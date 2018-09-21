Quinten Hermans solos to victory in Trek CXC Cup
Soete, Van Kessel round out podium in Waterloo
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|1:00:54
|2
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:41
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:12
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:01:14
|6
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:51
|7
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:59
|8
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:02:17
|9
|Michael Boros (Cze) Kempense CXV
|0:02:21
|10
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon
|0:02:52
|11
|Andrew Dillman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster
|0:03:09
|12
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan
|0:03:23
|13
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|0:03:52
|14
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:03:58
|15
|Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport Racing Team
|0:04:03
|16
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:04:12
|17
|Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing
|0:04:24
|18
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:04:43
|19
|Justin Lindine (USA) Hyperthreads/Apex Pro Cycling
|20
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing
|21
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Donkey Label /Bingham Built
|22
|Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX
|23
|Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
|24
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
|25
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|26
|Josh Whitney (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
|27
|Cole House (USA) Petes Garage
|28
|Andrew Dietz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|29
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|30
|David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|31
|Jesse Rients (USA) Kuhl Cycling Team
|32
|Tyler Stein (USA) Crit Fit Army Factory Team
|DNF
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|DNF
|Nicholas Lemke (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Adam Saban (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford
|DNS
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
|DNS
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|DNS
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld
|DNS
|Alois Falenta (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
|DNS
|Craig Richey (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|DNS
|Corey Towle (USA)
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets first World Cup gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy