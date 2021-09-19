Trending

Peter Sagan wins Tour of Slovakia

By

Itamar Einhorn wins stage 4 in Trnava

Image 1 of 6

Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 4th stage Trencianske Teplice - Trnava 159,2 km - 19/09/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the overall title at Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 4th stage Trencianske Teplice - Trnava 159,2 km - 19/09/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the overall title at Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 4th stage Trencianske Teplice - Trnava 159,2 km - 19/09/2021 - Itamar Einhorn (ISR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Itamar Einhorn (Israel Start-up Nation) wins stage 4 and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the overall title at Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 4th stage Trencianske Teplice - Trnava 159,2 km - 19/09/2021 - Itamar Einhorn (ISR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Itamar Einhorn (Israel Start-up Nation) wins stage 4 and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the overall title at Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 6

Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 4th stage Trencianske Teplice - Trnava 159,2 km - 19/09/2021 - Itamar Einhorn (ISR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Itamar Einhorn (Israel Start-up Nation) wins stage 4 and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the overall title at Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 4th stage Trencianske Teplice - Trnava 159,2 km - 19/09/2021 - Peter Sagan (SVK - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins the overall title at Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 3:27:40
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
4Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
7Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
8Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
10Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski

Final general classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

Latest on Cyclingnews