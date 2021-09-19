Floortje Mackaij wins Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois
By Cyclingnews
Team DSM rider wins finale ahead of Tayler Wiles and Ella Harris
Stage 2: Bohan - Vresse-sur-Semois
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|2:58:07
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:04
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM
|0:01:45
|6
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|10
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|6:35:05
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:10
|3
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:31
|4
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:12
|5
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|0:01:51
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|0:01:57
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport
|0:02:01
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:20
|9
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
