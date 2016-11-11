Mareczko takes revenge as Bayly saves leadership despite late crash
Australian ready for final stage showdown
Stage 6: Yancheng Park - Mingdu Haoge international Hotel
Italy’s Jakub Mareczko of Wilier-Southeast took his third sprint victory at the Tour of Taihu Lake in China on Friday. The joy he expressed while he crossed the finishing line said a lot about the frustration the Italian felt when he lost stage four to Nicolas Marini and stage five to Michael Eduard Grosu. The Nippo-Vini Fantini finished second and third at Xitaihu Lake behind Mareczko.
“Compared the two previous day, we managed to make the team work really well”, Mareczko commented of his twelfth personal win of the year. “This is a good way to conclude the season. Today again it was windy on the finishing line, so I wasn’t sure that I’d win but my teammates helped me in such a way that I couldn’t lose.”
“We didn’t make any mistake, Kuba was just the strongest”, Marini admitted. “We couldn’t do any better.”
“It was a pretty different sprint from yesterday’s”, Grosu echoed. “It was more dangerous with curves and people coming from behind. With one kilometre to go, I lost Marini’s wheel because the team from Riga [Rietumu-Delfin] boxed us in on the right hand side. I had to brake and I starting sprinting from further back. There wasn’t any space for doing better. It’s a good result but seen from the outside, a stage win has much more value than second and third.”
Wilier-Southeast was the most active team behind the breakaway of the day that included Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk), Jan Krauss (Dukla Praha), Ronald Yeung (Wisdom-Hengxiang) and St-George-Merida’s Darcy Ellem-Norton from New Zealand who was awarded as the most aggressive rider for being at the front for the second straight day. They got caught with 20km to go, after which Brodie Talbot, also from St-George-Merida, showcased the pink colours of the team directed by Brett Dutton.
It was all together again when race leader Cameron Bayly crashed with seven kilometres to go. Escorted by three teammates after he jumped on Martz Alder’s bike, he made it back to the pack 4.5km before the finish.
“In a corner, someone came upon the inside of me, slid out or blew up and there was nowhere to go so I just hit the ground,” Bayly explained.
“Luckily I had a teammate behind me and he gave me his bike straight away. I managed to just get back on to the pack. I just have a bit of skin off and that’s it.”
The Australian might have an even more difficult task to defend his jersey during the seventh and conclusive stage, which is the equivalent of last year’s queen stage won by Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel-Valkenburg at the Maoshan Scenic Area where the history of Taoism goes as far back as 5000 years ago.
“Either way tomorrow is gonna be a hard day”, Bayly said of the lumpy terrain. “I’m still really excited. It’s gonna be an exciting race and I’m ready.”
Giuseppe Fonzi of Willier-Southeast and Leonardo Duque from Delko Marseille-Provence-KTM are the biggest threat to the orange jersey on what will be the last ever race of the Franco-Colombian who took part in the Tour de France on three occasions with Cofidis.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:40:58
|2
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|6
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|7
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|8
|Dusan Kalaba (Srb) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|9
|Zhao Jingbiao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|11
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
|12
|Erdenesuren Munkhtulga (Mgl) NLC
|13
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|15
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|16
|Mehdi Rajabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|17
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
|18
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|Jos Koop (Ned) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|20
|Milan Veltman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|22
|Feng Qiao (Chn) NLC
|23
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sofiane Merignat (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|25
|Karim Khorrami (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|26
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|27
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|28
|Chunlong Zhang (Chn) NLC
|29
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|30
|Vladimir Lopez (Col) NLC
|31
|Valerii Taradai (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|32
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Sergey Medvedev (Uzb) XDS
|34
|Kwun Wa Law (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Juntao Meng (Chn) Team Lvshan Landscape
|36
|Simin Adamek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|37
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|38
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|39
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|40
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|41
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|43
|Benjamin Harvey (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|44
|Yong Jian Wu (Chn) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|45
|Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|46
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|47
|Vitalii Popkov (Rus) Team Lvshan Landscape
|48
|Rik Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|49
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
|50
|Sven Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Rinat Udod (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|52
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|53
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|54
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|56
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|57
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|58
|Gabriel Machado Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|59
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|60
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|61
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|62
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|63
|Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) XDS
|64
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|65
|Michal Kesl (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|66
|Enkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mgl) NLC
|67
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|68
|Ondrej Vendolsy (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|69
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|70
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|71
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|73
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|74
|Tomas Harag (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|75
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|76
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|77
|Ali Khademi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|78
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|79
|Oleksii Kasianov (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|80
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|81
|Behnam Ariyan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|82
|Michal Kohout (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|83
|Matyáš Strupek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|84
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|86
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Altanzul Altansukh (Mgl) NLC
|88
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|89
|Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|90
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|91
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|92
|Ilya* Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|93
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|94
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) XDS
|95
|Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) XDS
|96
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|97
|Adne Engelen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|98
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|99
|Dilmurdjon Siddikov (Uzb) XDS
|100
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|101
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) XDS
|102
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|104
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|105
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|106
