from the Evans Cycles saleWe've handpicked the best Evans Cycles deals from the online clearance, and checked the competition to see if the prices can be beaten
-
Lutsenko puts Ferrari story behind him at UAE Tour'I'm concentrating on my season and racing' says Astana rider
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy