McConville wins Tour of the Goldfields
Garfoot takes final stage and NRS crown
Stage 4: Dunnstown - Mt Warrenheip
Germany's Katrin Garfoot has claimed the crown of 2013 Subaru National Road Series (NRS) Champion after winning the final stage at the Tour of the Goldfields on Sunday.
"I am definitely a very happy person that I have won the NRS and with the final stage win, but I don't think it has sunk in yet," said Garfoot, who won the Mersey Valley Tour, Tour of the King Valley and the Tour of the Murray River.
"It has been a very difficult year, with the team change, although I think that it definitely benefited me. Also with my citizenship, it was very emotional for me in 2013, so I am very happy the season and the year is over and I can't wait for what the future holds.
"And now [with my citizenship] I can aim for the Australian title and Oceania titles now and then look towards Europe hopefully next year," she added.
Jayco/Apollo/VIS's Chloe McConville was the benefactor of a stoush between Garfoot and Ruth Corset (Pensar/SPM) in the third stage of the race with the Victorian capitalising and seizing the leader's Jersey. McConville sealed her maiden NRS tour with a comfortable eighth place finish in the fourth and final stage.
Sarah Roy (Bike Bug) lit up proceedings early on in the race around Dunnstown near Ballarat, Victoria, by launching a daring solo attack within the first few kilometres.
In what turned out to be a longer solo move that she originally intended, Roy established a lead of almost two minutes at the halfway mark over the Jayco/Apollo/VIS led peloton.
The final climb proved too much for Roy as she succumbed to fatigue and the GC favourites were left to fight it out with Garfoot taking one final charge for the season as she flew up the final two kilometre climb to the finish at Mt Warrenheip
For those who've followed the women's NRS with even a cursory glance this season it was a case of ground hog day as Garfoot edged out Corset for the win. The breakthrough story for the day was the outstanding podium finish in the final stage by Victorian newcomer Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
32-year-old Garfoot finished the NRS season on 114 points, eleven ahead of Corset. Victoria's Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) finished third in the standings with 63 points.
With her overall victory on Sunday, McConville joined recent Lotto Belisol recruit Amy Cure -Tour of Adelaide victor- and Nicole Whitburn -Shipwreck Coast Classic victor- as the only three riders to have knocked the pair off the top step of the podium in 2013.
"This win is for the whole team for sure, I had some great help all weekend, but in particular today," said McConville. "Jess [Allen] controlled the break for 65-70 odd kilometres on her own today and I have to give it to Jessica Mundy who stayed there with me to the finish when she didn't need to.
"I am really stoked with the win, for the whole team, it is awesome."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|2:24:00
|2
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:00:11
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:23
|5
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:27
|6
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:00:29
|7
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|8
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|9
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|10
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|11
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:32
|12
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:34
|13
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:00:35
|14
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:37
|15
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
|0:00:40
|16
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:00:41
|17
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|18
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:45
|19
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:55
|20
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:00:58
|21
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:01:01
|22
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:01:06
|23
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|24
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|25
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:19
|26
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:01:21
|27
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|28
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
|29
|Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
|0:01:28
|30
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:01:30
|31
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:01:32
|32
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|33
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|34
|Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:01:33
|35
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|0:01:40
|36
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|37
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:01:47
|38
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:01:52
|39
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:02:00
|40
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|0:02:13
|41
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
|42
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:23
|43
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:02:27
|44
|Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:02:37
|45
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:02:44
|46
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:02:46
|47
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:02:59
|48
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:03:01
|49
|Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:03:21
|50
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:03:50
|51
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|0:04:12
|52
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:04:16
|53
|Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:04:32
|54
|Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:04:42
|55
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:04:56
|56
|Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:05:05
|57
|Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:07:15
|58
|Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
|0:11:11
|DNF
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|DNF
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|DNS
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|DNS
|Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|3
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|3
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|3
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|7:12:58
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|4
|Team Bikebug
|0:01:46
|5
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:02:03
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:26
|7
|Team Breeze
|0:02:38
|8
|St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:03:09
|9
|Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:03:17
|10
|Seight
|0:04:04
|11
|Building Champions Squad
|0:04:13
|12
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:07:08
|13
|Ballarat Subaru
|0:07:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|5:35:13
|2
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:47
|4
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:01:21
|7
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|8
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:02:30
|9
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|10
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:00
|11
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:04
|12
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:08
|13
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:03:10
|14
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:03:16
|15
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:03:23
|16
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:03:42
|17
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:46
|18
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|19
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:03:53
|20
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|21
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:04:06
|22
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:04:09
|23
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:04:38
|24
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:04:47
|25
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:04:50
|26
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|27
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:51
|28
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:04:55
|29
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:56
|30
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:05:11
|31
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:05:24
|32
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:05:33
|33
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:06:14
|35
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|0:06:46
|36
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:08:03
|37
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:08:53
|38
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|0:09:45
|39
|Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:09:48
|40
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
|0:09:55
|41
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
|0:09:58
|42
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:10:15
|43
|Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:10:49
|44
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:12:31
|45
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|0:12:41
|46
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
|0:13:45
|47
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:14:04
|48
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:15:08
|49
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:15:27
|50
|Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:17:51
|51
|Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|52
|Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:18:09
|53
|Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
|0:19:38
|54
|Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
|0:21:37
|55
|Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:23:18
|56
|Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:24:17
|57
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:25:45
|58
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:35:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|11
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|9
|3
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|9
|4
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|5
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|7
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|1
|8
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|3
|3
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|4
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|2
|5
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|16:47:44
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:19
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|4
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:08:11
|5
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:08:50
|6
|Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:08:58
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:09:03
|8
|Building Champions Squad
|0:18:51
|9
|Team Breeze
|0:18:55
|10
|St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:21:36
|11
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:22:40
|12
|Seight
|0:34:43
|13
|Ballarat Subaru
|0:43:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|175
|pts
|2
|Suzuki Bontrager
|92
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|87
|4
|Bicycle Superstore
|77
|5
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|65
|6
|Team Bikebug
|59
|7
|Team Polygon Australia
|34
|8
|BOSS Racing Team
|25
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|24
|10
|Building Champions Squad
|21
|11
|Team Breeze
|19
|12
|Liv / giant
|10
|13
|Target Trek Racing Team
|7
|14
|Total Rush Hyster
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|114
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|103
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|40
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|37
|5
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|33
|6
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|28
|7
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|27
|8
|Grace Sulzberger (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|25
|9
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|25
|10
|Amy Cure (Tas) Team Polygon Australia
|19
|11
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|18
|12
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|17
|13
|Taryn Heather (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|16
|14
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|15
|15
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|14
