Lotte Kopecky sprints to stage 1 victory at Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois

Floortje Mackaij second and Anouska Koster third in reduced-group sprint in Bièvre

Stage 1: Vresse-sur-Semois - Bièvre

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
2Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
4Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
8Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
9Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing

