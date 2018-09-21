Richards claims Trek CXC Cup opener
Noble, Van Loy round out podium in Waterloo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:43:48
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:00:21
|3
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:36
|4
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:43
|5
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|6
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Xypex - Verge Sport
|0:01:07
|7
|Elle Anderson (USA) Milwaukee Alpha Motor Homes
|0:01:17
|8
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin-TUVsud
|0:01:24
|9
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:33
|10
|Raylyn Nuss (USA) Maplewood Bicycle
|0:01:49
|11
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Squad
|0:02:29
|12
|Lily Williams (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|0:02:36
|13
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso
|0:02:51
|14
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|0:03:06
|15
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza-Footlogix Ladies CT
|0:03:16
|16
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:26
|17
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:03:48
|18
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Ozriders Cannondale SRAM
|0:03:57
|19
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|20
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:04:41
|21
|Kim Hurst (USA) Cowbell Coaching/Niner NZ
|0:05:21
|22
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Carpe Diem Racing
|0:05:24
|23
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:05:25
|24
|Kelly Lawson (USA) Hardwood Next Wave Cycling Team
|0:05:29
|25
|Axelle Bellaert (Bel) Vondelmolen cycling team
|0:05:42
|26
|Caitlin Neuman (USA) Brazen Dropouts
|27
|Siobhan Kelly (USA) To Wheels Epic Sports Performan
|0:05:48
|28
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) CX Devo
|0:05:52
|29
|Abby Strigel (USA)
|0:06:12
|30
|April Beard (USA) Trek Midwest
|0:06:45
|31
|Maria Larkin (USA) The Call Up p/b Bike Law
|0:07:05
|32
|Sydney Guagliardo (USA)
|0:07:14
|33
|Emily Payonk (USA) Team NeighborLink
|0:07:27
|34
|Catherine Moore (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:07:45
|35
|Mary Penta (USA) Think Green/Bicycle Face
|0:07:58
|36
|Michelle Hance (USA) Team Handmade
|0:08:22
|37
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Macogep-argon18-girondinsdebord
|38
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
|39
|Terra Kier (USA) Rebel West CX
|40
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT
|41
|Allison Hunt (USA) Goldenrod Pastries CX
|42
|Katherine Isermann (USA) PSIMET Racing
|43
|Katelyn Walcroft (USA) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team
|44
|Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|45
|Eleanor Dyas (USA) Midwest Devo
|46
|Lindsay Knight (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|47
|Tori Riemersma (USA) Landis/Trek
|DNF
|Katherine Compton (USA) KFC Racing p/b Trek Knight
|DNF
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Van Dessel Factory Team
|DNF
|Susan Livingston (USA) Amy D Foundation
|DNS
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b Borah Teamwear
|DNS
|Bridget Tooley (USA) Renewed Cyclocross/ Garneau-Eas
|DNS
|Crystal Anthony (USA) New England Bicycle Racing Asso
|DNS
|Ruby West (USA) Rise Racing
|DNS
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|DNS
|Clara Honsinger (USA) Team S&M Pro CX
