Elle Anderson (Cal-Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) en route to victory (Image credit: Mark Vareschi)

With a grey and cloudy day giving way to sun for the UCI Elite Men's and Women's races, Elle Anderson (Cal-Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) both finessed a technical and demanding course around Trek's Global Headquarters to stay away, and win their respective races, in Waterloo, WI.

Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) took the hole shot in the Elite Women's race, but it was Anderson who went on the offensive early to open up a big gap ahead of chasing group which included Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus), Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement), Meredith Miller (Cal-Giant Berry Farms-Specialized), and Crystal Anthony (Team Optimum-Kelly Benefits).

With 2 laps to go Anderson's lead had shrunk to 23 seconds, as Mani, Durrin, and Anthony continued to chase hard.

"I was second in the hole shot and went through the little maze," said race winner Anderson. "Right after the ride up after the Trek Factory, I decided to go for it, and built up a little gap and kept it for the whole time."

Anderson, who works a day job as and engineer at Strava, stayed away with the slimmest of margins for the win.

"Me and Caroline on the last lap got a bit of a gap, I think on the steep uphill, and I just went really hard," said Durrin who finished four seconds down on Anderson. "We actually started catching Elle, we were really close on the sprint finish, she [Anderson] was only just ahead."

Durrin won the sprint for second over Mani (3rd), Miller (4th), and Anthony (5th).

Results