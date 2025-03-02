Faun Drôme Classic: Juan Ayuso wins one-day race with 40km solo attack

By
published

Spaniard crosses line ahead of solo pursuer Mattias Skjelmose, Ben Tulett wins bunch sprint for third

Juan Ayuso wins the Faun Drôme Classic
Juan Ayuso wins the Faun Drôme Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took a leaf out of team leader Tadej Pogačar's book, winning the Faun Drôme Classic with an audacious 40km solo attack.

The Spaniard looked exhausted in the closing stages of the race but held on to outlast his lone pursuer, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), finishing 23 seconds ahead of the Dane.

Flo Clifford

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 02 A general view of Femke Gerritse of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility and Lara Gillespie of Ireland and Team UAE Team ADQ competes during the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

Femke Gerritse holds off Lara Gillespie to win Omloop van het Hageland
Jasper Philipsen wins Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: Jasper Philipsen overpowers rivals with textbook sprint to open 2025 account
Wout van Aert in a Giro Aerohead helmet

Wout van Aert and Visma teammates race in time trial helmets at Opening Weekend

See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews