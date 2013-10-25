Garfoot takes first stage at Goldfields Tour
Extends NRS lead over Corset to five points with three stages remaining
Stage 1: Victoria Park, Ballarat -
Subaru National Road Series (NRS) leader Katrin Garfoot (Jayco/Apollo/VIS) has won the opening stage criterium at the Tour of the Goldfields on Friday in Ballarat. Garfoot has taken a roundabout path to the Tour of the Goldfields having left her original team for the year, Pensar SPM Racing, and instead taken to the race as a guest rider with the Jayco/Apollo women's VIS team.
Garfoot and her former Pensar SPM Racing teammate Ruth Corset have been going head to head for the title of NRS champion since they finished first and second respectively in the opening round at the Tour of Mersey Valley in April. Garfoot remained with the team until the Tour of the Murray River at the beginning of September but by the National Capital Tour towards the end of the same month Garfoot and Pensar SPM had gone their separate ways. Garfoot raced the National Capital Tour as a guest with Siren Bar and today raced with her third NRS team for the year in the Jayco/Apollo women's VIS team.
The final event of the women's NRS for 2013 was run in wet and trying conditions today as the 70 starters rolled out in Victoria Park. Garfoot outsprinted teammate Chloe McConville at the end of the 42 kilometre race, with Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) finishing third.
Garfoot held a three point lead over Corset at the start of the Tour, with her victory today extending that out to five. With three stages and two days of racing remaining the battle between Garfoot and Corset for the NRS title is set to go down to the wire.
The Tour continues on Saturday with two stages at Burrumbeet - a 20km team time trial in the morning and a 58km road race in the afternoon. The Tour concludes on Sunday with an 82km road race.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1:10:26
|2
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|4
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|5
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|6
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|7
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|9
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|10
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|11
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|12
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|13
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|14
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|16
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|17
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|18
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|19
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|20
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|21
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|22
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|23
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|24
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|25
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|26
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|27
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|28
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|29
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|30
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|31
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|32
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|33
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|34
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|35
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|36
|Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|37
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|38
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|39
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|40
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:00:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|3
|pts
|2
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|2
|3
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3:31:18
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|4
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|5
|Team Bikebug
|6
|Liv / giant
|7
|Bicycle Superstore
|8
|Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:00:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1:10:15
|2
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|4
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|0:00:04
|5
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:08
|6
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:09
|7
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|8
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:00:11
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|10
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|11
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|12
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|13
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|14
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|16
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|17
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|18
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|19
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|20
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|21
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|22
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|23
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|24
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|25
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|26
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|27
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|28
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|29
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|30
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|31
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|32
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|33
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|34
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|35
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|36
|Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|37
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|38
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|39
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|40
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:00:23
|41
|Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:03:11
|42
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|43
|Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|44
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|45
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
|46
|Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
|47
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|48
|Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
|0:04:41
|49
|Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|50
|Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:06:11
|51
|Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|52
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|53
|Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
|54
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
|55
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
|56
|Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze
|57
|Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|58
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|59
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|60
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|61
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|62
|Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
|63
|Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|64
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|65
|Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:09:11
|66
|Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|67
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|68
|Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|69
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|70
|Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru
|0:10:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|3
|3
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|4
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|2
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|6
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3:31:18
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|4
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|5
|Team Bikebug
|6
|Liv / giant
|7
|Bicycle Superstore
|8
|Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:00:12
|9
|Team Breeze
|0:03:00
|10
|Building Champions Squad
|0:06:00
|11
|St Kilda Cycling Club
|12
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:07:30
|13
|Ballarat Subaru
|0:09:00
|14
|Total Rush Hyster
|15
|Target Trek Racing Team
|0:15:00
|16
|Seight
|17
|Specialized Securitor
|0:21:00
