Tour of Slovakia: Groves wins prologue

Image 1 of 10 Alvaro Jose Hodeg of Deceuninck-QuickStep would crack the top five on the short prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 Maciej Bodnar of Bora-Hansgrohe would finish seventh in prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe was three seconds of the winning pace and finished 10th (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 Early rider on the 1.6km prologue course is Andrea Garosio (Bardiani CSF Faizane) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 10 Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe prior to start of prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Chris Froome of Israel Start-Up Nation ready for prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 10 Roman Kreuziger (Gazprom - RusVelo) answers questions prior to prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 10 Kern Pharma riders at the team presentation, held in Košice prior to prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 10 Team DSM at the team presentation in Košice (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange) took his first victory of the 2021 season and the overall race lead, winning the prologue of the Tour of Slovakia, a 1.6km, pan-flat course through the streets of central Košice.

On such a short course, the time gaps separating the riders were miniscule; Groves’ winning time of 1:50.46 was a mere 32-hundredths of a second faster than runner-up Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck Quickstep), the defending champion.

The long-time virtual leader, Marceli Boguslawski (Mazowsze Serce Polski), rounded out the podium, finishing with a time of 1:51.37.