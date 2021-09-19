Peter Sagan wins Tour of Slovakia
By Cyclingnews
Itamar Einhorn wins stage 4 in Trnava
Stage 4: Trenčianske Teplice - Trnava
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|3:27:40
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|Alexander Konychev (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Qhubeka NextHash
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|10
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan wins Tour of SlovakiaItamar Einhorn wins stage 4 in Trnava
-
Floortje Mackaij wins Trophée des Grimpeuses Vresse-sur-SemoisTeam DSM rider wins finale ahead of Tayler Wiles and Ella Harris
-
UCI Road World Championships 2021: Elite men's time trial – Live CoverageAll the action as Ganna, Van Aert, Evenepoel and Küng battle for the crown
-
Tony Martin announces retirement from professional cyclingGerman cites concerns about race safety as he ends career at Worlds
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.