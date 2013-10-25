Subaru National Road Series (NRS) leader Katrin Garfoot (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) has won the opening stage criterium at the Tour of the Goldfields on Friday in Ballarat. Garfoot has taken a roundabout path to the Tour of the Goldfields having left her original team for the year, Pensar SPM Racing, and instead taken to the race as a guest rider with the Jayco/Apollo women's VIS team.

Garfoot and her former Pensar SPM Racing teammate Ruth Corset have been going head to head for the title of NRS champion since they finished first and second respectively in the opening round at the Tour of Mersey Valley in April. Garfoot remained with the team until the Tour of the Murray River at the beginning of September but by the National Capital Tour towards the end of the same month Garfoot and Pensar SPM had gone their separate ways. Garfoot raced the National Capital Tour as a guest with Siren Bar and today raced with her third NRS team for the year in the Jayco/Apollo women's VIS team.

The final event of the women's NRS for 2013 was run in wet and trying conditions today as the 70 starters rolled out in Victoria Park. Garfoot outsprinted teammate Chloe McConville at the end of the 42 kilometre race, with Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) finishing third.

Garfoot held a three point lead over Corset at the start of the Tour, with her victory today extending that out to five. With three stages and two days of racing remaining the battle between Garfoot and Corset for the NRS title is set to go down to the wire.

The Tour continues on Saturday with two stages at Burrumbeet - a 20km team time trial in the morning and a 58km road race in the afternoon. The Tour concludes on Sunday with an 82km road race.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1:10:26 2 Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 3 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 4 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 5 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 6 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing 7 Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager 8 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad 9 Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad 10 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 11 Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze 12 Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club 13 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 14 Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 15 Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism 16 Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 17 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 18 Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team 19 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 20 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 21 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 22 Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru 23 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 24 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 25 Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 26 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager 27 Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze 28 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 29 Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 30 Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club 31 Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 32 Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism 33 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 34 Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant 35 Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 36 Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru 37 Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 38 Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 39 Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug 40 Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism 0:00:12

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1 -lap 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 3 pts 2 Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad 2 3 Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1

Sprint 2 -lap 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 3 pts 2 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing 2 3 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 3:31:18 2 Pensar SPM Racing 3 Suzuki Bontrager 4 Holden Women Cycling Team 5 Team Bikebug 6 Liv / giant 7 Bicycle Superstore 8 Ballarat Regional Tourism 0:00:12

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1:10:15 2 Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:00:02 3 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 4 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 0:00:04 5 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing 0:00:08 6 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:09 7 Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad 8 Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager 0:00:11 9 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad 10 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 11 Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze 12 Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club 13 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 14 Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 15 Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism 16 Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 17 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 18 Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team 19 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 20 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 21 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 22 Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru 23 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 24 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 25 Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 26 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager 27 Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze 28 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 29 Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 30 Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club 31 Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 32 Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism 33 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 34 Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant 35 Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 36 Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru 37 Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 38 Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 39 Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug 40 Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism 0:00:23 41 Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze 0:03:11 42 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 43 Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 44 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 45 Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight 46 Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster 47 Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze 48 Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team 0:04:41 49 Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism 50 Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 0:06:11 51 Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor 52 Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 53 Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight 54 Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight 55 Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad 56 Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze 57 Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club 58 Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 59 Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team 60 Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor 61 Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team 62 Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight 63 Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad 64 Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club 65 Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru 0:09:11 66 Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad 67 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 68 Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor 69 Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru 70 Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru 0:10:41

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 3 pts 2 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 3 3 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing 2 4 Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad 2 5 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1 6 Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 1