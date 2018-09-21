Trending

Evie Richards (Trek) wins the World Cup in Namur

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX0:43:48
2Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX0:00:21
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:36
4Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:43
5Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Xypex - Verge Sport0:01:07
7Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee Alpha Motor Homes0:01:17
8Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin-TUVsud0:01:24
9Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:33
10Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle0:01:49
11Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad0:02:29
12Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG0:02:36
13Rebecca Fahringer (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso0:02:51
14Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas0:03:06
15Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza-Footlogix Ladies CT0:03:16
16Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:26
17Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX0:03:48
18Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondale SRAM0:03:57
19Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team0:04:36
20Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:04:41
21Kim Hurst (USA) Cowbell Coaching/Niner NZ0:05:21
22Jennifer Malik (USA) Carpe Diem Racing0:05:24
23Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy D Foundation0:05:25
24Kelly Lawson (USA) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team0:05:29
25Axelle Bellaert (Bel) Vondelmolen cycling team0:05:42
26Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts
27Siobhan Kelly (USA) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan0:05:48
28Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CX Devo0:05:52
29Abby Strigel (USA)0:06:12
30April Beard (USA) Trek Midwest0:06:45
31Maria Larkin (USA) The Call Up p/b Bike Law0:07:05
32Sydney Guagliardo (USA)0:07:14
33Emily Payonk (USA) Team NeighborLink0:07:27
34Catherine Moore (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:07:45
35Mary Penta (USA) Think Green/Bicycle Face0:07:58
36Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade0:08:22
37Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-argon18-girondinsdebord
38Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
39Terra Kier (USA) Rebel West CX
40Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT
41Allison Hunt (USA) Goldenrod Pastries CX
42Katherine Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing
43Katelyn Walcroft (USA) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team
44Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart
45Eleanor Dyas (USA) Midwest Devo
46Lindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero
47Tori Riemersma (USA) Landis/Trek
DNFKatherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek Knight
DNFCaroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFSusan Livingston (USA) Amy D Foundation
DNSCarol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
DNSBridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
DNSCrystal Anthony (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso
DNSRuby West (USA) Rise Racing
DNSAmanda Nauman (USA)
DNSClara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M Pro CX

