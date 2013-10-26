Jayco/Apollo VIS win team time trial
Garfoot further distances Corset in GC, NRS standings
Stage 2: Burrumbeet - Burrumbeet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:28:07
|2
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|4
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:48
|5
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|6
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|7
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|9
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|10
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|11
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:01:37
|12
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|13
|Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:02:32
|14
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|15
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|16
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|17
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|0:02:36
|18
|Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|19
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|20
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:02:45
|21
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|22
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|23
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:48
|24
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|25
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|26
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|0:03:08
|27
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|28
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|29
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:18
|30
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
|0:03:35
|31
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|32
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|33
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
|0:03:45
|34
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
|35
|Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
|36
|Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
|0:04:04
|37
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:04:09
|38
|Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|39
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|40
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:04:12
|41
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|42
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|43
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:04:24
|44
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|45
|Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
|46
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:04:27
|47
|Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|48
|Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|49
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:04:39
|50
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|51
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|52
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:42
|53
|Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
|54
|Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|55
|Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:05:11
|56
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:05:21
|57
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:05:30
|58
|Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:05:35
|59
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|60
|Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|61
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:05:56
|62
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:07:20
|63
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:07:46
|64
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|0:08:25
|65
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:09:02
|66
|Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru
|0:09:40
|67
|Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
|0:10:18
|68
|Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:11:20
|69
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:12:57
|70
|Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:14:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1:38:21
|2
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:50
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:59
|6
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|8
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|9
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|10
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:01:45
|11
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:02:43
|12
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|13
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|0:02:47
|14
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:02:54
|15
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:02:55
|16
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:02:56
|17
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|18
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:59
|19
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|20
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|21
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|0:03:12
|22
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:03:19
|23
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|24
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:29
|25
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:03:44
|26
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:03:46
|27
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:03:59
|28
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:04:20
|29
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|30
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:04:23
|31
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|32
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|33
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:04:35
|34
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|35
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:04:38
|36
|Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|37
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:04:50
|38
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:53
|39
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|40
|Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:05:47
|41
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:06:07
|42
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
|0:06:56
|43
|Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:07:13
|44
|Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:07:35
|45
|Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
|0:07:53
|46
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:07:57
|47
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|0:08:36
|48
|Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
|0:08:45
|49
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|0:08:47
|50
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
|0:09:46
|51
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
|0:09:56
|52
|Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
|53
|Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:10:20
|54
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:10:31
|55
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:10:50
|56
|Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:10:53
|57
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:11:32
|58
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:11:41
|59
|Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:11:46
|60
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|61
|Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:13:38
|62
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:13:50
|63
|Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:14:22
|64
|Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|0:14:46
|65
|Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
|0:16:29
|66
|Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:17:31
|67
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:18:13
|68
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:19:08
|69
|Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru
|0:20:21
|70
|Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:21:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|3
|3
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|4
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|2
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|6
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|4:55:36
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:02:24
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|4
|Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:07:48
|5
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:08:15
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:08:24
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:09:24
|8
|Liv / giant
|0:12:36
|9
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:15:18
|10
|Team Breeze
|0:16:12
|11
|Building Champions Squad
|0:16:45
|12
|St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:18:27
|13
|Ballarat Subaru
|0:22:21
|14
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:23:06
|15
|Seight
|0:26:15
|16
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:28:57
|17
|Specialized Securitor
|0:37:45
