'Anything but a top three finish would be disappointing' - Juan Ayuso prepares to battle for Giro d'Italia victory

22-year-old Spaniard ready to lead UAE Team Emirates-XRG in expected FC battle with Primoz Roglič

Juan Ayuso's Giro d'Italia ambitions are clear: the young Spaniard wants nothing less than a top three finish, and possibly more, as he leads UAE Team Emirates-XRG in the Corsa Rosa. 

Ayuso's teammate Tadej Pogačar was able to conquer the Giro  at his first attempt last year, and in a lengthy interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, 22-year-old Ayuso said that anything less than a podium finish would "be a step backwards."

