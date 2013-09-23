Trending

Summerhill takes the win for K-Edge/Felt

Johnson in second, Eckmann third

Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt Bicycles) prevails in the three-man sprint to the line

(Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

Daniel Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt Bicycles) has won the second of two races on day two of the Trek CXC Cup on Sunday. The more flowing and open course on day two made for thrilling racing and resulted in a tight three-up sprint with Summerhill coming in ahead of Timothy Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) and Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp).

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took the hole shot, but it was Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) who went to work early to establish a lead group of eight.

Summerhill took a decidedly relaxed approach to racing on day two, "The less pressure I can put on myself the more fun I can have with it, and generally, the better the outcome for me," said Summerhill. "Today I didn't even warm up or anything, I was just doing wheelies in the parking lot, not really thinking about the race, and it was heaps better than what I could pull out yesterday."

Notably absent from the lead group was day one race winner Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus). On the third lap a group of three emerged containing Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Yannick Eckman
(Cal-Giant-Specialized) and the hard charging Summerhill. Raleigh-Clement riders Ben Berden and Jamie Driscoll headed up the chase group of six.

With seven to go the group of three swelled to five with Berden and Driscoll joining Summerhill, Eckman, and Johnson. At five to go Driscoll was driving the lead group with Powers surging to close the gap to the leaders.

With four laps to go the lead group was shrunk to three again with the familiar faces of Summerhill, Johnson, and Eckman at the front. At the Bontrager ride up, Trebon had nearly closed up the gap with Berden, Driscoll, and Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt) in close attendance.

Tim Johnson's attack with two to go sorted out the final selection and Eckman and Summerhill were able to follow the elder statesman's wheel. "The course was pretty relentless," said Johnson. "Stand-up, sit down, stand-up, brake, always on the gas. Danny started off great and he finished great.

Really I had no chance coming around him. I tried to get up next to him going into the final straight away, but we hit the straight away and he just powered away."

At the bell lap, the challenging off-camber section saw a group of four emerge with Berden joining the lead group. The group of four stayed together for the final and in the four-up sprint, it would be Summerhill who took the win, Johnson second, Eckman third, Berden fourth. Trebon rolled in for fifth.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) K-Edge/Felt Bicycles1:01:15
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
3Yannick Eckmann (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:03
5Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:09
6Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus0:00:18
7James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:00:24
8Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicy0:00:57
9Allen Krughoff (USA) Donnelly Sports0:01:28
10Jeremy Durrin (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St0:01:40
11Tristan Schouten (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit St0:01:44
12Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:00
13Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:02:13
14Matt Shriver (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:51
15Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:03:17
16Corey Stelljes (USA) RACC pb GG0:03:24
17Eric Thompson (USA) Mt Borah Epic Team/Appleman Bic0:03:27
18Jeff Kluck (USA) Queen City Cycling0:03:47
19Tom Burke (USA) Wolverine Sports Club0:04:05
20Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:04:39
21Chad Hartley (USA) RACC pb GG0:04:44
22Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
23Dan Teaters (USA) Racers Against Childhood Cancer0:05:30
24Alexander Martin (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco0:05:52
25Matthew Allen (USA) Behind-Bars/LGR-1 laps
26Travis Braun (USA) Magnus-2 laps
27Micah Moran (USA) Trek Midwest Team-2 laps
28Dallas Fowler (USA) KUHL-2 laps
29Bryan Fosler (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco-3 laps
30Maxwell Ackermann (USA) ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee-3 laps
31Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Racers Against Childhood Cancer-3 laps
32Mark Norton (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco-4 laps
33Ross White (USA) Team Wisconsin-4 laps
34William Street (USA) KUHL-5 laps
DNFColin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager Off Roa
DNFDavid Reyes (USA) Heritage Race Club
DNSZach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
DNSRobert Kendall (USA) Papa John's Racing Team
DNSJesse Rients (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNSSpencer Haugh (USA) Behind-Bars/LGR
DNSLee Unwin (USA)

 

