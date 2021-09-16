Tour of Slovakia: Hodeg wins stage 1
By Issy Ronald
Colombian holds off Sagan, Janse van Rensburg in sprint stage
Stage 1: Košice - Košice
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|4
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|5
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|Luca Coati (Ita) Team Qhubeka
|8
|Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov-Kasper
|9
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
|10
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
