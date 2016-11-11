Trending

Mareczko takes revenge as Bayly saves leadership despite late crash

Australian ready for final stage showdown

Jakub Mareczko extends his lead in the green jersey standings

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
The podium after Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
The podium after Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
The podium after Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)
Stage 6 of Tour of Taihu Lake

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)

Italy’s Jakub Mareczko of Wilier-Southeast took his third sprint victory at the Tour of Taihu Lake in China on Friday. The joy he expressed while he crossed the finishing line said a lot about the frustration the Italian felt when he lost stage four to Nicolas Marini and stage five to Michael Eduard Grosu. The Nippo-Vini Fantini finished second and third at Xitaihu Lake behind Mareczko.

“Compared the two previous day, we managed to make the team work really well”, Mareczko commented of his twelfth personal win of the year. “This is a good way to conclude the season. Today again it was windy on the finishing line, so I wasn’t sure that I’d win but my teammates helped me in such a way that I couldn’t lose.”

“We didn’t make any mistake, Kuba was just the strongest”, Marini admitted. “We couldn’t do any better.”

“It was a pretty different sprint from yesterday’s”, Grosu echoed. “It was more dangerous with curves and people coming from behind. With one kilometre to go, I lost Marini’s wheel because the team from Riga [Rietumu-Delfin] boxed us in on the right hand side. I had to brake and I starting sprinting from further back. There wasn’t any space for doing better. It’s a good result but seen from the outside, a stage win has much more value than second and third.”

Wilier-Southeast was the most active team behind the breakaway of the day that included Chris Williams (Novo Nordisk), Jan Krauss (Dukla Praha), Ronald Yeung (Wisdom-Hengxiang) and St-George-Merida’s Darcy Ellem-Norton from New Zealand who was awarded as the most aggressive rider for being at the front for the second straight day. They got caught with 20km to go, after which Brodie Talbot, also from St-George-Merida, showcased the pink colours of the team directed by Brett Dutton.

It was all together again when race leader Cameron Bayly crashed with seven kilometres to go. Escorted by three teammates after he jumped on Martz Alder’s bike, he made it back to the pack 4.5km before the finish.

“In a corner, someone came upon the inside of me, slid out or blew up and there was nowhere to go so I just hit the ground,” Bayly explained.

“Luckily I had a teammate behind me and he gave me his bike straight away. I managed to just get back on to the pack. I just have a bit of skin off and that’s it.”

The Australian might have an even more difficult task to defend his jersey during the seventh and conclusive stage, which is the equivalent of last year’s queen stage won by Marco Zanotti of Parkhotel-Valkenburg at the Maoshan Scenic Area where the history of Taoism goes as far back as 5000 years ago.

“Either way tomorrow is gonna be a hard day”, Bayly said of the lumpy terrain. “I’m still really excited. It’s gonna be an exciting race and I’m ready.”

