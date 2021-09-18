Tour of Slovakia: Halvorsen wins in photo finish on stage 3

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) won Stage 3 of the Tour of Slovakia, squeezing past the left hand shoulder of Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) to take victory.

Challenged all the way to the line by Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange), Halvorsen faced an anxious wait after the finish as the commissaires consulted the photo finish extensively before declaring the winner.

A third place for Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and the accompanying bonus seconds this yielded, was enough for him to move into the overall race lead of his home tour.

Brief results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 2 Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Antonio Puppio (Ita) Team Qhubeka 6 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 7 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 8 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Adam Toupalík (Cze) Elkov-Kasper 10 Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov-Kasper