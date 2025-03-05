Trofeo Laigueglia: Juan Ayuso wins from four-man sprint

By
published

Christian Scaroni and Michael Storer complete podium after attacking finale

LAIGUEGLIA ITALY MARCH 05 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 62nd Trofeo Laigueglia 2025 a 197km one day race from Laigueglia to Laigueglia on March 05 2025 in Laigueglia Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) produced a stunning display to win Trofeo Laigueglia 2025, attacking several times in the final 20km and still managing to come out on top in a four-rider sprint.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

