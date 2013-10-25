Trending

Garfoot takes first stage at Goldfields Tour

Extends NRS lead over Corset to five points with three stages remaining

Subaru National Road Series (NRS) leader Katrin Garfoot (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) has won the opening stage criterium at the Tour of the Goldfields on Friday in Ballarat. Garfoot has taken a roundabout path to the Tour of the Goldfields having left her original team for the year, Pensar SPM Racing, and instead taken to the race as a guest rider with the Jayco/Apollo women's VIS team.

Garfoot and her former Pensar SPM Racing teammate Ruth Corset have been going head to head for the title of NRS champion since they finished first and second respectively in the opening round at the Tour of Mersey Valley in April. Garfoot remained with the team until the Tour of the Murray River at the beginning of September but by the National Capital Tour towards the end of the same month Garfoot and Pensar SPM had gone their separate ways. Garfoot raced the National Capital Tour as a guest with Siren Bar and today raced with her third NRS team for the year in the Jayco/Apollo women's VIS team.

The final event of the women's NRS for 2013 was run in wet and trying conditions today as the 70 starters rolled out in Victoria Park. Garfoot outsprinted teammate Chloe McConville at the end of the 42 kilometre race, with Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) finishing third.

Garfoot held a three point lead over Corset at the start of the Tour, with her victory today extending that out to five. With three stages and two days of racing remaining the battle between Garfoot and Corset for the NRS title is set to go down to the wire.

The Tour continues on Saturday with two stages at Burrumbeet - a 20km team time trial in the morning and a 58km road race in the afternoon. The Tour concludes on Sunday with an 82km road race.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1:10:26
2Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
3Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
4Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
5Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
6Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
7Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
8Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
9Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
10Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
11Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
12Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
13Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
14Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
15Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
16Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
17Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
18Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
19Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
20Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
21Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
22Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
23Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
24Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
25Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
26Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
27Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
28Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
29Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
30Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
31Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
32Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
33Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
34Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
35Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
36Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
37Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
38Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
39Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
40Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:00:12

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1 -lap 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug3pts
2Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad2
3Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Sprint 2 -lap 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing3pts
2Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing2
3Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team3:31:18
2Pensar SPM Racing
3Suzuki Bontrager
4Holden Women Cycling Team
5Team Bikebug
6Liv / giant
7Bicycle Superstore
8Ballarat Regional Tourism0:00:12

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1:10:15
2Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:00:02
3Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
4Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug0:00:04
5Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing0:00:08
6Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:00:09
7Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
8Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager0:00:11
9Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
10Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
11Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
12Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
13Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
14Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
15Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
16Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
17Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
18Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
19Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
20Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
21Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
22Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
23Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
24Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
25Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
26Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
27Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
28Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
29Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
30Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
31Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
32Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
33Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
34Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
35Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
36Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
37Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
38Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
39Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
40Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:00:23
41Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze0:03:11
42Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
43Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
44Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
45Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
46Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
47Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
48Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team0:04:41
49Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
50Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:06:11
51Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
52Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
53Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
54Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
55Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
56Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze
57Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
58Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
59Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
60Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
61Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
62Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
63Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
64Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
65Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:09:11
66Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
67Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
68Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor
69Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
70Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru0:10:41

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing3pts
2Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug3
3Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing2
4Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad2
5Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
6Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team3:31:18
2Pensar SPM Racing
3Suzuki Bontrager
4Holden Women Cycling Team
5Team Bikebug
6Liv / giant
7Bicycle Superstore
8Ballarat Regional Tourism0:00:12
9Team Breeze0:03:00
10Building Champions Squad0:06:00
11St Kilda Cycling Club
12BOSS Racing Team0:07:30
13Ballarat Subaru0:09:00
14Total Rush Hyster
15Target Trek Racing Team0:15:00
16Seight
17Specialized Securitor0:21:00

