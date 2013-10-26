Tralaggan takes stage win, McConville takes overall lead
Controversy as Garfoot and Corset mark each other out of race
Stage 3: Burrumbeet - Burrumbeet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|1:32:21
|2
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|4
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|5
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|6
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|7
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|8
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|9
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|10
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|11
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|12
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|13
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|14
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|15
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|16
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|17
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|18
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
|19
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|20
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|21
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|22
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|23
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|24
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|25
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|26
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|27
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|28
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|29
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|30
|Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|31
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|32
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|33
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|34
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|35
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|36
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|37
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|38
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|39
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:07
|40
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|0:00:09
|41
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:02:07
|42
|Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|43
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
|44
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|45
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|46
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:02:12
|47
|Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
|48
|Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
|49
|Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|50
|Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|51
|Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|52
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|53
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
|54
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|55
|Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|56
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|57
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|58
|Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
|59
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:02:17
|60
|Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:04:41
|61
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|62
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:13:34
|HD
|Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
|HD
|Tegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru
|HD
|Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor
|HD
|Erin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
|DNF
|Nina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze
|DNF
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
|DNF
|Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|DNS
|Rebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|2
|3
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|2
|3
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|2
|3
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|4:37:03
|2
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|4
|Team Bikebug
|5
|Ballarat Regional Tourism
|6
|Building Champions Squad
|7
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:07
|8
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:02:07
|9
|St Kilda Cycling Club
|10
|Team Breeze
|0:02:12
|11
|Liv / giant
|0:02:17
|12
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:02:21
|13
|Seight
|0:06:31
|14
|Ballarat Subaru
|0:15:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|3:10:44
|2
|Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|5
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|6
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|7
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:01:30
|8
|Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|9
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:02:05
|10
|Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:02:41
|11
|Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|12
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:02:51
|13
|Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:02:52
|14
|Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:02:54
|15
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
|16
|Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
|17
|Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:57
|18
|Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|19
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:03:00
|20
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:04
|21
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|0:03:09
|22
|Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
|0:03:17
|23
|Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
|24
|Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
|0:03:27
|25
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:03:37
|26
|Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:03:44
|27
|Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:03:57
|28
|Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:04:18
|29
|Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|30
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:04:19
|31
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:04:21
|32
|Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:04:30
|33
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:04:32
|34
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:04:33
|35
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:04:38
|36
|Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:51
|37
|Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|38
|Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:05:45
|39
|Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant
|0:06:38
|40
|Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|0:07:55
|41
|Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|0:08:17
|42
|Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
|0:08:34
|43
|Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
|0:09:06
|44
|Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:09:23
|45
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
|0:09:44
|46
|Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:09:45
|47
|Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
|0:10:55
|48
|Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
|0:10:57
|49
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:11:41
|50
|Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
|0:12:01
|51
|Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze
|0:12:41
|52
|Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
|0:12:55
|53
|Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:13:37
|54
|Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|0:13:56
|55
|Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:14:59
|56
|Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:15:43
|57
|Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
|0:16:20
|58
|Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:16:32
|59
|Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
|0:18:39
|60
|Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|0:19:41
|61
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
|0:21:18
|62
|Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
|0:31:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
|7
|pts
|2
|Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
|7
|3
|Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
|3
|4
|Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
|3
|5
|Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|1
|7
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|1
|8
|Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
|3
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
|2
|3
|Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|9:34:46
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:17
|3
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Ballarat Regional Tourism
|0:05:41
|5
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:06:08
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:06:24
|7
|Team Bikebug
|0:07:17
|8
|Liv / giant
|0:12:46
|9
|Building Champions Squad
|0:14:38
|10
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:15:32
|11
|Team Breeze
|0:16:17
|12
|St Kilda Cycling Club
|0:18:27
|13
|Seight
|0:30:39
|14
|Ballarat Subaru
|0:35:55
