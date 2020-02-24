UAE Tour: Caleb Ewan wins at Hatta Dam
Australian gets the better of Bennett in uphill sprint
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) triumphed at Hatta Dam for the second year in a row to claim victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour.
The Australian, who won on the same uphill sprint on stage 4 of last year's edition, remained patient as Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) hit out early, and came past the Irishman in the last 50 metres.
There was a two-second gap to Bennett at the line, and two more seconds back to the rest of the field, with Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) pipping Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) to the final podium spot.
The victory propels Ewan into the overall lead of the race as Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who beat him to the opening-day victory, was dropped on the penultimate climb, along with Chris Froome (Team Ineos).
On the approach to the final sprint up Hatta Dam, Astana took control for Alexey Lutsenko, who had taken a bonus second at an earlier intermediate sprint. However, inside the final kilometre, Ewan's teammate Jasper De Buyst came through to lead out the sprint.
Bennett looked to spring a surprise by hitting out with more than 150 metres to go but Ewan calmly sprinted up into the slipstream before easing past on the double-digit gradients in the final 50 metres as Bennett's pace plummeted.
"I’m so happy with that win," said Ewan, who explained he didn't panic when Bennett went early and opened a gap.
"I could have gone from the bottom too but I knew it was better to wait a few seconds, because those last 20-30 metres are where you can really win the race, and that’s what I did. If you blow there, you can lose so much time. I knew how long I could go for, I timed my sprint really well and was able to accelerate all the way to the line."
In the overall standings, Ewan leads Bennett by 12 seconds, with Demare third at 16 seconds and Nikolai Cherkasov (Gazprom-RusVelo) fourth at 17 seconds. The majority of the field and the major general classification contenders sit at 20 seconds, but just ahead of them is Lutsenko, who put in a considerable effort to pick up a bonus second at the intermediate sprint with just under 50km to go.
At the first intermediate sprint, after 40km, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) had shown an interest, in another indication that overall contenders are wary that the title - set to be decided on summit finishes at Jebel Hafeet on stages 3 and 5 - could come down to the finest of margins.
As expected, Froome will play no part in the overall battle after struggling on his second day of racing since his serious crash last June. The British rider was dropped on a climb with 10km to go and despite nearly regaining contact after the descent, finished more than 3:30 behind the main bunch.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|4:18:18
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|3
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:04
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|7:47:19
|2
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|3
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:16
|4
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:17
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|7
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UAE Tour: Caleb Ewan wins at Hatta DamAustralian gets the better of Bennett in uphill sprint
-
Geraint Thomas: Algarve was a shock to the system'Froome's comeback is phenomenal' says Ineos rider
-
Gaviria: UAE signing Richeze was a show of faith in meColombian confident despite disappointing stage 1 sprint at UAE Tour
-
Dunbar ready to seize GC chance at UAE TourIrishman in form after top-10 finish in Provence
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy