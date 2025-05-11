'We're happy with where we are' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG upbeat on Giro d'Italia options despite Primoz Roglič's time trial success 

Team management say Adam Yates turned in notable TT performance

Adam Yates and Team UAE Team Emirates-XRG at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG remain resolutely upbeat regarding their chances in the Giro d'Italia on Sunday despite Primoz Roglič's blistering time trial performance that put their Slovenian rival back in the pink jersey.

While Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hangrohe) came within a second of taking the stage as well as moving into the lead, UAE co-leaders Juan Ayuso shed 16 seconds and Adam Yates was 36 seconds back. Their best rider on the day was Jay Vine, briefly the provisional stage leader and finally third. Despite a bad fall on stage 1, US national champion Brandon McNulty finished 12 seconds back while Isaac del Toro, despite his relative youth, once again turned in a stellar performance to finish just one second slower than Ayuso.

