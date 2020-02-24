UAE Tour: Caleb Ewan wins at Hatta Dam

Image 1 of 30 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 30 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 30 Ewan fights with the double-digit gradients (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Ewan moves clear of Bennett (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Ewan punches the air (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 Demare pips Ulissi for third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 The stage wound through the hills (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 30 Lotto Soudal did the lion's share of work in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 30 The two breakaway riders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 Ewan in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 30 All smiles for Ewan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 30 Ewan takes the lead of the points classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 30 Ewan wins it handsomely (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 30 The pain is etched on Ewan's face (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 30 The podium ceremony (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 The Bahrain McLaren team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Chris Froome in the pack (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 30 Pascal Ackermann in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Valverde's Movistar team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Campenaerts and Conci go on the attack over the penultimate climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Conci and Campenaerts work together in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Ewan in red on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Stojnic wears the black jersey as leader of the intermediate sprints classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Cherkasov in white as the best young rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Alejandro Valverde at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Chris Froome at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Chris Froome getting back into the swing of things (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Bora lead the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Caleb Ewan in the bunch (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 The two breakaway riders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) triumphed at Hatta Dam for the second year in a row to claim victory on stage 2 of the UAE Tour.

The Australian, who won on the same uphill sprint on stage 4 of last year's edition, remained patient as Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) hit out early, and came past the Irishman in the last 50 metres.

There was a two-second gap to Bennett at the line, and two more seconds back to the rest of the field, with Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) pipping Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) to the final podium spot.

The victory propels Ewan into the overall lead of the race as Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), who beat him to the opening-day victory, was dropped on the penultimate climb, along with Chris Froome (Team Ineos).

On the approach to the final sprint up Hatta Dam, Astana took control for Alexey Lutsenko, who had taken a bonus second at an earlier intermediate sprint. However, inside the final kilometre, Ewan's teammate Jasper De Buyst came through to lead out the sprint.

Bennett looked to spring a surprise by hitting out with more than 150 metres to go but Ewan calmly sprinted up into the slipstream before easing past on the double-digit gradients in the final 50 metres as Bennett's pace plummeted.

"I’m so happy with that win," said Ewan, who explained he didn't panic when Bennett went early and opened a gap.

"I could have gone from the bottom too but I knew it was better to wait a few seconds, because those last 20-30 metres are where you can really win the race, and that’s what I did. If you blow there, you can lose so much time. I knew how long I could go for, I timed my sprint really well and was able to accelerate all the way to the line."

In the overall standings, Ewan leads Bennett by 12 seconds, with Demare third at 16 seconds and Nikolai Cherkasov (Gazprom-RusVelo) fourth at 17 seconds. The majority of the field and the major general classification contenders sit at 20 seconds, but just ahead of them is Lutsenko, who put in a considerable effort to pick up a bonus second at the intermediate sprint with just under 50km to go.

At the first intermediate sprint, after 40km, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) had shown an interest, in another indication that overall contenders are wary that the title - set to be decided on summit finishes at Jebel Hafeet on stages 3 and 5 - could come down to the finest of margins.

As expected, Froome will play no part in the overall battle after struggling on his second day of racing since his serious crash last June. The British rider was dropped on a climb with 10km to go and despite nearly regaining contact after the descent, finished more than 3:30 behind the main bunch.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 4:18:18 2 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02 3 Arnaud Démare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:04 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 9 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