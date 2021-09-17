Lotte Kopecky sprints to stage 1 victory at Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois
Floortje Mackaij second and Anouska Koster third in reduced-group sprint in Bièvre
Stage 1: Vresse-sur-Semois - Bièvre
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Belgium
|2
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|3
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|4
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|8
|Rosalie van der Wolf (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
