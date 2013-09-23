Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Cycling/ Cal Giant Be) on her way to the win (Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

Elle Anderson (Cal Giant Cycling/ Cal Giant Be) has taken her second victory of the weekend on the first day of fall at Trek Global Headquarters in Waterloo.

The question on everyone's minds following Elle Anderson's dominant performance on day one was if she could repeat her solo victory. Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus) took the hole-shot and led the field into the Bontrager run up. Durrin was the only rider who opted to ride the steep and challenging climb.

A lead group of eight that included Durrin, Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy), Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement), and Elle Anderson (Cal-Giant-Specialized) quickly established itself on the first lap. On the third lap, it looked like a repeat of day one was on the cards as Anderson opened a small gap over the group.

Maghalie Rochette (Cyclocrossworld.com) led the chase of the group containing Durrin, Duke, Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits), and Meredith Miller (Cal-Giant/Specialized).

With 3 to go, the race settled in with Anderson sitting confidently in the front. Rochette was forced to chase alone, with Anderson's teammate, Miller sitting on her wheel.

"Eventually it just started to thin out at the front, until it was me and Maghalie [Rochette]," said Anderson's teammate Meredith Miller. "I was sitting on her wheel not having to do a thing, and she [Rochette] was starting to close it a little bit. I was biding my time thinking ‘If it gets close enough…' and I could tell she was fading, when I was going to put my attack in. Then she bobbled and slide out, so that's when I put in the attack and didn't look back."

At the bell lap, Anderson rolled through with a small gap with Miller in second. Mani attacked hard on the pavement to open a gap on Durrin and Anthony. At the finish, Anderson took another solo victory, teammate Miller finished second and Mani's well-timed attack netted her third. Durrin finished fourth, Anthony fifth, and Rochette sixth.

"I was feeling a little bit all over the place," said race winner Elle Anderson. "There was some good competition. I was definitely working really hard every single lap, right up to the line. When your heart rate gets a little elevated you tend to bobble a bit. I had a few little mistakes but that's cyclocross. "

