Tour of Slovakia: Halvorsen wins in photo finish on stage 3

Peter Sagan takes GC lead by two seconds

Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway and UNO-X Pro Cycling Team (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) won Stage 3 of the Tour of Slovakia, squeezing past the left hand shoulder of Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) to take victory. 

Challenged all the way to the line by Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange), Halvorsen faced an anxious wait after the finish as the commissaires consulted the photo finish extensively before declaring the winner.

A third place for Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and the accompanying bonus seconds this yielded, was enough for him to move into the overall race lead of his home tour.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
2Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Antonio Puppio (Ita) Team Qhubeka
6Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
7Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
8Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Adam Toupalík (Cze) Elkov-Kasper
10Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov-Kasper

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
2Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep

