Tour of Slovakia: Hodeg wins stage 1

Colombian holds off Sagan, Janse van Rensburg in sprint stage

Stage 1: Košice - Košice

Alvaro Hodet (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
4Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
5Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
7Luca Coati (Ita) Team Qhubeka
8Dominik Neuman (Cze) Elkov-Kasper
9Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
10Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma

