Trending

Quinten Hermans solos to victory in Trek CXC Cup

Soete, Van Kessel round out podium in Waterloo

Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea) takes over the Tour de Wallonie lead with a stage 4 win

Quinten Hermans (Telenet Fidea) takes over the Tour de Wallonie lead with a stage 4 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions1:00:54
2Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:00:41
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:12
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Team Ciclismo Mundial
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:01:14
6Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:51
7Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:59
8Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:02:17
9Michael Boros (Cze) Kempense CXV0:02:21
10Steve Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal Canyon0:02:52
11Andrew Dillman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster0:03:09
12Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Pays de Dinan0:03:23
13Jack Kisseberth (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas0:03:52
14Sieben Wouters (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:03:58
15Caleb Swartz (USA) Linear Sport Racing Team0:04:03
16Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:04:12
17Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing0:04:24
18Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano0:04:43
19Justin Lindine (USA) Hyperthreads/Apex Pro Cycling
20Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing
21Bjorn Selander (USA) Donkey Label /Bingham Built
22Eric Thompson (USA) MSPEEDWAX
23Michael Larson (USA) Team Handmade
24Gunnar Holmgren (Can) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
25Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
26Josh Whitney (USA) Full Cycle Cyclocross Team
27Cole House (USA) Petes Garage
28Andrew Dietz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
29Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
30David Reyes (USA) Tenspeed Hero
31Jesse Rients (USA) Kuhl Cycling Team
32Tyler Stein (USA) Crit Fit Army Factory Team
DNFEli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
DNFStephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNFDylan Postier (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
DNFNicholas Lemke (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNFAdam Saban (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford
DNSToon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSLars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSFabien Canal (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
DNSNicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
DNSSpencer Petrov (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld
DNSAlois Falenta (Fra) Team Cross UCI SAFIR GANOVA
DNSCraig Richey (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
DNSCorey Towle (USA)
DNSJacob Lasley (USA) SPCX p/b R.K. BLACK

Latest on Cyclingnews