Image 1 of 10 Jakub Mareczko extends his lead in the green jersey standings (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 2 of 10 Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 3 of 10 The podium after Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 4 of 10 The podium after Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 5 of 10 Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 6 of 10 Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 7 of 10 The podium after Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 8 of 10 Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 9 of 10 Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 10 of 10 Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)

Italy’s Jakub Mareczko of Wilier-Southeast took his third sprint victory at the Tour of Taihu Lake in China on Friday. The joy he expressed while he crossed the finishing line said a lot about the frustration the Italian felt when he lost stage four to Nicolas Marini and stage five to Michael Eduard Grosu. The Nippo-Vini Fantini finished second and third at Xitaihu Lake behind Mareczko.

“Compared the two previous day, we managed to make the team work really well”, Mareczko commented of his twelfth personal win of the year. “This is a good way to conclude the season. Today again it was windy on the finishing line, so I wasn’t sure that I’d win but my teammates helped me in such a way that I couldn’t lose.”

“We didn’t make any mistake, Kuba was just the strongest”, Marini admitted. “We couldn’t do any better.”

“It was a pretty different sprint from yesterday’s”, Grosu echoed. “It was more dangerous with curves and people coming from behind. With one kilometre to go, I lost Marini’s wheel because the team from Riga [Rietumu-Delfin] boxed us in on the right hand side. I had to brake and I starting sprinting from further back. There wasn’t any space for doing better. It’s a good result but seen from the outside, a stage win has much more value than second and third.”

Wilier-Southeast was the most active team behind the breakaway of the day that included Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk), Jan Krauss (Dukla Praha), Ronald Yeung (Wisdom-Hengxiang) and St-George-Merida’s Darcy Ellem-Norton from New Zealand who was awarded as the most aggressive rider for being at the front for the second straight day. They got caught with 20km to go, after which Brodie Talbot, also from St-George-Merida, showcased the pink colours of the team directed by Brett Dutton.

It was all together again when race leader Cameron Bayly crashed with seven kilometres to go. Escorted by three teammates after he jumped on Martz Alder’s bike, he made it back to the pack 4.5km before the finish.

“In a corner, someone came upon the inside of me, slid out or blew up and there was nowhere to go so I just hit the ground,” Bayly explained.

“Luckily I had a teammate behind me and he gave me his bike straight away. I managed to just get back on to the pack. I just have a bit of skin off and that’s it.”

The Australian might have an even more difficult task to defend his jersey during the seventh and conclusive stage, which is the equivalent of last year’s queen stage won by Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel-Valkenburg at the Maoshan Scenic Area where the history of Taoism goes as far back as 5000 years ago.

“Either way tomorrow is gonna be a hard day”, Bayly said of the lumpy terrain. “I’m still really excited. It’s gonna be an exciting race and I’m ready.”

Giuseppe Fonzi of Willier-Southeast and Leonardo Duque from Delko Marseille-Provence-KTM are the biggest threat to the orange jersey on what will be the last ever race of the Franco-Colombian who took part in the Tour de France on three occasions with Cofidis.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:40:58 2 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 6 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 7 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 8 Dusan Kalaba (Srb) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 9 Zhao Jingbiao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 11 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape 12 Erdenesuren Munkhtulga (Mgl) NLC 13 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 15 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 16 Mehdi Rajabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 17 Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape 18 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 Jos Koop (Ned) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 20 Milan Veltman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 21 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 22 Feng Qiao (Chn) NLC 23 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 24 Sofiane Merignat (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 25 Karim Khorrami (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 26 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 27 Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 28 Chunlong Zhang (Chn) NLC 29 Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 30 Vladimir Lopez (Col) NLC 31 Valerii Taradai (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 32 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 33 Sergey Medvedev (Uzb) XDS 34 Kwun Wa Law (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 35 Juntao Meng (Chn) Team Lvshan Landscape 36 Simin Adamek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 37 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team 38 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 39 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 40 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 41 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 42 Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 43 Benjamin Harvey (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 44 Yong Jian Wu (Chn) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 45 Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 46 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 47 Vitalii Popkov (Rus) Team Lvshan Landscape 48 Rik Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 49 Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape 50 Sven Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 51 Rinat Udod (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 52 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS - Santic Racing Team 53 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 54 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 56 Jozef Palcak (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 57 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 58 Gabriel Machado Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 59 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 60 Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 61 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 62 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 63 Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) XDS 64 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 65 Michal Kesl (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 66 Enkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mgl) NLC 67 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 68 Ondrej Vendolsy (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 69 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 70 Rene Corella (Mex) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 71 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 72 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 73 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 74 Tomas Harag (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 75 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 76 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 77 Ali Khademi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 78 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 79 Oleksii Kasianov (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 80 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 81 Behnam Ariyan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 82 Michal Kohout (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 83 Matyáš Strupek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 84 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hengxiang Cycling Team 86 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 87 Altanzul Altansukh (Mgl) NLC 88 Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 89 Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 90 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 91 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 92 Ilya* Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team 93 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team 94 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) XDS 95 Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) XDS 96 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team 97 Adne Engelen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 98 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 99 Dilmurdjon Siddikov (Uzb) XDS 100 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 101 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) XDS 102 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 103 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 104 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 105 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 106 Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 107 Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 108 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 109 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 110 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 111 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 0:00:06 112 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 0:00:12 113 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Merida Cycling Team 0:00:14 114 Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:17 115 Roman Seliversov (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 0:00:23 116 Jan Kraus (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 0:01:23 117 Luke Parker (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:25 118 Guy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:27 119 Martz Alder (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:29 120 Matthias Van Aken (Bel) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 0:01:31 121 Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team 0:03:23 DNS Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour DSQ Artur Tsvetkov (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape