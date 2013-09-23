Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt Bicycles) prevails in the three-man sprint to the line (Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

Daniel Summerhill (K-Edge/Felt Bicycles) has won the second of two races on day two of the Trek CXC Cup on Sunday. The more flowing and open course on day two made for thrilling racing and resulted in a tight three-up sprint with Summerhill coming in ahead of Timothy Johnson (Cannondale Cyclocrossworld) and Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp).

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) took the hole shot, but it was Danny Summerhill (K-Edge-Felt) who went to work early to establish a lead group of eight.

Summerhill took a decidedly relaxed approach to racing on day two, "The less pressure I can put on myself the more fun I can have with it, and generally, the better the outcome for me," said Summerhill. "Today I didn't even warm up or anything, I was just doing wheelies in the parking lot, not really thinking about the race, and it was heaps better than what I could pull out yesterday."

Notably absent from the lead group was day one race winner Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus). On the third lap a group of three emerged containing Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Yannick Eckman

(Cal-Giant-Specialized) and the hard charging Summerhill. Raleigh-Clement riders Ben Berden and Jamie Driscoll headed up the chase group of six.

With seven to go the group of three swelled to five with Berden and Driscoll joining Summerhill, Eckman, and Johnson. At five to go Driscoll was driving the lead group with Powers surging to close the gap to the leaders.

With four laps to go the lead group was shrunk to three again with the familiar faces of Summerhill, Johnson, and Eckman at the front. At the Bontrager ride up, Trebon had nearly closed up the gap with Berden, Driscoll, and Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt) in close attendance.

Tim Johnson's attack with two to go sorted out the final selection and Eckman and Summerhill were able to follow the elder statesman's wheel. "The course was pretty relentless," said Johnson. "Stand-up, sit down, stand-up, brake, always on the gas. Danny started off great and he finished great.

Really I had no chance coming around him. I tried to get up next to him going into the final straight away, but we hit the straight away and he just powered away."

At the bell lap, the challenging off-camber section saw a group of four emerge with Berden joining the lead group. The group of four stayed together for the final and in the four-up sprint, it would be Summerhill who took the win, Johnson second, Eckman third, Berden fourth. Trebon rolled in for fifth.

Results