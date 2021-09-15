Trending

Tour of Slovakia: Groves wins prologue

By

Steimle second to young Australian to open five-day race

Prologue: Košice - Košice

Tour de Slovaquie 2021 65th Edition 1st Stage Kosice Kosice 16 km 15092021 Alvaro Jose Hodeg COL Deceuninck QuickStep photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2021

Alvaro Jose Hodeg of Deceuninck-QuickStep would crack the top five on the short prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 65th Edition 1st Stage Kosice Kosice 16 km 15092021 Maciej Bodnar POL Bora Hansgrohe photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2021

Maciej Bodnar of Bora-Hansgrohe would finish seventh in prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 65th Edition 1st Stage Kosice Kosice 16 km 15092021 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2021

Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe was three seconds of the winning pace and finished 10th (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
SAUGUES FRANCE MAY 31 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 73rd Critrium du Dauphin 2021 Stage 2 a 1728km stage from Brioude to Saugues 935m Feed Zone UCIworldtour Dauphin on May 31 2021 in Saugues France Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Kaden Groves of Australia and Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 65th Edition 1st Stage Kosice Kosice 16 km 15092021 Andrea Garosio ITA Bardiani CSF Faizane photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2021

Early rider on the 1.6km prologue course is Andrea Garosio (Bardiani CSF Faizane) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 65th Edition 1st Stage Kosice Kosice 16 km 15092021 Peter Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2021

Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe prior to start of prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 65th Edition 1st Stage Kosice Kosice 16 km 15092021 Chris Froome GBR Israel StartUp Nation photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2021

Chris Froome of Israel Start-Up Nation ready for prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 1st Stage Kosice - Kosice 1,6 km - 15/09/2021 - Roman Kreuziger (CZE - Gazprom - RusVelo) - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Roman Kreuziger (Gazprom - RusVelo) answers questions prior to prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 - 65th Edition - 1st Stage Kosice - Kosice 1,6 km - 15/09/2021 - Kern - photo Igor Stancik/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Kern Pharma riders at the team presentation, held in Košice prior to prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour de Slovaquie 2021 65th Edition 1st Stage Kosice Kosice 16 km 15092021 Team DSM photo Igor StancikBettiniPhoto2021

Team DSM at the team presentation in Košice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange) took his first victory of the 2021 season and the overall race lead, winning the prologue of the Tour of Slovakia, a 1.6km, pan-flat course through the streets of central Košice. 

On such a short course, the time gaps separating the riders were miniscule; Groves’ winning time of 1:50.46 was a mere 32-hundredths of a second faster than runner-up Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck Quickstep), the defending champion. 

The long-time virtual leader, Marceli Boguslawski (Mazowsze Serce Polski), rounded out the podium, finishing with a time of 1:51.37.

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:50
2Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski 0:00:01
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
5Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:02
8Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
9Jason Osborne (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:03