Giuseppe Fonzi of Willier-Southeast and Leonardo Duque from Delko Marseille-Provence-KTM are the biggest threat to the orange jersey on what will be the last ever race of the Franco-Colombian who took part in the Tour de France on three occasions with Cofidis.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:40:58
2Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
5Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
6Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
7Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
8Dusan Kalaba (Srb) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
9Zhao Jingbiao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
11Artem Tesler (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
12Erdenesuren Munkhtulga (Mgl) NLC
13Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
14Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
15Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
16Mehdi Rajabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
17Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
18Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
19Jos Koop (Ned) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
20Milan Veltman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
22Feng Qiao (Chn) NLC
23Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
24Sofiane Merignat (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
25Karim Khorrami (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
26Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
27Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
28Chunlong Zhang (Chn) NLC
29Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
30Vladimir Lopez (Col) NLC
31Valerii Taradai (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
32Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
33Sergey Medvedev (Uzb) XDS
34Kwun Wa Law (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
35Juntao Meng (Chn) Team Lvshan Landscape
36Simin Adamek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
37Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
38Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin
39Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
40Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
41Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
42Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
43Benjamin Harvey (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
44Yong Jian Wu (Chn) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
45Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
46Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
47Vitalii Popkov (Rus) Team Lvshan Landscape
48Rik Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
49Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape
50Sven Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Rinat Udod (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team
52Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS - Santic Racing Team
53Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
54Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
56Jozef Palcak (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
57Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
58Gabriel Machado Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
59Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
60Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
61Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
62Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
63Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) XDS
64Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
65Michal Kesl (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
66Enkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mgl) NLC
67Thomas Rabou (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team
68Ondrej Vendolsy (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
69Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin
70Rene Corella (Mex) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
71Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
73Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
74Tomas Harag (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
75Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
76Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
77Ali Khademi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
78Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
79Oleksii Kasianov (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
80Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
81Behnam Ariyan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team
82Michal Kohout (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
83Matyáš Strupek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
84Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
85Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hengxiang Cycling Team
86Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
87Altanzul Altansukh (Mgl) NLC
88Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
89Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
90Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
91Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team
92Ilya* Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team
93Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
94Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) XDS
95Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) XDS
96Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
97Adne Engelen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
98Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
99Dilmurdjon Siddikov (Uzb) XDS
100Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
101Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) XDS
102Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
103Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
104Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
105Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
106Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
107Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
108Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
109Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
110Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
111Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team0:00:06
112Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:00:12
113Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Merida Cycling Team0:00:14
114Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:17
115Roman Seliversov (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team0:00:23
116Jan Kraus (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:01:23
117Luke Parker (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:25
118Guy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:27
119Martz Alder (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:29
120Matthias Van Aken (Bel) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team0:01:31
121Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:03:23
DNSRoberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
DSQArtur Tsvetkov (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto16:58:24
2Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:15
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:16
4Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:18
5Meiyin Wang China Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:24
6Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:25
7Ilya* Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:00:26
8Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:00:35
9Oleksii Kasianov (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team0:00:40
10Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:42
11Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:50
12Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:53
13Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:57
14Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:01:08
15Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:15
16Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:23
17Sven Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:24
18Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
19Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team
20Gabriel Machado Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:01:29
21Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club
22Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
23Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team0:01:39
24Zhang Zheng China Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:46
25Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:01:58
26Thomas Rabou (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:02:22
27Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:29
28Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) XDS0:02:36
29Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team0:02:41
30Michal Kohout (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:02:50
31Zhao Jingbiao China Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:08
32Artem Tesler (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape0:03:13
33Behnam Ariyan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team0:03:14
34Vitalii Popkov (Rus) Team Lvshan Landscape0:03:19
35Altanzul Altansukh (Mgl) NLC
36Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:03:22
37Rene Corella (Mex) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team
38Vladimir Lopez (Col) NLC0:03:23
39Ondrej Vendolsy (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:03:24
40Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:03:25
41Ma Guangtong China Hengxiang Cycling Team0:03:26
42Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:30
43Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:03:31
44Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:03:33
45Enkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mgl) NLC0:03:34
46Adne Engelen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:36
47Rik Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:38
48Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team0:03:40
49Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team
50Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:03:43
51Rinat Udod (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team0:03:46
52Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team0:03:47
53Yong Jian Wu China Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team0:03:49
54Ali Khademi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team0:04:00
55Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) XDS0:04:04
56Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team0:04:50
57Dilmurdjon Siddikov (Uzb) XDS0:04:53
58Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) XDS0:04:57
59Juntao Meng China Team Lvshan Landscape0:05:00
60Ka Hoo Fung (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
61Sergey Medvedev (Uzb) XDS0:05:14
62Matthias Van Aken (Bel) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team0:05:30
63Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:05:51
64Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
65Mehdi Rajabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team0:06:06
66Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:06:14
67Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:17
68Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) XDS0:06:26
69Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
70Sofiane Merignat (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:06:37
71Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:06:46
72Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team0:06:47
73Karim Khorrami (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team0:06:54
74Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:06:55
75Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:25
76Jan Kraus (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:07:54
77Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team0:07:55
78Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape0:08:12
79Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape0:08:14
80Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team0:08:29
81Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:08:54
82Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team0:09:06
83Matyáš Strupek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:09:11
84Valerii Taradai (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team0:09:51
85Chunlong Zhang (Chi) NLC0:10:03
86Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:10:21
87Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:10:41
88Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:57
89Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:11:03
90Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:16
91Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club0:11:28
92Benjamin Harvey (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team0:11:31
93Luke Parker (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:11:32
94Dusan Kalaba (Srb) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team0:11:35
95Jozef Palcak (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:11:45
96Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team0:11:48
97Erdenesuren Munkhtulga (Mgl) NLC
98Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team0:11:49
99Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team0:11:52
100Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:53
101Simin Adamek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:11:57
102Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:12:00
103Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:12:06
104Gerd Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
105Michal Kesl (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:12:07
106Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:12:11
107Feng Qiao (Chi) NLC0:12:22
108Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin0:12:41
109Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:13:29
110Martz Alder (USA) Attaque Team Gusto0:13:30
111Roman Seliversov (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team0:14:07
112Guy Kalma (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:14:40
113Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:14:46
114Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:15:01
115Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:15:46
116Kwun Wa Law (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team0:15:48
117Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:15:53
118Tomas Harag (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:16:51
119Milan Veltman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:20:18
120Jos Koop (Ned) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team0:23:11
121Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Merida Cycling Team0:26:47

