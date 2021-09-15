Tour of Slovakia: Groves wins prologue
By Cyclingnews
Steimle second to young Australian to open five-day race
Prologue: Košice - Košice
Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange) took his first victory of the 2021 season and the overall race lead, winning the prologue of the Tour of Slovakia, a 1.6km, pan-flat course through the streets of central Košice.
On such a short course, the time gaps separating the riders were miniscule; Groves’ winning time of 1:50.46 was a mere 32-hundredths of a second faster than runner-up Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck Quickstep), the defending champion.
The long-time virtual leader, Marceli Boguslawski (Mazowsze Serce Polski), rounded out the podium, finishing with a time of 1:51.37.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:50
|2
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Marceli Boguslawski (Pol) Mazowsze Serce Polski
|0:00:01
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|5
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team DSM
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:02
|8
|Frederik Rodenberg Madsen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jason Osborne (Ger) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:03
Tour of Slovakia: Groves wins prologueSteimle second to young Australian to open five-day race
