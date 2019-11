Image 1 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 2 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 3 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 4 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 5 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 6 of 10 Jakub Mareczko wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 7 of 10 Jakub Mareczko (Wilier-Southeast) (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 8 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 9 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake) Image 10 of 10 Stage 2 of Tour of Taihu Lake (Image credit: Tour of Taihu Lake)

Italy's Jakub Mareczko of Willier-Southeast claimed his eleventh victory of the 2016 season as he doubled up at the Tour of Taihu Lake to move into the overall lead after stage 2 in front of the monumental Moon Hotel known as a landmark for the Zhejiang province. In another bunch gallop under the rain, he outsprinted Emils Liepins of Rietumu-Delfin and his arch-rival Nicolas Marini from Nippo-Vini Fantini.

"Today's finale was different than yesterday's with a false flat finish, Mareczko explained, so we paid attention to not coming out of the box too early, otherwise we'd have risked to be overtaken in the last few meters. I'm very happy with this win because it gives back the leader's jersey I brought home last year and this was my only opportunity to get it this year as it is an uphill finish tomorrow. To reach eleven victories makes it a good year for me but there are more stages to come and hopefully more success for me at the Tour of Taihu Lake."

Already the most successful Italian rider by the numbers this year, Mareczko has Peter Sagan's total of fourteen wins in sight to equal the Slovakian superstar as the world's most successful pro cyclist of the 2016 season.

North Carolina's Martz Alder (Attaque Team Gusto), Slovakia's Jozef Palcak (Dukla Banska Bystrica) and Guillermo Corella (Start Vaxes) formed the breakaway of the day until 10km to go when Vitalii Popkov (Lvshan Landscape) tried his luck for the second day in a row.

"I noticed that Willier rode pretty hard to get the previous break back," most aggressive rider of the day Alder described. "They kind of sat up. Two guys went. I just followed. It became a group of six. We worked OK together till we got to the sprints. It took us time to really work together. I ended up attacking. We got a nice group going but it was pretty obvious that Willier would bring us back but you never know. It didn't start raining until we got caught. We were more hoping for a wind change but it just rained so we had no chance to succeed. However, this Tour of Taihu Lake is awesome: great organization and good hotels. I love it."

"I wanted to win but Mareczko is very fast," declared second placed Liepins. "If the finish line was ten meters further, maybe I could have won. My team is made of strong guys, so we led the sprint from far out and I would have liked the sprint to last even longer. We are two sprinters, Maris Bogdanovics and myself, we help each other. We decided only within the last kilometer who we'd sprint for today. I'm here looking for my first international victory."

While 24-year-old Liepins raised his profile, Marini was satisfied with one more podium placing after his second place in Wuxi. "It was a head wind to finish and we rode slowly so we were all fresh", the Italian noted. "It started fast but as soon as the breakaway was gone, Southeast and us controlled for a bunch sprint finish. I couldn't do any better today. Tomorrow I'll take it easy because it's an uphill finish, after that I'll try to win a stage."

Stage 3 from Anji Economic Development Zone to Tianhuangping is an unprecedented route at the Tour of Taihu Lake with an 18km long climb to finish at 860 metres above sea level.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3:08:05 2 Emils Liepins (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 3 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 5 Roberto Pinheiro Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 6 Jingbiao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 7 Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 8 Luke Parker (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 9 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 10 Dusan Kalaba (Srb) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 11 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 12 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 14 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 15 Simin Adamek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 16 Cristopher Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 17 Erdenesuren Munkhtulga (Mgl) Ning Xia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team 18 Francisco Ramon Chamorro Pana (Arg) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 19 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 20 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) RTS - Santic Racing Team 22 Mahdi Rajabikaboodcheshmeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 23 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 Artur Tsvetkov (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape 25 Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape 26 Jos Koop (Ned) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 27 Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 28 Kwun Wa Law (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 29 Feng Qiao (Chn) Ning Xia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team 30 Siarhei Papok (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 31 Peeter Pruus (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 32 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Tino Thömel (Ger) RTS - Santic Racing Team 34 Burr Ho (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 35 Chunlong Zhang (Chn) Ning Xia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team 36 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 37 Juntao Meng (Chn) Team Lvshan Landscape 38 Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 40 Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 41 Deins Kanepejs (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 42 Kristian Zimany (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 43 Rinat Udod (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 44 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 45 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 46 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape 47 Gabriel Machado Da Silva (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 48 Juraj Lajcha (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 49 Vladimir Lopez (Col) Ning Xia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team 50 Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 51 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 52 Sofiane Merignat (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 53 Anton Ivashkin (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 54 Ying Hon Yeung (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 55 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 56 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 57 Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 58 Yong Jian Wu (Chn) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 59 Volodymyr Gomeniuk (Ukr) Team Lvshan Landscape 60 Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 61 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team 62 Guangtong Ma (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 63 Ali Khademi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 64 Altanzul Altansukh (Mgl) Ning Xia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team 65 Alex Diniz Correia (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 66 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 67 Ondrej Vendolsky (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 68 Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzb) XDS 69 Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 70 Wen Chung Huang (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 71 Guy Kalma (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 72 Zheng Zhang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 73 Abolfazl Nazari Daghalian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 74 Enkhtaivan Bolor-Erdene (Mgl) Ning Xia Sports Lottery Livall Cycling Team 75 Matthias Van Aken (Bel) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 76 Karim Khorrami (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 77 Benjamin Harvey (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 78 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 79 Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 80 Carlos Alexandre Manarelli (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 81 Behnam Ariyan (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 82 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 83 Murilo Ferraz Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour 84 Alireza Asgharzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical CCN Team 85 Timur Maleev (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 86 Vitalii Popkov (Rus) Team Lvshan Landscape 87 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 88 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 89 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 90 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 91 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) XDS 92 Rene Guillermo Corella Braun (Mex) Start Vaxes - Partizan Cycling Team 93 Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) RTS - Santic Racing Team 94 Hiu Fung Choy (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 95 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team 96 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 97 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 99 Michal Kohout (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 100 Sergey Medvedev (Uzb) XDS 101 Armands Becis (Lat) Rietumu-Delfin 102 Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb) XDS 103 Dostonbek Ollamov (Uzb) XDS 104 Ho San Chiu (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 105 Hoo Fung Ka (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 106 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) St George Merida Cycling Team 107 Dilmurdjon Siddikov (Uzb) XDS 108 Rueda Tobon Jefferson (Col) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 109 Oleksii Kasianov (Ukr) Jilun - Shakeland Cycling Team 110 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team 111 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Hengxiang Cycling Team 112 Wan Yau Lau (HKg) HKSI Pro Cycling Team 113 Michal Kesl (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 114 Jan Kraus (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 0:00:32 115 Roman Seliverstov (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 0:00:34 116 Jozef Palcak (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 117 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:42 118 Valerii Taradai (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 0:00:47 119 Tomas Harag (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 120 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 121 Martz Alder (USA) Attaque Team Gusto 122 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida Cycling Team 123 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 124 Vladyslav Kreminskyi (Ukr) ISD - Jorbi Continental Team 125 Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:01:54 126 Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club 0:02:18 127 Matyá_ Strupek (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 0:02:52 128 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:30 129 Milan Veltman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team DNF Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martz Alder (USA) Attaque Team Gusto