Floortje Mackaij wins Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-Semois

By

Team DSM rider wins finale ahead of Tayler Wiles and Ella Harris

Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) (Image credit: Team DSM)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 2:58:07
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:04
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 0:01:45
6Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
10Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing

Final general classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM 6:35:05
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10
3Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:31
4Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:12
5Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing 0:01:51
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 0:01:57
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Women Cycling Sport 0:02:01
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20
9Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM

