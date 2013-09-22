Trending

With a grey and cloudy day giving way to sun for the UCI Elite Men's and Women's races, Elle Anderson (Cal-Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) and Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) both finessed a technical and demanding course around Trek's Global Headquarters to stay away, and win their respective races, in Waterloo, WI.

Nicole Duke (Marin-Spy) took the hole shot in the Elite Women's race, but it was Anderson who went on the offensive early to open up a big gap ahead of chasing group which included Gabby Durrin (Rapha-Focus), Caroline Mani (Raleigh-Clement), Meredith Miller (Cal-Giant Berry Farms-Specialized), and Crystal Anthony (Team Optimum-Kelly Benefits).

With 2 laps to go Anderson's lead had shrunk to 23 seconds, as Mani, Durrin, and Anthony continued to chase hard.

"I was second in the hole shot and went through the little maze," said race winner Anderson. "Right after the ride up after the Trek Factory, I decided to go for it, and built up a little gap and kept it for the whole time."

Anderson, who works a day job as and engineer at Strava, stayed away with the slimmest of margins for the win.

"Me and Caroline on the last lap got a bit of a gap, I think on the steep uphill, and I just went really hard," said Durrin who finished four seconds down on Anderson. "We actually started catching Elle, we were really close on the sprint finish, she [Anderson] was only just ahead."

Durrin won the sprint for second over Mani (3rd), Miller (4th), and Anthony (5th).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elle Anderson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:38:47
2Gabby Durrin (GBr) Rapha Focus0:00:04
3Caroline Mani (FRA) Raleigh-Clement0:00:07
4Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:00:12
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Cyclocrossworld
6Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cyclocrossworld0:00:44
7Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:57
8Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:16
9Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:33
10Bethann Orton (USA)0:01:40
11Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/Spy0:01:56
12Mackenzie Woodring (USA) Einstein Racing0:02:22
13Emma Swartz (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team0:02:44
14Rebecca Gross (USA) Tough Girl Cycling0:02:47
15Brittany McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:02:52
16Chloe Dygert (USA) Midwest Development Cycling Inc0:03:01
17Amber Markey (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team0:03:05
18April Morgan (USA) All-City X Fulton Racing0:03:06
19Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs0:03:08
20Corey Cisek Coogan (USA) Power Fix CX0:03:47
21Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross0:03:54
22Jennifer Nowlin (USA) Peace Coffee Racing0:04:20
23Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme0:04:44
24Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:05:01
25Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:05:09
26Jeane Carol Sansome (USA) Grand Performance Cyclocross Te0:05:11
27Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI0:05:34
28Jennifer Perricone (USA) ISCorp Cycling Team-2 laps
29Terra James (USA) Power Fix CX-3 laps
DNSKatherine Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
DNSAnnajean Dallaire (USA) Clarksville Schwinn Racing
DNSKiersta Tucker (USA) Wood -N- Wave

 

