Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:28:07
2Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
3Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
4Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:00:48
5Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
6Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
7Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:50
8Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
9Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
10Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:01:23
11Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing0:01:37
12Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team0:02:19
13Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:02:32
14Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
15Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
16Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
17Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team0:02:36
18Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
19Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
20Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager0:02:45
21Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
22Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
23Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:02:48
24Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
25Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
26Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug0:03:08
27Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
28Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
29Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:03:18
30Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad0:03:35
31Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
32Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
33Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight0:03:45
34Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
35Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
36Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team0:04:04
37Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:04:09
38Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
39Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
40Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant0:04:12
41Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
42Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
43Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze0:04:24
44Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
45Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
46Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:04:27
47Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
48Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
49Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:39
50Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
51Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
52Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:04:42
53Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
54Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
55Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:05:11
56Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:05:21
57Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:05:30
58Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:05:35
59Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
60Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
61Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:05:56
62Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze0:07:20
63Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:07:46
64Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug0:08:25
65Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:09:02
66Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru0:09:40
67Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight0:10:18
68Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:11:20
69Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:12:57
70Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze0:14:59

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1:38:21
2Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:00:02
3Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:00:11
4Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:00:50
5Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:00:59
6Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:01:01
7Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
8Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
9Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:01:34
10Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing0:01:45
11Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:02:43
12Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
13Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team0:02:47
14Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:02:54
15Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:02:55
16Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager0:02:56
17Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
18Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:02:59
19Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
20Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
21Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug0:03:12
22Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug0:03:19
23Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
24Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:03:29
25Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:03:44
26Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:03:46
27Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:03:59
28Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:04:20
29Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
30Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant0:04:23
31Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
32Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
33Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze0:04:35
34Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
35Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:04:38
36Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
37Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:50
38Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:04:53
39Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team0:05:30
40Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:05:47
41Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:06:07
42Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight0:06:56
43Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:07:13
44Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze0:07:35
45Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster0:07:53
46Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:07:57
47Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug0:08:36
48Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team0:08:45
49Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team0:08:47
50Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad0:09:46
51Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight0:09:56
52Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
53Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:10:20
54Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze0:10:31
55Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team0:10:50
56Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:10:53
57Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:11:32
58Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:11:41
59Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor0:11:46
60Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
61Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:13:38
62Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:13:50
63Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:14:22
64Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor0:14:46
65Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight0:16:29
66Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:17:31
67Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:18:13
68Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:19:08
69Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru0:20:21
70Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze0:21:10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing3pts
2Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug3
3Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing2
4Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad2
5Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
6Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team4:55:36
2Pensar SPM Racing0:02:24
3Holden Women Cycling Team0:02:30
4Ballarat Regional Tourism0:07:48
5Suzuki Bontrager0:08:15
6Bicycle Superstore0:08:24
7Team Bikebug0:09:24
8Liv / giant0:12:36
9BOSS Racing Team0:15:18
10Team Breeze0:16:12
11Building Champions Squad0:16:45
12St Kilda Cycling Club0:18:27
13Ballarat Subaru0:22:21
14Total Rush Hyster0:23:06
15Seight0:26:15
16Target Trek Racing Team0:28:57
17Specialized Securitor0:37:45

