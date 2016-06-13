Tour of Utah 2016 Stage 6: Snowbasin Resort - Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, 183.4km
Map and profile
Stage 6: Snowbasin Resort - Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort
The traditional Queen stage returns, featuring a start at Snowbasin Resort as it did in 2013. The peloton is in for a long day in the saddle as the riders descend into Morgan Valley and Brown's Canyon. The fireworks begin in earnest outside of Park City as the race goes up and over the daunting Guardsman Pass followed by a 22.5km descent down Big Cottonwood Canyon. The race concludes with the climb back up Little Cottonwood Canyon, a 10km ascent that leads to the finish at Snowbird after 3,403 meters of climbing for the day.
