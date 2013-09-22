Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) salutes the crowd (Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

With a grey and cloudy day giving way to sun for the UCI Elite Men's and Women's races, Elle Anderson (Cal-Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) both finessed a technical and demanding course around Trek's Global Headquarters to stay away, and win their respective races, in Waterloo, WI.

Group racing was the order of the day in the Elite men's race. Jeremy Powers took the hole shot and settled into the large lead group which included Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Jeremy Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement), Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement), Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt Bicycles), Jeremy Durrin (Team Optimum-Kelly Benefits), Yannick Eckman (Cal-Giant Berry Farms-Specialized).

With five to go the large lead group had been whittled down to Eckman, Johnson, and Trebon. The leaders maintained a slight gap over the chase group which included Powers, Berden, and Driscoll. At three to go the lead reshuffled as Powers, Johnson, and Berden led the race.

On the pavement through the start/finish, Powers launched an attack in a bid to take the win. Berden jumped on Powers wheel and the two riders dove into the dramatic ride up side by side. Powers punched it again on the steep hill section of the course to gap off Berden, while a hard-chasing Trebon passed Johnson and started to close the gap to the leaders.

With one to go, Powers was solo with a large lead over Berden and Trebon. Eckman and Johnson followed with Driscoll in pursuite. Powers held the gap for the win with Trebon 2nd, Berden 3rd, Eckman 4th, and Johnson 5th.

"I had to ride into it a little bit, I wasn't comfortable at the beginning and that definitely showed on my face and the way I was riding," said Powers. "I stayed out of trouble on the first lap and just suffered through it. Then, after that, I just worked my way into it and put the course together."

For Trebon, who went toe to toe with Sven Nys for most of the night at Cross Vegas on Wednesday, it was a frustrating day. "It's incredibly hard to pass out there because it's so narrow and twisty. So he [Powers] got a gap, and it just took me a while to get around those two guys [Johnson and Berden]. He was riding fast, and for me on a course like this, where it's just turn, turn, turn, Jeremy has a little bit more snap for those 20 feet between the corners."

Racing continues on Sunday, September 22nd in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

Results