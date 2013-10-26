Trending

Tralaggan takes stage win, McConville takes overall lead

Controversy as Garfoot and Corset mark each other out of race

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team1:32:21
2Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing
3Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
4Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
5Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
6Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug
7Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
8Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager
9Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
10Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
11Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
12Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
13Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
14Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
15Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
16Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad
17Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze
18Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad
19Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
20Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
21Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
22Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
23Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore
24Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
25Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant
26Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
27Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant
28Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze
29Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
30Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
31Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad
32Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug
33Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
34Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
35Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
36Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team
37Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
38Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
39Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:00:07
40Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team0:00:09
41Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:02:07
42Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru
43Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight
44Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team
45Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
46Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze0:02:12
47Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze
48Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team
49Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad
50Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor
51Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
52Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team
53Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight
54Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
55Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad
56Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team
57Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
58Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight
59Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant0:02:17
60Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:04:41
61Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
62Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:13:34
HDCheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
HDTegan Cox (NSW) Ballarat Subaru
HDImogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor
HDErin Zimmer (ACT) Seight
DNFNina Greig-Towers (Vic) Team Breeze
DNFRuby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFKelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
DNSRebecca Domange (Vic) Ballarat Subaru

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 - Edmonston Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad3pts
2Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing2
3Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze1

Sprint 2 - Ercildoun
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing3pts
2Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad2
3Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism1

Queen of the mountains - QOM 1 - Waubra Rd (Cat4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant2
3Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing4:37:03
2Holden Women Cycling Team
3Suzuki Bontrager
4Team Bikebug
5Ballarat Regional Tourism
6Building Champions Squad
7Bicycle Superstore0:00:07
8Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:02:07
9St Kilda Cycling Club
10Team Breeze0:02:12
11Liv / giant0:02:17
12BOSS Racing Team0:02:21
13Seight0:06:31
14Ballarat Subaru0:15:41

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team3:10:44
2Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:00:05
3Samantha De Riter (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:57
4Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
5Miranda Griffiths (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:59
6Lucy Coldwell (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team
7Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing0:01:30
8Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:01:32
9Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:02:05
10Rebecca Mackey (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:02:41
11Jessica Huston (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism
12Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:02:51
13Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:02:52
14Emily Roper (Qld) Suzuki Bontrager0:02:54
15Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager
16Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
17Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:02:57
18Carley McKay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore
19Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:03:00
20Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:03:04
21Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug0:03:09
22Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug0:03:17
23Judith Betts (Qld) Team Bikebug
24Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:03:27
25Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:03:37
26Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:03:44
27Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:03:57
28Elizabeth Doueal (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:04:18
29Simone Peirce (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club
30Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant0:04:19
31Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant0:04:21
32Lisa Hanley (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:04:30
33Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze0:04:32
34Crystal Wemyss (Vic) Team Breeze0:04:33
35Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:38
36Penny Brown (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:04:51
37Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team0:05:28
38Megan Bagworth (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:05:45
39Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant0:06:38
40Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:07:55
41Jessica Allen (WA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:08:17
42Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug0:08:34
43Gina Ricardo (NSW) Seight0:09:06
44Sarah Kent (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism0:09:23
45Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Building Champions Squad0:09:44
46Verita Stewart (Vic) Team Breeze0:09:45
47Davina Summers (WA) BOSS Racing Team0:10:55
48Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team0:10:57
49Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor0:11:41
50Deciana Speckmann (ACT) Seight0:12:01
51Georgina Beech (Vic) Team Breeze0:12:41
52Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team0:12:55
53Prudence Rothwell (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:13:37
54Claire Trembath (Qld) Specialized Securitor0:13:56
55Veronica Micich (Vic) St Kilda Cycling Club0:14:59
56Leigh Dynon (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:15:43
57Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:16:20
58Nicole McNamara (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:16:32
59Betsy Anderson-Smith (ACT) Seight0:18:39
60Tayla Evans (Vic) Building Champions Squad0:19:41
61Tegan Elferkh (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:21:18
62Tess Spencer-Gill (Vic) Ballarat Subaru0:31:45

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Whitburn (Vic) Pensar SPM Racing7pts
2Kate Finegan (Vic) Building Champions Squad7
3Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing3
4Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug3
5Chloe McConville (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
6Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team1
7Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism1
8Tessa Fabry (Vic) Team Breeze1

Queen of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor3pts
2Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant2
3Cassia Higgs (WA) Ballarat Regional Tourism1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team9:34:46
2Pensar SPM Racing0:00:17
3Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:23
4Ballarat Regional Tourism0:05:41
5Suzuki Bontrager0:06:08
6Bicycle Superstore0:06:24
7Team Bikebug0:07:17
8Liv / giant0:12:46
9Building Champions Squad0:14:38
10BOSS Racing Team0:15:32
11Team Breeze0:16:17
12St Kilda Cycling Club0:18:27
13Seight0:30:39
14Ballarat Subaru0:35:55

Latest on Cyclingnews