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|108
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|109
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|110
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|111
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|112
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:00:12
|113
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|114
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:17
|115
|Roman Seliversov (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:00:23
|116
|Jan Kraus (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:01:23
|117
|Luke Parker (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:25
|118
|Guy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:27
|119
|Martz Alder (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:01:29
|120
|Matthias Van Aken (Bel) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|121
|Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:03:23
|DNS
|Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|DSQ
|Artur Tsvetkov (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|16:58:24
|2
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:15
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:16
|4
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:18
|5
|Meiyin Wang China Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:25
|7
|Ilya* Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:00:26
|8
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:00:35
|9
|Oleksii Kasianov (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:42
|11
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:50
|12
|Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:00:53
|13
|Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:57
|14
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:15
|16
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|17
|Sven Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:24
|18
|Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|19
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|20
|Gabriel Machado Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:01:29
|21
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|22
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|23
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:01:39
|24
|Zhang Zheng China Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|25
|Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:01:58
|26
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|27
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:29
|28
|Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) XDS
|0:02:36
|29
|Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|0:02:41
|30
|Michal Kohout (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:02:50
|31
|Zhao Jingbiao China Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|32
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
|0:03:13
|33
|Behnam Ariyan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|0:03:14
|34
|Vitalii Popkov (Rus) Team Lvshan Landscape
|0:03:19
|35
|Altanzul Altansukh (Mgl) NLC
|36
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:03:22
|37
|Rene Corella (Mex) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|38
|Vladimir Lopez (Col) NLC
|0:03:23
|39
|Ondrej Vendolsy (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:03:24
|40
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:03:25
|41
|Ma Guangtong China Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|42
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:30
|43
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:03:31
|44
|Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:03:33
|45
|Enkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mgl) NLC
|0:03:34
|46
|Adne Engelen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:36
|47
|Rik Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:38
|48
|Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|0:03:40
|49
|Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:03:43
|51
|Rinat Udod (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:03:46
|52
|Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|53
|Yong Jian Wu China Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|54
|Ali Khademi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|0:04:00
|55
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) XDS
|0:04:04
|56
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|57
|Dilmurdjon Siddikov (Uzb) XDS
|0:04:53
|58
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) XDS
|0:04:57
|59
|Juntao Meng China Team Lvshan Landscape
|0:05:00
|60
|Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|61
|Sergey Medvedev (Uzb) XDS
|0:05:14
|62
|Matthias Van Aken (Bel) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|63
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:05:51
|64
|Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|65
|Mehdi Rajabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|0:06:06
|66
|Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:06:14
|67
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:17
|68
|Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) XDS
|0:06:26
|69
|Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|70
|Sofiane Merignat (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:37
|71
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:06:46
|72
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|73
|Karim Khorrami (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
|0:06:54
|74
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:06:55
|75
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:25
|76
|Jan Kraus (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:07:54
|77
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|78
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
|0:08:12
|79
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
|0:08:14
|80
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:08:29
|81
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:08:54
|82
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|83
|Matyáš Strupek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:09:11
|84
|Valerii Taradai (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:09:51
|85
|Chunlong Zhang (Chi) NLC
|0:10:03
|86
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:10:21
|87
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|88
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:57
|89
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:11:03
|90
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:16
|91
|Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
|0:11:28
|92
|Benjamin Harvey (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:11:31
|93
|Luke Parker (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:11:32
|94
|Dusan Kalaba (Srb) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|0:11:35
|95
|Jozef Palcak (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:11:45
|96
|Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|0:11:48
|97
|Erdenesuren Munkhtulga (Mgl) NLC
|98
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
|0:11:49
|99
|Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|100
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:53
|101
|Simin Adamek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:11:57
|102
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:12:00
|103
|Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:12:06
|104
|Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Michal Kesl (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:12:07
|106
|Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:12:11
|107
|Feng Qiao (Chi) NLC
|0:12:22
|108
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
|0:12:41
|109
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:13:29
|110
|Martz Alder (USA) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:13:30
|111
|Roman Seliversov (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
|0:14:07
|112
|Guy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
|0:14:40
|113
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|0:14:46
|114
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:15:01
|115
|Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:15:46
|116
|Kwun Wa Law (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:48
|117
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:15:53
|118
|Tomas Harag (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:16:51
|119
|Milan Veltman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:20:18
|120
|Jos Koop (Ned) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|121
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Merida Cycling Team
|0:26:47
